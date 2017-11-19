South East Area Enterprise Series 2017
19 November 2017
This year's South East Area Enterprise series involved open meetings at nine clubs and 57 different boats competed, many only in their home event.
The key to a good open meeting turnout remains having a good turnout from your home fleet – we welcome guest appearances from home club sailors who might not normally sail Enterprises and we hope that they will find a boat to borrow in future years as well. The number of travelling sailors remains constant with 10 competitors travelling to at least one event beyond their home club. A positive sign is that eight of the 10 travellers competed in 3 or more meetings; higher than in previous years.
Open meeting turnout was highest at Hampton Sailing Club with 17 participants. Frensham Pond had the next highest with 13 participants including a good number of visiting sailors.
South East Area Championships – Papercourt Sailing Club
This was sailed on a very gusty October day and while Ann and Alan had their work cut out, they demonstrated consistent speed and boat handling to win.
1st Ann Jackson and Alan Skeens Burghfield Sailing Club
2nd Paul Young Midland Sailing Club
3rd David Hodgson Papercourt Sailing Club
Thames Valley Bowl – Aggregate Trophy - best 4 results from all 9 opens
1st David Beaney and Alison White Wembley Sailing Club
2nd Chris Rowsell Lensbury Sailing Club
3rd Jeremy Whiting London Corinthian Sailing Club
River Trophy - Aggregate Trophy – best 3 results from the 5 river meetings
1st David Beaney and Alison White Wembley Sailing Club
2nd Philip Chambers Hampton Sailing Club
3rd Chris Rowsell Lensbury Sailing Club
Ladies Champion – Best performance by a lady helm at the Hampton Open
Jane Chambers
Junior Champion – Best performance by a junior sailor at the Hampton Open
Sophie Peerless
Crews Plate – Winning crew in the Thames Valley Bowl
Alison White
