South East Area Enterprise Series 2017

by David Beaney today at 8:08 pm

This year's South East Area Enterprise series involved open meetings at nine clubs and 57 different boats competed, many only in their home event.

The key to a good open meeting turnout remains having a good turnout from your home fleet – we welcome guest appearances from home club sailors who might not normally sail Enterprises and we hope that they will find a boat to borrow in future years as well. The number of travelling sailors remains constant with 10 competitors travelling to at least one event beyond their home club. A positive sign is that eight of the 10 travellers competed in 3 or more meetings; higher than in previous years.

Open meeting turnout was highest at Hampton Sailing Club with 17 participants. Frensham Pond had the next highest with 13 participants including a good number of visiting sailors.

South East Area Championships – Papercourt Sailing Club

This was sailed on a very gusty October day and while Ann and Alan had their work cut out, they demonstrated consistent speed and boat handling to win.

1st Ann Jackson and Alan Skeens Burghfield Sailing Club

2nd Paul Young Midland Sailing Club

3rd David Hodgson Papercourt Sailing Club

Thames Valley Bowl – Aggregate Trophy - best 4 results from all 9 opens

1st David Beaney and Alison White Wembley Sailing Club

2nd Chris Rowsell Lensbury Sailing Club

3rd Jeremy Whiting London Corinthian Sailing Club

River Trophy - Aggregate Trophy – best 3 results from the 5 river meetings

1st David Beaney and Alison White Wembley Sailing Club

2nd Philip Chambers Hampton Sailing Club

3rd Chris Rowsell Lensbury Sailing Club

Ladies Champion – Best performance by a lady helm at the Hampton Open

Jane Chambers

Junior Champion – Best performance by a junior sailor at the Hampton Open

Sophie Peerless

Crews Plate – Winning crew in the Thames Valley Bowl

Alison White