Blink and you might miss the entry cut-off for the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 6:00 am 2-9 January 2018
Pittwater to Coffs Harbour Race start in 2014 © Nicole Kennedy

Entries close on December 1 for the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and so far a healthy international fleet of 25 yachts ranging in size and concentrated in the 40-50ft zone are starters for the race north and chance to compete in subsequent Queensland state championships as part of the annual Bartercard Sail Paradise Series.

There is still time to enter the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta here.

The 370 nautical mile coastal race, between Broken Bay and Southport on the Queensland Gold Coast starting at 1pm on January 2, 2018, is both an endurance and tactical test. Crews will dedicate every hour to covering the distance in the quickest time for the chance to be named the overall winner and highly contested IRC category winner, who will take home a striking new custom-made perpetual trophy.

Host club, The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, is delighted to announce that the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Race has been officially recognised by the World Sailing Speed Record Council and the 2018 line honours result will be recorded, and then be open to subsequent challenges.

Sailing manager Brendan Rourke says, "We encourage the likes of the TP52s and others of that size range not doing the Rolex Sydney Hobart to seriously consider such a rare opportunity in Australian waters, to be included in the WSSRC's record books."

Mick Martin's TP52 Frantic and Bob Cox's DK46 Nine Dragons out of Middle Harbour are both likely starters and in that case would be the leading contenders for a WSSRC listing, unless a bigger boat comes in over the top.

Among entries for the Club Marine sponsored long race setting off in the New Year are a number of first timers to the event and brand new boats including Mark Gorbatov and Mark Siebert's fresh-out-of-the-box Beneteau First 40 called Blink.

Gorbatov is a Sydney based eye surgeon who came to the sport seven years ago crewing for another owner before jumping in with both feet and buying his first boat, which he called Out of Sight. Though Blink seems to run off the back of his profession it was actually Gorbatov's ten year-old daughter who came up with the boat's moniker, based on a Dr Who episode called 'Don't Blink'.

Now the Blink team is on steep climb to learn the boat prior to the RPAYC's signature offshore race, part of the RPAYC's Club Marine East Coast Bluewater Pointscore.

The firming up of Southport as the finish point following a try-out in January 2018 is one of the reasons Gorbatov upgraded. "The fact the Pittwater to Paradise has become a repeat fixture is one of the reasons I've changed boats. My previous boat did the Coffs Race but was too slow to go all the way to Southport.

"This boat's quick. There's a big difference going from a heavy displacement cruising boat designed for short-handed to a proper racing boat, but we are coming to grips with how we sail it."

The Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta Notice of Race is available here. Owners can choose to enter the multihull, monohull or two handed categories and be scored under all of the popular handicap systems – IRC, ORCi, PHS and OMR.

Entry closes December 1, 2017 and the paperwork deadline is one week later.

Finish partner Southport Yacht Club will host weary crews for the recovery and post-race celebration, then the largely NSW race fleet has the opportunity to merge with the major local players for the Bartercard Sail Paradise regatta, January 6-9.

SYC's annual short course series will be greatly expanded in 2018 to incorporate three state titles - the Australian Sailing Queensland Yachting Championship, Australian Measurement System Queensland Championship and Australian Sports Boat Association Queensland Championship. See www.sailparadise.com.au for more details.

Visit the event website www.pittwatertoparadise.com.au and Facebook page www.facebook.com/pittwatertoparadise

MC38 2017-18 Summer Series Act 2 day 1
Hooley Dooley: Hooligan's day The MC38 Summer Series act 2 opening four races on a gusty grey Pittwater day threw some curly ones into the customary MC38 first-half pointscore. Posted on 18 Nov World Champion Greg Wilcox set to compete
In 2018 Australian OK Dinghy Nationals at Southport YC Greg Wilcox has confirmed he will compete in the 2018 Australian Nationals, hosted by Southport Yacht Club at the Hollywell Sailing Squadron on the Gold Coast, from 2nd to 7th January 2018. Posted on 28 Oct Trifecta of Queensland Championship titles
At 2018 2018 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta The Australian Sports Boats Association, along with Australian Measurement System (AMS) have jumped on board with Australian Sailing to host three new Queensland championships at Southport Yacht Club (SYC). Posted on 7 Oct Rikki's new Aussie adventure
Confirmed for the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta New Zealand yacht Rikki is confirmed for the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and the bright red Reichel-Pugh 42 is due to arrive in Pittwater mid-December, well in time for the single line start on January 2, 2018. Posted on 18 Sep Hit the road Jack
Sailing royalty farewells its king The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, farewelled one of Pittwater & Sydney's all-time great sailors and much loved Club Life Member, Jack Gale, on Thursday 14th September 2017. Posted on 16 Sep Australian Farr 40 class set
Another busy season ahead The long-standing Australian Farr 40 class is assembling for another busy season with a great group of enthusiastic returning owners plus a new father and son team ready to re-enrol at the school of hard knocks that is one design racing. Posted on 14 Sep Queensland Yachting Championships preview
Southport Yacht Club to host the event in October Over 30 Queensland and interstate entrants are expected to compete in the championships, sailing a range on windward/leeward and passage courses offshore the magnificent beaches on the Gold Coast. Posted on 3 Sep Queensland OK Dinghy State Championship
Some great racing at Southport Yacht Club The first Queensland OK Dinghy states in 30 years has wrapped up with some great offshore racing. Tim Davies took out the overall win leading with a 4 point margin on Southport Yacht Club's Kelvin Holdt, closely behind in third by Ben Downey. Posted on 28 Aug Auric's Quest goes for the double
After a taste of success on the Gold Coast Having sampled success in the most recent Sail Paradise Series on the Gold Coast, Southport Yacht Club's Fred Bestall has already signalled his intention to go for the double Posted on 20 Aug Sailing onto paradise with Stealth
Robert Alpe enters Pittwater to Paradise Regatta When yachtsman Robert Alpe decided to move into bluewater racing with the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club he looked Australia-wide for the right boat and eventually chose a Fremantle based 32-footer he then sailed 2,500 nautical miles home. Posted on 19 Aug

