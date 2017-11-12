Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 BAR Academy 728x90
Product Feature
Buoyancy Aid (Front Zip) Junior
Buoyancy Aid (Front Zip) Junior
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Wetsuit 'Vest' Black
located in Manchester
Wetsuit 'Shorts' Black
located in Manchester
Trapeze or Skiff Boots
located in Manchester
Junior 'Hiking Shorts' by Henri Lloyd Ainslie
located in Manchester
 Junior Henri Lloyd Ainslie 'Spray Top'
located in Manchester

Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Revett Series - Day 1

by Paul Heath today at 6:11 pm 12 November 2017

It wasn't a day for the feint hearted as a bright but cold day and a gusty north westerly breeze greeted competitors for the first weekend of Leigh & Lowton Sailing Clubs Revett series which started on the 12th November.

As the gusts blew across the water and made the Laser 4.7s training look like hard but cold work a few made their excuses to sit out the racing although 36 boats did take to the water for a great days racing overseen by OD for the day Dave Exley.

Lasers

A few worried faces in the 8 boat fleet opted for Radial rigs to start this race but they, and those with full rigs, were no match for the speed of Oliver Blackburn (LLSC – Radial) who, after an early battle with Howard Green (LLSC – using a radial rig in this race) and Stuart Belfield (LLSC), went on to take a convincing win. Belfield held on to second and with Green having to retire third went to Ty Burrows (LLSC)

Handicap

7 boats for the handicap fleet and there was close racing all around but the main battle was between last years overall first and second placed boats. The winner in this race was the Albacore of Mike Banner/Nick Radesk (LLSC) with the returning Martin Knott (Ribble SC – Phantom) second and Martin Tubb (LLSC – Solution) third.

Asymmetric

Biggest fleet of the day was the 9 boat Asymmetric fleet and as usual there was close throughout the fleet. Paul/Jude Allen (LLSC – RS400), in their first sail since early August, looked favourite for the honour of first boat around the windward mark until sailing into a hole allowing the majority of the fleet to pass them. Their race went from bad to worse as a short while later their boom came off the goose neck and resulted in their retirement.

Chris Pickles/Martin Lunn (Delph/LLSC) scooted in to be first around the windward mark, engaged the turbo and disappeared into the distance to take the win. Bill Kenyon/Matt Bromley (Budworth SC) and Hamish Gledhill/Simon Dowse (WRSC) had one heck of a battle in second and third but with Matt hiking like a badger he and Kenyon held off the West Riding challenge. This is how the first three boats crossed the line but in the final reckoning the RS200 of Gareth/Jen Williams (LLSC) took second place on handicap.

Solo

Brian Sprague (LLSC) took first place in the 7 boat Solo fleet but didn't have everything his own way as he had to battle to get past both Kim Cant (LLSC) and Stuart Van Den Hoek (LLSC) and that is how the first three places finished.

Junior

A fleet of 5 Toppers fought it out but in the tough conditions only three finished with Lion Morris (LLSC) taking the win and Noe Peckham (LLSC) second.

After that a warm hearty lunch was required and was duly served up Ann, Helen and helpers in the magnificent galley. After much-needed rest the competitors took to the water in slightly less wind but still enough to stretch the limbs.

Lasers

Blackburn is the man to beat as he took another race win with Belfield once again second. Green opted for a full rig this time and kept himself out of trouble to take third.

Handicap

Knott upped his game to take the win. Another Phantom, that of Steve Dawson (LLSC), came home in second with Banner/Radesk third.

Leigh & Lowton Revett Series day 1 - photo © Gerard Van den Hoek
Leigh & Lowton Revett Series day 1 - photo © Gerard Van den Hoek

Asymmetric

Kenyon/Bromley led the fleet for the majority of the first lap but after a long beat Pickles/Lunn got the inside of a big shift to nip in at the mark to take the lead. This time they had to put up with the Allens chasing them down and closing the gap but held on to the end to take their second race win. The Allens crossed the line in second and Gledhill/Dowse third but once again, on handicap, the RS200 of Team Williams took second.

Solo

After having to work his way through the fleet Sprague eventually took another race. Tom Weltz (LLSC) came home in second, Nik James (LLSC) who was third.

Junior

Once again five started and three finished in the same order.

The Revett series runs through to the 10th December and, following a short break, is followed by the New Years Day pursuit race which is then followed by the start of the Tipsy Icicle series which runs through until the 11th March.

If you intend to take part in either event please help us to help you by entering online via the link: webcollect.org.uk/llsc/event/winter-2017-2018

Results to date: www.llsc.org.uk/LLSC/Results/2017/Revett.htm?v=1

Leigh & Lowton Revett Series day 1 - photo © Gerard Van den Hoek
Leigh & Lowton Revett Series day 1 - photo © Gerard Van den Hoek
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Leigh & Lowton Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race
A healthy 50 competitors on the water A healthy 50 competitors made it to the start line for the annual Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race hosted by Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club on Sunday 5th November. Posted on 6 Nov Solo Western Championship at Salcombe
37 boats line up to race On the weekend of October 28th and 29th Salcombe hosted the Western Area Championship for the Solo dinghy, the event sponsored by Coast and Country Cottages. Posted on 31 Oct Roger Battersby Remembered
A tribute race at Sutton Bingham SC to be held on 5th November On Sunday 5 November Sutton Bingham Sailing Club are hosting Roger Race, a tribute to the life of Roger Battersby, a long time member of the club who sadly passed away suddenly back in August. Posted on 18 Oct Streakers and Solos at Yeadon
Enjoying the breezy conditions Yeadon Sailing Club hosted Streaker and Solo open meetings on Saturday 14th October and competitors were greeted with sunshine, warmth and a brisk South Westerly breeze which unusually for Yeadon stayed remarkably consistent throughout the day's racing. Posted on 17 Oct Solos at Papercourt
A terrific day's sailing for the 32 helms 32 boats, including 14 visitors, contested what resulted in a terrific day's sailing in unseasonably warm weather for October. The day started grey with a gentle breeze. Posted on 16 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 7
Club buzzing with dinghy sailing activity On Saturday the 14th October the Salcombe Estuary was buzzing with dinghy sailing activity and had Race Officer Geoff Gilson and his team expertly controlling both a 34 boat Lark Class Masters sailing event together with the normal Club Racing. Posted on 15 Oct National Solo End of Season Championship
Stunning conditions for the 60 helms at Grafham Water Sixty Solos journeyed to the popular venue of Graham Water to contest the final event of the Season and with it the conclusion to the Super Series, sponsored generously with a new sail from North Sails. Posted on 15 Oct Solos at Royal Harwich
On a bright and breezy Saturday A bright and breezy Saturday morning greeted the competitors to Woolverstone. After seeing the forecast a few would be competitors handed in their sick notes and registered their aches and pains so they could watch from the comfort of the clubhouse! Posted on 12 Oct Solos at Hunts
Ten visitors join 12 home boats On 30th September ten visitors joined twelve home boats for the Solo open meeting at Hunts Sailing Club. Competitors were greeted with sunshine and a light to moderate breeze. Posted on 12 Oct RS400 Inlands at Grafham Water
A healthy entry of 37 boats On Saturday 7th October, 37 RS400s arrived for their annual pilgrimage to Grafham Water Sailing Club for the 2017 Inland Championship which was the penultimate event of the RS400 Magic Marine Championship Tour. Posted on 11 Oct

Upcoming Events

Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 10 Dec Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 New Years Day Pursuit for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 1 Jan 2018 Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies Tipsy Icicle Series for Monohull dinghies
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 7 Jan 2018 Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies Tipsy Icicle Series for Monohull dinghies
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 14 Jan 2018 Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies Tipsy Icicle Series for Monohull dinghies
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 21 Jan 2018 Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies Tipsy Icicle Series for Monohull dinghies
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 28 Jan 2018 Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies Tipsy Icicle Series for Monohull dinghies
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 4 Feb 2018
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy