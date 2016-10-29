Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90
Product Feature
Harken Red Ratchet
Harken Red Ratchet

Women's International Match Race Series Busan Cup - Day 1

by WIM Series today at 9:11 am 25-29 October 2016
Danish Team Kattnakken (Trine Palludan) leads Korean Team Ladies (Eunjin Kim) on day 1 of the WIM Series Busan Cup © Kim Wolf / Busan Cup

The Busan Cup Women's International Match Race started on time under sunny skies but with a shifty north-westerly breeze keeping the teams and the race committee on their toes all day. "The morning was relatively steady when you compare it to the puffy and shifty conditions the afternoon group faced", commented Chief Umpire Gary Manuel (AUS).

Racing started on time in the prevailing north-westerly which fluctuated throughout the day challenging the sailors with shifty and puffy conditions. "The race committee was very efficient in running the races this morning. Giving us enough time between races, but not wasting any time" 2016 Busan Cup runner-up Lucy Macgregor (GBR) remarked after coming ashore with the morning group of sailors. Team Mac finished the first day with 3 wins and two losses.

The Danish team skippered by Trine Palludan, Team Kattnakken, took advantage of the shifty conditions in the morning to finish the day undefeated with a scorecard of 5 wins and no losses. Palludan offered these thoughts: "Whenever you sail here in Busan you must be careful to sail to the shifts. You cannot rely on simply covering the other boat, if you do that you can't win. Everyone on board is involved in deciding where to go and keeping the boat sailing fast. We are very happy with how we did today."

When the second group of six teams took to the water in the afternoon the winds decreased slightly to 4 or 5 knots and for a time became even more shifty before gradually increasing to over 12 knots.

In the afternoon group, Swedish skipper Caroline Sylvan and her New Sweden Match Racing Team also conquered the conditions and ended the day undefeated. When asked about her day, Sylvan responded with a smile: "Great! It was a lot of fun. We kept improving with every manoeuvre and the girls did an amazing job keeping everything running smoothly."

With more than half of the initial round-robin stage still to be completed over the next two day, there is plenty of room for positions to change in the results table before the quarter-final knockout stage. The weather may also influence the outcomes as a cold front is due to pas through region and bring with it strong breeze and rain.

The Busan Cup Women's International Match Race in Busan, South Korea, continues Wednesday with more round-robin racing, to be followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, then the conclusion final races, prize giving and closing ceremony on Saturday the 18th of November. The race village, open to the public with large video screens, is based in the historic Suyeong Bay Yacht Center which hosted the Olympic Sailing Competition in 1988.

Results after day 1 of the round-robin:

1. Trine Palludan, DEN, Team Kattnakken, 5-0
1. Caroline Sylvan, SWE, New Sweden Match Racing Team, 5-0
3. Pauline Courtois, FRA, Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team, 4-1
4. Renée Groeneveld, NED, Matchrace Team Netherlands, 3-2
4. Lucy Macgregor, GBR, Team Mac, 3-2
4. Marinella Laaksonen, FIN, L2 Match Racing Team, 3-2
7. Anna Östling, SWE, Team Anna, 2-3
7. Sarah Parker, AUS, Team Parker, 2-3
9. Linnea Floser, SWE, Peregrine Racing, 1-4
9. Clare Costanzo, AUS, Team Costanzo, 1-4
9. Alexa Bezel, SUI, Swiss Women Match Race Team, 1-4
12. Eunjin Kim, KOR, Team Ladies, 0-5

www.wimseries.com

Opening Ceremony of the WIM Series Busan Cup - photo © WIM Series
Opening Ceremony of the WIM Series Busan Cup - photo © WIM Series
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

WIM Series Busan Women's Match preview
Twelve teams set for racing in Korea The sailors were greeted by sunny conditions and warm hospitality which took the chill off the overnight cool temperatures as they practised in the shadows of the Diamond Bridge near Dongbaek Island. Posted on 13 Nov WMRT Match Racing World Championship overall
Torvar topples Robertson to win his first world title Torvar Mirsky has become the Match Racing World Champion after beating defending champion Phil Robertson 3-1 in the 2017 finals in Shenzhen, China. The skipper from Western Australia tore up the script, defied the odds, and sailed out of his skin. Posted on 29 Oct WMRT Match Racing World Championship day 5
Steele and Robertson square up for Battle of the Bridge After a day of very little wind at the 2017 Match Racing World Championship, the breeze kicked in for the final hour before sunset and the drama unfolded. Posted on 28 Oct WMRT Match Racing World Championship day 4
Harry pays a heavy price but he's not spent yet Harry Price might have broken through to the Quarter Finals after winning two crucial battles today in Match Cup China 2017. The young Australian was up against Markus Edegran from the USA, but Price was penalised for a technical infringement. Posted on 27 Oct WMRT Match Racing World Championship day 3
Aschenbrenner leaps into the Super 16 Stage Joachim Aschenbrenner defied the odds today to battle his way out of the Sail Off and into the Super 16 stage at the 2017 WMRT Match Racing World Championship. Posted on 26 Oct WMRT Match Racing World Championship day 2
America's Cup Veterans battling for survival There are no fools among the 18 teams battling for supremacy at the 2017 Match Racing World Championship, but after two days of fleet race Qualifying three skippers are battling for survival through to the Super 16 Stage. Posted on 25 Oct WMRT Match Racing World Championship day 1
Stainless Steele shines in Shenzhen Chris Steele showed his mettle on day one of the WMRT Match Racing World Championship. The skipper of the young Kiwi team, 36 Below Racing, put on a dominant display in his fleet racing group. Posted on 24 Oct 11th China Cup more international than ever
World Match Racing Tour set to join action The 11th edition of the China Cup International Regatta is becoming more international than ever with the World Championship of the World Match Racing Tour set to join the 10 other racing divisions. Posted on 21 Oct U.S. Match Racing Championship
David Storrs wins Prince of Wales Bowl David Storrs and his international team won the Prince of Wales Bowl but it was second place finisher Pearson Potts and the Yankee Creole Racing team who walked away with the title of U.S. Match Racing Champion. Posted on 16 Oct WMRT Alicante Match Cup overall
Unbeaten Guichard victorious On a day when you couldn't have asked for better sailing conditions, Yann Guichard's Spindrift Racing rounded off a flawless display with victory at the Alicante Match Cup. Posted on 15 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy