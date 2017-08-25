Conway Landrover Abersoch Keelboat Week 2017 - Preview

Abersoch Keelboat Week © Andy Green / Abersoch Keelboat Week © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk

by Pete Richards today at 4:18 pm

Come and join us at SCYC for Abersoch Keelboat Week kindly sponsored again by Conway Landrover on 20-25 August 2017.

We offer a great racing programme for six different fleets, 2 Offshore (IRC 1&2) and 4 Inshore (Beneteau 21's, Small Keelboats, White Sail Fast and Slow). Whatever your boat you can easily fit in and sail against similar craft.

With a comprehensive social programme, an excellent bar and our renowned Cove Restaurant what more could you ask for a week's competitive or recreational sailing in the spectacular Cardigan Bay with fantastic views of Snowdonia and the surrounding Llyn coastline.

Daily prizes and overall trophies will be awarded but more importantly is the good feeling of friendship and camaraderie that this event projects to all sailors who take part.

Notice of Race and Entry Forms are available on the SCYC website. Take advantage of the early booking discount for all before the beginning of June. A limited number of moorings will be available on a first come, first served basis.

We hope to see you at the end of August. If you have any queries please do not hesitate to contact Jude at SCYC or myself at the following: Tel: 01758 712338, Web: www.scyc.co.uk, Email: