Just three weeks to go until GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week

by David Shiel today at 12:59 pm 23-28 July 2017
South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club © SCYC

With just three weeks to go preparations for the 2017 GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week are complete.

If you have yet to enter, go to www.scyc.co.uk and click on the link on the home page. Also please email this update to as many of your friends at your club as you can or if you are reading this on Facebook please "Like" and let all your friends know about this fantastic week of dinghy racing.

Whether it is your first time or you are a regular visitor to dinghy week, it is a fantastic event for all the family. There is racing for all ages and abilities, from Opi's to 9er's, there is a beach to die for and a social programme to keep you going all week.

Registration will be in the Clubhouse from 10:00hrs to 13:00hrs and 14:00hrs to 17:00hrs on Saturday 22nd July and 09:00hrs to 10:00hrs on Sunday 23rd July. Briefings will be in the Clubhouse on Sunday at 09:00 hrs for morning classes and 12:00 hrs for afternoon classes.

The social programme for the week is:

  • Saturday 22nd July - Reception 18:00hrs in the Bar, meet the Commodore and Sponsors
  • Sunday 23rd July - Relax in the Bar after your first day sailing - as soon as you want
  • Monday 24th July - Elephant Juice. GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week's Favourite Band - time to be decided by you
  • Tuesday 25th July - Tally Prize Draw in the Bar at 18:30hrs
  • Wednesday 26th July - Beach BBQ - Bring your own food drink and BBQ and a Paddle Boarding Competition - time to be decided by you
  • Thursday 27th July - Music Play Night - time to be decided by you
  • Friday 28th July - GJW Abersoch Dinghy Week Prize Giving and special award in the Bar from 17:30hrs
The GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week Team are looking forward to seeing you. If you require and further information contact Jude on 01758 712338 or email at

South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club at Abersoch, North Wales - photo © SCYC
South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club at Abersoch, North Wales - photo © SCYC
