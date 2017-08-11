2000 National Championship at East Lothian Yacht Club - Day 4

by Chris Jordan today at 10:18 pm

Wednesday is a traditional lay day at the 2000 National Championships, and the wind that day was very similar to the day before - light and tricky. But Thursday, the fourth day of racing, produced yet another weather change. Still sunny, with a strong westerly wind of 18-25 knots, and with the wind against tide, there were some awkward waves and a big sea at East Lothian Yacht Club.

Simon Horsfield and Jess Hunter (Army Sailing Association) were in their element and revelling in the conditions. They turned the speed up to maximum downwind (after the race, their GPS showed a speed of 16.6 knots, in a 2000!), ending up over 400 yards ahead by the end of the race. Steve and Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay Sailing Club) took second, with Stuart Willims and Emily Towersey Veal (Army Sailing Association) also showing their fitness and speed in third.

The second race of the day saw much closer racing: upwind Steve and Sarah Cockerill turned on the power, while down wind Simon and Jess were the faster. The two leaders rounded the windward mark overlapped for the last two laps - but Simon and Jess's speed downwind allowed them to take the win. Matt and Johnny Sargent (Johnny's 10th birthday today!) were slowly pulling up through the fleet, by ensuring they were sailing flat despite their light weight, and finished third.

With the wind blowing 21-24 knots, it was a close call as to whether to hold a third race - but the sun was still shining and the fleet had to beat back a long way anyway. Steve and Sarah Cockerill had sorted out their downwind speed issues, and led all the way around.

Simon and Jess had to recover from a poorer start, but still pulled through to second. The next group of boats were having very close racing around the course, with lots of close calls at the marks as boats closed in at speed. Iain and Sarah Yardley (Silver Wing Sailing Club) managed to be in the right place at the right time, taking third place from Helen and Andrew Phillips (Cardiff Bay Yacht Club) by six inches at the finish.

With nine of the ten races completed, that might be it for the week, as the final day's forecast is for an extra 8 to 10 knots on top of todays wind.

More information on the East Lothian Yacht Club website here.

Results after day 4:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1st 2035 Steve Cockerill Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay Sailing Club ‑3 1 1 1 1 1 ‑2 2 1 8 2nd 22334 Simon Horsfield Jess Hunter Army Sailing association 1 2 ‑7 ‑5 2 4 1 1 2 13 3rd 2355 Matt Sargent Gwen / Johnny Sargent Army Sailing association 4 3 2 8 5 2 ‑9 3 (DNF) 27 4th 2374 Richard Hudson Ian Hudson Bough Beech Sailing Club 2 4 4 4 ‑7 3 5 ‑13 6 28 5th 22619 Kev O'Brien Jake O'Brien RAF Sailing Association 5 ‑8 ‑8 6 4 6 4 5 5 35 6th 2204 Iain Yardley Sarah Yardley SWSC ‑9 7 9 2 8 ‑10 7 6 3 42 7th 22362 Stuart Williams Emily Towersey Veal Army Sailing association 6 5 ‑13 7 10 ‑11 3 4 10 45 8th 22564 Helen Phillips Andrew Phillips Cardiff Bay Yacht Club ‑13 13 ‑14 9 9 5 6 7 4 53 9th 22607 Christopher Jordan Gillian Jordan Burghfield Sailing Club 8 6 6 3 3 8 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 58 10th 22156 Dan Rule Cat Rule Carsington Sailing Club 7 9 10 ‑14 6 7 11 12 ‑13 62 11th 22058 Kevan Gibb Lynne Gibb Largo Bay Sailing Club 10 ‑20 3 10 12 ‑17 15 8 9 67 12th 21332 Mark Burnell Pete Mileham East Lothian Yacht Club 12 11 12 12 ‑15 ‑13 10 9 7 73 13th 2272 James MacGregor Lucy Robson Ullswater Yacht Club 14 ‑17 5 15 11 9 13 14 (DNC) 81 14th 21780 Jane Robertson Lucy Robertson East Lothian Yacht Club 11 12 ‑15 13 13 ‑15 12 11 12 84 15th 21408 Calum Gibb Andrew Grier Largo Bay Sailing Club ‑16 15 ‑16 11 16 12 14 10 8 86 16th 21072 Trevor Bradley Malcolm Kaye Thornton Stewart Sailing Club 18 10 18 16 17 18 8 (DNC) (DNC) 105 17th 2086 George Thomson Ellen Clark West Lothian Sailing Club (DNC) (DNC) 17 17 19 14 16 15 11 109 18th 22501 Hugo Blanshard Colin Walsh Army Sailing association 17 16 ‑20 ‑19 14 16 18 17 14 112 19th 2248 John Best Sophie Harris Lee on the Solent Sailing Club 15 14 11 18 18 19 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 119 20th 21869 Steve Fraser Deb De Crausaz East Lothian Yacht Club 20 ‑21 ‑21 21 20 20 17 18 16 132 21st 22302 Thomas Walsh Huw Child Army Sailing association 21 19 ‑22 ‑22 21 21 19 16 DNF 136 22nd 2050 Brian Cameron Mike Smith East Lothian Yacht Club 19 18 19 20 (DNF) (DNC) DNF DNC 15 137 23rd 22056 Simon Turner Kevin Brown Catterick Garrison Sailing Club 22 DNF (DNF) (DNC) 22 22 DNF DNF DNC 155