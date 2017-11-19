Please select your home edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40

Ancasta Boats for Sale, Winter Shows, 50% off Rig Checks

by Ancasta International today at 9:00 am 19 November 2017

Ancasta International Boat Sales
Paris Boat Show 2017

The Paris Boat Show 2017. 2nd-10th December

2nd – 10th December 2017, Paris Expo - Porte de Versailles.


130,000 sq/meters of boat show, 674 exhibitors and over 1000 boats including a comprehensive line-up from Beneteau Power and Sail. The new Lagoon 40 will be on show along with the magnificent CNB 66.


London Boat Show 2018

London Boat Show 2018

The new five day format has attracted all the major power and sailboat brands to this unique London event. Open between the 10th - 14th Jan 18. Ancasta will be presenting the 460, 520 & 630 from Prestige. From Beneteau, you can see the new Swift Trawler 35 and the Gran Turismo 40 & 46. There will be three from the Oceanis range in the form of the 35.1, 38.1 & 41.1.


Dusseldorf Boat Show

Boot Dusseldorf Boat Show. 20th-28th January 2018

Contact Ancasta now to arrange your visit to Boot Dusseldorf 2018.

The show is vast involving all the major manufacturers so if you are looking for a new sail or power boat, this is one show not to miss. With 250,000 visitors from 90 countries, 18 zones, 1,800 exhibitors from 68 countries it can take some planning to make the most of your trip.


Explore all the key models from Beneteau, Prestige, Lagoon and CNB including the CNB 66, the Beneteau Oceanis 51.1, the Prestige 680 and the Lagoon 50 to name a few - To see the complete line-up, click below.


For travel advice, see HERE.

Navigare Yachting

Investment Opportunity!

Own a yacht with zero maintenance and make a return!.... Your own yacht in a beautiful location with no maintenance cost, free worldwide holidays for up to seven years AND a guaranteed income.... Sound too good to be true?
MB&Y Awards

MB&Y Customer Service Awards..

If you have experienced great service from Ancasta or Ancasta Aftersales this year then please nominate us by sending an email with an example of the service you received to serviceaward@timeinc.com.


For more on the MB&Y Customer Service Award, See HERE

Selling A Boat?
Sell your boat

Selling A Boat?

We have Buyers waiting.

Contact us now for:

  • Professional and hassle free service
  • Competitive commission
  • Clear communication
  • Best market price
  • Storage offers
  • Quick results

Looking to Sell your Boat? Talk to Ancasta


Oceanis Yacht 62

Oceanis Yacht 62

Now: £ 857,491

Tax Not Paid

Sun Odyssey 44

Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 44

Now: £ 264,950

Tax Paid

Lagoon 400

Lagoon 400

Now: £ 255,000

Tax Not Paid

Ker40+ PACE

Ker 40+ PACE

Now: £ 550,000

Tax Paid

Oceanis 41.1

Grand Soleil 50

Now: £ 250,000

Tax Paid

Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 403

Jeanneau SunOdyssey 40.3

Now: £ 89,950

Tax Paid

Prestige 630

Prestige 630

Now: £ 1,621,286

Tax Not Paid

Princess V65

Princess V65

Now: £ 800,000

Tax Paid

Fairline Targa 38

Fairline Targa 38

Now: £ 195,000

Tax Paid

Beneteau Swift Trawler 42

Beneteau Swift Trawler 42

Now: £ 175,000

Tax Paid

Antares 30S

Beneteau Antares 30S

Now: £ 119,950

Tax Paid

Over 500 new and used boats - ancasta.com


List Your Boat For Sale with Ancasta
Advanced Rigging
Advanced Rigging
Click for 50% off your next Rig Inspection

Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics

Call now to discuss your rigging requirements. Specialists in all forms of standing and running rigging. Manufacturers of rod, composite and wire rigging and service agents, distributors and suppliers for some of the world’s leading brands including, Reckmann, OYS, Leisure furl, Future Fibres, Gottifredi Maffioli, Kingfisher and Liros Ropes. Whether you’re looking for the most cost-effective cruising rigging, a high performance set of rods or composite rigging, or the addition of any new rigging equipment, Advanced Rigging are equipped to provide detailed impartial advice, delivery and installation where required for yachts of any size.

Call the team now or click below for more information.

Hamble Yacht Services Refit & Repair
Winterise your boat
Prepare your boat for Winter.

Winterise your boat with HYSR&R

Based on the River Hamble in Southampton, the team at HYS Refit & Repair are perfectly located to winterise your boat anywhere in the Solent area.


Typically including winterisation of the engine, generator, WC and batteries. A thorough check of the alternator, starter motor, engine mounts, lubricants and underwater fittings. Outdrive service, cathodic protection and full gas system check where applicable.


Accommodating all models and sizes - for more information or a quote, call now to discuss your specific requirements.


Call +44 (0)2380 454 111 for more information or click below to enquire and book.
Ancasta International Boat Sales
HYS Refit & Repair
Adv Rigging & Hydraulics

UK | Brighton | Chichester | Dartmouth | Falmouth | Hamble | London | Lymington | Mylor | Plymouth | Port Solent | Swanwick


Europe | France - Port Napoleon | Spain - Palma


© 2017 Ancasta International Boat Sales Ltd. all rights reserved | Legal & copyright

