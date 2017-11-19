Fireball trophy update - Some of our trophies are turning up!

The Red Ball Trophy © Fireball class The Red Ball Trophy © Fireball class

by Derian Scott today at 8:14 pm

We had quite a response to our plea to find missing trophies. It sparked some interesting debates and got people talking. The great news is that we've now had 2 trophies unearth themselves. Thank you!

The first is the Anya Charlotte Trophy for the winner of race 8 at the UK National Championships. We had a tip off and trophy has now made it back to the association. We've been told that Anya is very happy!

An unexpected bonus has been the appearance of The Red Ball Trophy. This is a trophy we didn't even know existed and it's fantastic to have a piece of Fireball history turn up. So here's the next challenge to you all, what was it awarded for?

We think it is a club open meeting trophy as it's inscribed 'Annual Fireball Open Meeting' and some of the dates bridge the year-end so it probably comes from a club that sailed summer and winter seasons. The winners' names (below) hint at it being a south or south-west club (maybe Highcliffe?).

1970-71 Nick Kerley

1971-72 Pete Sandy

1972-73 Ian Gray

1973-4 Ken Brackwell

1974 Ken Brackwell

1978 Kim Slater and Nick Read-Wilson

The Golden Dolphin (a wooden dolphin mounted on a wooden base)

The Rondar Trophy (can anyone even remember what this looks like?)

Trophy for top placed lady helm in the World Championships

REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!