Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
ICOM IC-M400BB Black Box VHF/DSC Marine Transceiver
ICOM IC-M400BB Black Box VHF/DSC Marine Transceiver
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Land Rover BAR partner with ELG Carbon Fibre

by Land Rovar BAR today at 6:42 pm 29 November 2017
Carbon Fibre recycling © ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd

Land Rover BAR are working with ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd (ELG) to ensure that the carbon fibre process waste and end-of-use components from their America's Cup test and race boats are recycled as far as possible, to promote the most economic and environmentally efficient use of this valuable material.

Carbon fibre is energy intensive to manufacture and most waste currently goes into landfill. With ELG onboard as Technical Supplier, Land Rover BAR's carbon fibre manufacturing waste and end-of use parts will be processed to recover the high performance carbon fibres they contain. The recovered fibres will be converted into ELG's milled and chopped fibres which are used to make thermoset and thermoplastic compounds and nonwoven mats that are utilised in the manufacture of composite structures. Both organisations view this collaboration as a vital step in addressing the issue of global carbon consumption and raising awareness of closed loop recycling within the marine industry.

ELG Carbon Fibre Nonwoven mats - photo © ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd
ELG Carbon Fibre Nonwoven mats - photo © ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd

ELG's product engineers will work closely with Land Rover BAR's engineering team to develop applications for the recycled carbon fibre for Great Britain's entry in the 36th America's Cup. This will be achieved through the utilisation of their CARBISO™ range. The CARBISO™ products will be made entirely from reprocessed Land Rover BAR carbon components such as hull moulds, hulls and foils from boats used in recent America's Cup campaigns.

With ELG's support, Land Rover BAR aim to significantly increase the application of recycled composite materials during the build of our race boats for the next America's Cup. The work is based on successful feasibility studies that have shown that high quality carbon fibres can be recovered from the process waste and end-of-use parts and converted into products that are usable in the marine sector.

Tracing the waste has been an important consideration for Land Rover BAR to see which components will be used in future applications. ELG conducts a range of tests on all feedstock to ensure the correct classification for every batch of material that is processed. A unique code is then allocated which provides full traceability through the subsequent processes.

Nonwoven Carbiso Mats on roll - photo © ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd
Nonwoven Carbiso Mats on roll - photo © ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd
"Our desire to be the world's most sustainable sports team has meant that recycling the significant amounts of carbon fibre that we use in boat construction has been a concern for us for some while. So we are very pleased to have reached this agreement with ELG, and to be working with them and our exclusive sustainability partner, 11th Hour Racing, on carbon recycling. This will be a very significant issue, not just for the marine industry but for the wider world in the coming decades and we have to start now and push hard to develop awareness and find solutions," said Michel Marie, Manufacturing Manager at Land Rover BAR.

"It is hugely rewarding to see such an environmentally aware team as Land Rover BAR championing the issue of closed loop recycling in the marine sector. Our advanced, recycled carbon fibre products will help support the vital message of sustainability in elite sport and that is something we are very proud to be associated with," comments Frazer Barnes, ELG Carbon Fibre's Managing Director.

Find out more at www.elgcf.com/home

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Land Rover BAR team respond
To new America's Cup class boat announcement The concept drawings for the new 75 foot monohull that will contest the 36th America's Cup in 2021 have been announced by the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand. Posted on 21 Nov Grant Simmer joins British America's Cup team
As new CEO of Land Rover BAR The British America's Cup team, Land Rover BAR, led by Sir Ben Ainslie have today added a wealth of experience to their challenge with the announcement that four times America's Cup winner Grant Simmer will be joining the team as CEO. Posted on 2 Nov Land Rover BAR respond
To the 36th America's Cup Protocol announcement The announcement of the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup defines some of the rules of the next edition of the world's oldest sporting contest. Land Rover BAR are ready to get down to the serious business of planning and preparing. Posted on 29 Sep 36th America's Cup Protocol announced
By the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron The Protocol of the 36th America's Cup was released today at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron after a focused and friendly period of negotiation between the Defender and the Challenger of Record Circolo della Vela Sicilia. Posted on 28 Sep Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees
Representing the breadth and depth of the sport World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards 2017. Posted on 21 Sep Land Rover BAR Academy search
For next generation of British America's Cup sailors Following their success in Bermuda last June, where the British team were crowned Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions 2017, Land Rover BAR Academy is recruiting again to find and support talented young British sailors aged between 19-24 years old. Posted on 16 Sep Iain Murray joins Australian Sailing
As the new Performance Director Highly respected and awarded sailor Iain Murray AM joins Australian Sailing as Performance Director, responsible for the Australian Sailing Team and the supporting Performance programs. Posted on 4 Sep Fever-Tree moment: Freddie Carr & Nick Hutton
America's Cup sailors turned Gladiators America's Cup sailors, Freddie Carr & Nick Hutton, are racing on Tony Langley's TP52 Gladiator at Lendy Cowes Week. Gladiator was one of the few yachts racing today, as high winds stopped racing for most of the classes. Posted on 3 Aug The World Sailing Show - August 2017
Secrets behind Team New Zealand's success, and more The secrets behind Team New Zealand's success. This month the World Sailing Show finds out why the Kiwis were so much faster than Oracle Team USA. Plus, new technology that gets you on board for the racing. Posted on 24 Jul Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy