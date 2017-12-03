Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Deck Grip Short Finger Gloves
Henri Lloyd Deck Grip Short Finger Gloves

Giles Scott to race with Land Rover BAR Academy for 2017 Extreme Sailing Series finale

by Dan Wilkinson today at 9:52 am 30 November - 3 December 2017
Land Rover BAR Tactician, Giles Scott to join Land Rover BAR Academy in Mexico © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR

Giles Scott – Olympic gold medallist and tactician aboard Land Rover BAR for the 35th America's Cup – will join the young sailors of the Land Rover BAR Academy in Mexico for the final Act of the Extreme Sailing Series 2017.

Act 8, takes place from 30th November – 3rd December in Los Cabos, Mexico, and Giles will join the team as helmsman. He will take over from Ben Ainslie, Land Rover BAR's Team Principal and Skipper, who raced with Land Rover BAR Academy for the penultimate Act in San Diego, last month.

Land Rover BAR Tactician, Giles Scott to join Land Rover BAR Academy in Mexico - photo © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Land Rover BAR Tactician, Giles Scott to join Land Rover BAR Academy in Mexico - photo © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR

Giles Scott, who alongside the racing will spend time mentoring the young team of sailors, commented on joining the line-up: "I'm excited to be heading to Mexico to race with Land Rover BAR Academy for the final event of the 2017 series. We have all been following the team's progress for the past two years and we are proud of their efforts particularly in winning the Red Bull Youth America's Cup last summer. This will be my first time sailing on the GC32 and I'm looking forward to getting amongst this high octane competitive fleet."

The Land Rover BAR Academy was launched in January 2016 as a pathway into the America's Cup. In early 2017, Neil Hunter was promoted from the youth ranks to the Land Rover BAR senior team, becoming the youngest sailor to compete in the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. Annabel Vose went from the Land Rover BAR Academy to join a Volvo Ocean Race team, and now 23-year-old Chris Taylor – who is campaigning for Team GB for Tokyo 2020 in the 49er class and helmed Land Rover BAR Academy to victory in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup – is the latest graduate to enjoy professional success.

Land Rover BAR Tactician, Giles Scott to join Land Rover BAR Academy in Mexico - photo © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Land Rover BAR Tactician, Giles Scott to join Land Rover BAR Academy in Mexico - photo © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR

Chris will join Team Extreme Mexico as their helmsman for Act 8: "It's been fantastic to be part of the Land Rover BAR Academy. It's been an exciting journey, winning the Red Bull Youth America's Cup was a huge highlight, all the hard work really came together and we have also continued to see improvement event by event in the Extreme Sailing Series.

"The programme has been hugely valuable for my sailing career, it's provided great opportunities and the chance to race with Team Extreme Mexico in the final Act of the ESS circuit tops them all."

Land Rover BAR Tactician, Giles Scott to join Land Rover BAR Academy in Mexico - photo © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Land Rover BAR Tactician, Giles Scott to join Land Rover BAR Academy in Mexico - photo © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR

The Extreme Sailing Series racing starts on Thursday 30th November. All the action can be followed through the Land Rover BAR social media channels and www.extremesailingseries.com.

Extreme Sailing Series Standings:

1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) 78pts
2nd Oman Air (OMA) 73pts
3rd Alinghi (SUI) 72pts
4th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 66pts
5th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) 56pts
6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) 54pts

Land Rover BAR Academy Crew List:

  • Skipper/ Bowman - Rob Bunce
  • Helmsman - Giles Scott
  • Mainsail trimmer - Elliot Hanson
  • Headsail trimmer - Sam Batten / Oli Greber
  • Float - Adam Kay/Matt Brushwood
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego overall
SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumphs to extend series lead It was déjà vu for SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi as it went down to the final double-points race to decide the winner of the penultimate Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ in San Diego. Posted on 23 Oct Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego day 3
SAP Extreme Sailing Team go top SAP Extreme Sailing Team dominated and unseated Alinghi from the top spot on another crowd-pleasing day in San Diego at Act 7 of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™. Posted on 22 Oct Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego day 2
Alinghi ahead but SAP Extreme Sailing Team applies pressure A stellar performance from SAP Extreme Sailing Team saw Alinghi's lead dwindle to just one point at the half way stage of the seventh Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in San Diego. Posted on 21 Oct Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego day 1
Alinghi and Land Rover BAR Academy the teams to beat Alinghi and Land Rover BAR Academy were the teams to beat on the opening day of the penultimate Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ in San Diego, USA. But it was the Swiss who demonstrated their prowess in the light winds and took the overnight lead. Posted on 20 Oct Californian Morgan Larson returns
For Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego will see the return of former Series champion Morgan Larson. Posted on 17 Oct Sir Ben Ainslie joins Land Rover BAR Academy
For Act 7 of the Extreme Sailing Series Ben Ainslie, Team Principal and Skipper of the British America's Cup Challenger, Land Rover BAR, will join Land Rover BAR Academy for their penultimate 2017 event, Act 7 of the Extreme Sailing Series. Posted on 17 Oct Marseille One Design overall
Champagne for Zoulou, caviar for Realteam Victors were crowned on this final day of Marseille One Design, also the last day of competition on the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour. Posted on 15 Oct Marseille One Design day 3
Lake Geneva day for the GC32s Erik Maris' Zoulou scored a perfect scoreline on day three of Marseille One Design, the final event of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour. Posted on 14 Oct Marseille One Design day 2
Friday 13th strikes After a perfect opening day with fully flying sailing and the full schedule completed, conditions failed to repeat themselves on Friday, the 13th - day two of GC32 Racing Tour competition at Marseille One Design. Posted on 13 Oct Marseille One Design day 1
Tricky conditions, despite the sea breeze filling in Despite the onshore sea breeze filling in to provide more than enough wind to get foiling, conditions remained extremely tricky on the Rade Sud for the opening day of racing at Marseille One Design, the final event of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour. Posted on 12 Oct

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy