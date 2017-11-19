Please select your home edition
South East Area Enterprise Series 2017

by David Beaney today at 8:08 pm 19 November 2017

This year's South East Area Enterprise series involved open meetings at nine clubs and 57 different boats competed, many only in their home event.

The key to a good open meeting turnout remains having a good turnout from your home fleet – we welcome guest appearances from home club sailors who might not normally sail Enterprises and we hope that they will find a boat to borrow in future years as well. The number of travelling sailors remains constant with 10 competitors travelling to at least one event beyond their home club. A positive sign is that eight of the 10 travellers competed in 3 or more meetings; higher than in previous years.

Open meeting turnout was highest at Hampton Sailing Club with 17 participants. Frensham Pond had the next highest with 13 participants including a good number of visiting sailors.

South East Area Championships – Papercourt Sailing Club
This was sailed on a very gusty October day and while Ann and Alan had their work cut out, they demonstrated consistent speed and boat handling to win.

1st Ann Jackson and Alan Skeens Burghfield Sailing Club
2nd Paul Young Midland Sailing Club
3rd David Hodgson Papercourt Sailing Club

Thames Valley Bowl – Aggregate Trophy - best 4 results from all 9 opens
1st David Beaney and Alison White Wembley Sailing Club
2nd Chris Rowsell Lensbury Sailing Club
3rd Jeremy Whiting London Corinthian Sailing Club

River Trophy - Aggregate Trophy – best 3 results from the 5 river meetings
1st David Beaney and Alison White Wembley Sailing Club
2nd Philip Chambers Hampton Sailing Club
3rd Chris Rowsell Lensbury Sailing Club

Ladies Champion – Best performance by a lady helm at the Hampton Open
Jane Chambers

Junior Champion – Best performance by a junior sailor at the Hampton Open
Sophie Peerless

Crews Plate – Winning crew in the Thames Valley Bowl
Alison White

Land Rover BAR Cap
Related Articles

Enterprise Winter Championship at Northampton
National Circuit finale held last weekend This event was a combined Winter Championship with the Scorpions and Larks. The weekend comprised of six back-to-back races with 3 on Saturday followed by 3 on Sunday, with the emphasis on a quick turnaround. Posted on 18 Nov I am not a number
David Henshall looks at dinghy handicapping You probably have to be at the very least middle aged to fully appreciate the tag line reference to 'The Prisoner' TV series, but as that means you're in the demographic majority it is okay to continue. Posted on 14 Nov Enterprises at Southport
North West Top Helm event On Sunday the 5th of November, 10 Enterprises arrived at a very sunny Southport for the North West Top Helm event. We were greeted with a chilly north to north westerly wind, blowing from 15mph and gusting up to 20, which eased throughout the day. Posted on 12 Nov Enterprises at Rudyard Lake
Who had the 'win or swim' attitude? As we arrived at the idyllic lake we was greeted by welcoming members and shortly after we all went about rigging our 8 boats for the days racing. The wind was coming from a northerly direction but still mild for the time of year. Posted on 31 Oct Enterprise South West Areas at Looe
National Champions continue their winning streak Congratulations to Enterprise National Champions Jeremy and Becca Stephens, who continued their winning streak at the 2017 South West Area Championships held at Looe Sailing Club on 7 – 8 October. Posted on 21 Oct Enterprises at Emberton Park
Midland Area Double Chine series round 7 This event, the seventh in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Emberton Park Sailing Club on Sunday 1st October 2017. Posted on 17 Oct Enterprises at Frensham Pond
Increased fleet size for penultimate SE Area Open The penultimate SE Area Enterprise meeting on 8th October saw an increased fleet consisting of 4 visitors and 9 home boats sharing the water with a similar number of GP14s. Posted on 10 Oct Two more entertaining reports win
In Henri Lloyd Report of the Month The Henri Lloyd Report of the Month has yet again seen over one hundred reports nominated and, aptly in championship season, two National Championship reports are our August and September winners of the Land Rover BAR caps. Posted on 9 Oct Noble Enterprise Youth Nationals
Including a great day of coaching at Bristol Corinthian This year's Noble Enterprise Youth Nationals was held at Bristol Corinthian YC on Sunday. Following a brilliant day of coaching from Olympic coach Adam Bowers the previous day, the 8 youth teams were prepared for some hotly contested racing. Posted on 29 Sep Horning SC Open Dinghy Weekend
Perfect weather conditions on Hoveton Little Broad Horning Sailing Club held their Open Dinghy Weekend over 23/24th September on Hoveton Little Broad. In perfect weather conditions, competitors enjoyed good racing with gentle winds on Saturday, these picking up on Sunday along with brilliant sunshine. Posted on 25 Sep

