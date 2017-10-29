420 Open at Itchenor Sailing Club
by Rebecca Oldfield today at 3:07 pm
28-29 October 2017
Itchenor 420 Open © ISC
Fresh from training in Weymouth and Rutland, the International 420 class travelled to Itchenor Sailing Club in West Sussex for a coached open meeting on 28-29 October. The sailors were greeted with unseasonably warm weather, an empty Chichester Harbour and perfect 420 winds of between ten and twenty knots.
Although there was extremely close racing throughout the weekend, results on day one were dominated by Vita Heathcoate and Milly Boyle with four bullets out of five races, showing exceptional speed and boat-handling on multiple, tight race courses.
Others threatened, but Eleanor Keers and Aaron Chadwick were the only team to break the perfect streak and, with slightly more breeze on Sunday morning, opened with two wins to briefly challenge for the overall event, before Vita and Milly got back on top form to win the last three races and ultimately the Open meeting. Eleanor and Aaron came in second place followed by Adele Young and Dan Burns in third place.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm & Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|Pts
|1
|55517
|Vita Heathcote & Milly Boyle
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9
|2
|56339
|Eleanor Keers & Aaron Chadwick
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|14
|3
|53966
|Adele Young & Dan Burns
|3
|2
|3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|5
|2
|3
|21
|4
|54852
|Bertie Fisher & Fraser Hemmings
|4
|7
|6
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|5
|35
|5
|55242
|Megan Ferguson & Bee Harris
|5
|5
|5
|7
|4
|6
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|6
|52066
|Haydn Sewell & William Heathcote
|10
|4
|4
|8
|8
|7
|6
|9
|5
|7
|49
|7
|54379
|Charlotte Boyle & Georgia Baker
|7
|10
|9
|9
|7
|5
|7
|6
|8
|6
|55
|8
|54848
|Ellie Driver & Rachel Cross
|8
|8
|7
|6
|9
|8
|9
|7
|7
|8
|59
|9
|55190
|Sally Lorimer & Pippa Jones
|6
|6
|8
|5
|5
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|66
|10
|54006
|Kieron Young & Ruben Stokroos
|9
|9
|10
|10
|10
|9
|8
|8
|9
|9
|71
|11
|55381
|Kitty Goodridge & Lily Henderson
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|86
