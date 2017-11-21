Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Illustrated Seamanship
Illustrated Seamanship
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town Day 17 - Temperatures falling as race heats up

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 3:02 pm 21 November 2017

Temperatures falling as race heats up

"Cold, wet, and no escape..." An apt description of conditions in the South Atlantic as the competition heats up, even as temperatures plummet...

The second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race might be entering its final few days but the final positions are far from decided.

MAPFRE continued to lead the seven-strong fleet on Tuesday, but their 35 nautical mile advantage yesterday had been whittled down to 26 miles as the chasing pack close in.

"We've managed to get ourselves into the lead, but it's a pretty tight battle with Vestas 11th Hour Racing, Dongfeng Race Team and Brunel Racing," said Blair Tuke from on board the leading boat, where Xabi Fernandez's Spanish crew found themselves under attack from a resurgent Dongfeng Race Team, who, after losing the lead and bleeding miles to MAPFRE late last week, have found an extra gear on the approach to Cape Town.

Dongfeng, skippered by Charles Caudrelier, covered an impressive 517 miles in the 24 hours leading up to the 1300 UTC position report enough to move them into second place behind MAPFRE who themselves have made gains on every other team.

Less than a mile behind them was Vestas 11th Hour Racing, winners of Leg 1, while Team Brunel were in fourth some eight miles behind Dongfeng.

With just over 1,300 miles still to sail, and a host of tactical opportunities on the horizon, this leg is anything but decided.

Team Brunel emerged from stealth mode at 0700 UTC as the most northerly boat in the leading group of four.

Boat captain Abby Ehler revealed yesterday that Brunel navigator Andrew Cape favoured a southerly route before the team disappeared from the rankings but shortly after 2200 UTC they switched tactics and began positioning themselves above their rivals.

However their hopes of getting the better of their rivals while in stealth mode were dashed - the move saw them slip from second to fourth in the rankings.

"This part of the leg feels like when you're stuck a chairlift in the rain and you can't get off - cold, wet and no escape! Lucky I love sailing," Brunel trimmer Kyle Langford tweeted.

On board AkzoNobel Brad Farrand and Emily Nagel watch skipper Simeon Tienpont getting hands on with repairs during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race
On board AkzoNobel Brad Farrand and Emily Nagel watch skipper Simeon Tienpont getting hands on with repairs during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race

Team AkzoNobel, in fifth, were forging a route 70 miles north-west of MAPFRE, while another 70 miles north west sixth-placed Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag and Turn the Tide on Plastic in seventh were passing Tristan da Cunha, the most remote inhabited island in the world.

The British colony, which is 1,500 miles from South Africa and 2,000 miles from South America, is home to 262 residents – and famously featured in the 2011-12 Volvo Ocean Race when Ken Read's PUMA Ocean Racing made an unscheduled stop there after dismasting.

Read's crew spent several days on Tristan as guests of the island's inhabitants, touring the lobster processing plant, climbing a volcano and playing a round of golf.

The moment wasn't lost on Turn the Tide on Plastic's Henry Bomby, who tweeted: "Just passing Tristan du Cunha, if we stop does anyone fancy a round of golf? Ken Read?"

Meanwhile Turn the Tide on Plastic's navigator Nico Lunven said he was itching to finish Leg 2 as quickly as possible for two reasons: "Firstly, because I am competitive and I want to beat Scallywag, and secondly because I want to get home to meet my new daughter who was born during the leg. At the moment I've only seen a picture of her on email."

Lunven will have to wait a few more days yet – the fleet is expected to arrive into Cape Town this weekend.

Leg 2 Position Report Tuesday 21 November (Day 17) 13:00 UTC:

1. MAPFRE -- distance to finish – 1,329.4 nautical miles
2. Dongfeng Race Team +26.9
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +29.3
4. Team Brunel +35.6
5. team AkzoNobel +75.1
6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +106.4
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic +110.4

www.volvooceanrace.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 16
Temperature falling; wind increasing; stealth mode in play The week has started off at full-speed; temperatures are plummeting in the South Atlantic, speeds are up, and one of the leading boats has engaged Stealth Mode... Posted on 20 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 15
Pressure coming on While it may be a relaxed Sunday for many around the world, that is surely not the case for the Volvo Ocean Race fleet battling for position in the South Atlantic. Posted on 19 Nov Tour the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard
Guided by Neil Cox, Boatyard Manager Go behind the scenes on a tour guided by Neil Cox, Boatyard Manager for the Volvo Ocean Race. Posted on 18 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 14
Weekend warriors prepare for battle Those following the rankings and tracker for the Volvo Ocean Race could be forgiven for thinking they'd glanced away for more than one of the six-hour position reports. Posted on 18 Nov Behind the Hardware
Volvo Ocean Race Start in Alicante The story of the team behind the hardware continues. Enjoy this recap from our Tech Team on the ground for the Volvo Ocean Race Start in Alicante. Posted on 18 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 13
A crucial 24 hours ahead A 130 nautical mile lateral split has opened up in the Volvo Ocean Race fleet on Friday as the teams trade off better wind with shorter distance in a bid to get to Cape Town first. Posted on 17 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 12
A roll of the dice in the South Atlantic The first big gamble for the Volvo Ocean Race fleet since crossing the Equator was playing out on Thursday as team AkzoNobel lined up to 'cut the corner' in a bid to overhaul the leading quartet to their southwest... Posted on 16 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 11
Halfway home and race to Cape Town enters a new phase The seven international teams all now have less than 3,200 nautical miles left in the 7,000-mile stage from the Portugal capital of Lisbon to Cape Town, South Africa. Posted on 15 Nov DAME Award again
We speak to Drue Kerr, Senior Designer at Zhik We caught up with Drue Kerr, Senior Designer at Zhik, who have just won the DAME Award in the clothing category for their Isotak X Ocean range. Posted on 15 Nov New leaders appointed for Volvo Ocean Race
Richard Brisius and Johan Salén taking over Richard Brisius and Johan Salén have been appointed as President and co-President of the Volvo Ocean Race, taking over from the outgoing chief executive, Mark Turner. Posted on 14 Nov

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy