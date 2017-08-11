Please select your home edition
2000 National Championship at East Lothian Yacht Club - Day 4

by Chris Jordan today at 10:18 pm 6-11 August 2017

Wednesday is a traditional lay day at the 2000 National Championships, and the wind that day was very similar to the day before - light and tricky. But Thursday, the fourth day of racing, produced yet another weather change. Still sunny, with a strong westerly wind of 18-25 knots, and with the wind against tide, there were some awkward waves and a big sea at East Lothian Yacht Club.

Simon Horsfield and Jess Hunter (Army Sailing Association) were in their element and revelling in the conditions. They turned the speed up to maximum downwind (after the race, their GPS showed a speed of 16.6 knots, in a 2000!), ending up over 400 yards ahead by the end of the race. Steve and Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay Sailing Club) took second, with Stuart Willims and Emily Towersey Veal (Army Sailing Association) also showing their fitness and speed in third.

The second race of the day saw much closer racing: upwind Steve and Sarah Cockerill turned on the power, while down wind Simon and Jess were the faster. The two leaders rounded the windward mark overlapped for the last two laps - but Simon and Jess's speed downwind allowed them to take the win. Matt and Johnny Sargent (Johnny's 10th birthday today!) were slowly pulling up through the fleet, by ensuring they were sailing flat despite their light weight, and finished third.

With the wind blowing 21-24 knots, it was a close call as to whether to hold a third race - but the sun was still shining and the fleet had to beat back a long way anyway. Steve and Sarah Cockerill had sorted out their downwind speed issues, and led all the way around.

Simon and Jess had to recover from a poorer start, but still pulled through to second. The next group of boats were having very close racing around the course, with lots of close calls at the marks as boats closed in at speed. Iain and Sarah Yardley (Silver Wing Sailing Club) managed to be in the right place at the right time, taking third place from Helen and Andrew Phillips (Cardiff Bay Yacht Club) by six inches at the finish.

With nine of the ten races completed, that might be it for the week, as the final day's forecast is for an extra 8 to 10 knots on top of todays wind.

More information on the East Lothian Yacht Club website here.

Results after day 4:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1st2035Steve CockerillSarah CockerillStokes Bay Sailing Club‑311111‑2218
2nd22334Simon HorsfieldJess HunterArmy Sailing association12‑7‑52411213
3rd2355Matt SargentGwen / Johnny SargentArmy Sailing association432852‑93(DNF)27
4th2374Richard HudsonIan HudsonBough Beech Sailing Club2444‑735‑13628
5th22619Kev O'BrienJake O'BrienRAF Sailing Association5‑8‑864645535
6th2204Iain YardleySarah YardleySWSC‑97928‑1076342
7th22362Stuart WilliamsEmily Towersey VealArmy Sailing association65‑13710‑11341045
8th22564Helen PhillipsAndrew PhillipsCardiff Bay Yacht Club‑1313‑1499567453
9th22607Christopher JordanGillian JordanBurghfield Sailing Club866338(DNC)(DNC)DNC58
10th22156Dan RuleCat RuleCarsington Sailing Club7910‑14671112‑1362
11th22058Kevan GibbLynne GibbLargo Bay Sailing Club10‑2031012‑17158967
12th21332Mark BurnellPete MilehamEast Lothian Yacht Club12111212‑15‑13109773
13th2272James MacGregorLucy RobsonUllswater Yacht Club14‑175151191314(DNC)81
14th21780Jane RobertsonLucy RobertsonEast Lothian Yacht Club1112‑151313‑1512111284
15th21408Calum GibbAndrew GrierLargo Bay Sailing Club‑1615‑161116121410886
16th21072Trevor BradleyMalcolm KayeThornton Stewart Sailing Club1810181617188(DNC)(DNC)105
17th2086George ThomsonEllen ClarkWest Lothian Sailing Club(DNC)(DNC)17171914161511109
18th22501Hugo BlanshardColin WalshArmy Sailing association1716‑20‑191416181714112
19th2248John BestSophie HarrisLee on the Solent Sailing Club151411181819(DNC)(DNC)DNC119
20th21869Steve FraserDeb De CrausazEast Lothian Yacht Club20‑21‑21212020171816132
21st22302Thomas WalshHuw ChildArmy Sailing association2119‑22‑2221211916DNF136
22nd2050Brian CameronMike SmithEast Lothian Yacht Club19181920(DNF)(DNC)DNFDNC15137
23rd22056Simon TurnerKevin BrownCatterick Garrison Sailing Club22DNF(DNF)(DNC)2222DNFDNFDNC155
