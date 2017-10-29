420 Open at Itchenor Sailing Club

Fresh from training in Weymouth and Rutland, the International 420 class travelled to Itchenor Sailing Club in West Sussex for a coached open meeting on 28-29 October. The sailors were greeted with unseasonably warm weather, an empty Chichester Harbour and perfect 420 winds of between ten and twenty knots.

Although there was extremely close racing throughout the weekend, results on day one were dominated by Vita Heathcoate and Milly Boyle with four bullets out of five races, showing exceptional speed and boat-handling on multiple, tight race courses.

Others threatened, but Eleanor Keers and Aaron Chadwick were the only team to break the perfect streak and, with slightly more breeze on Sunday morning, opened with two wins to briefly challenge for the overall event, before Vita and Milly got back on top form to win the last three races and ultimately the Open meeting. Eleanor and Aaron came in second place followed by Adele Young and Dan Burns in third place.

Pos Sail No Helm & Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Pts 1 55517 Vita Heathcote & Milly Boyle 1 1 1 3 1 2 2 1 1 1 9 2 56339 Eleanor Keers & Aaron Chadwick 2 3 2 1 2 1 1 3 3 2 14 3 53966 Adele Young & Dan Burns 3 2 3 2 3 3 3 5 2 3 21 4 54852 Bertie Fisher & Fraser Hemmings 4 7 6 4 6 4 4 2 6 5 35 5 55242 Megan Ferguson & Bee Harris 5 5 5 7 4 6 5 4 4 4 36 6 52066 Haydn Sewell & William Heathcote 10 4 4 8 8 7 6 9 5 7 49 7 54379 Charlotte Boyle & Georgia Baker 7 10 9 9 7 5 7 6 8 6 55 8 54848 Ellie Driver & Rachel Cross 8 8 7 6 9 8 9 7 7 8 59 9 55190 Sally Lorimer & Pippa Jones 6 6 8 5 5 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 66 10 54006 Kieron Young & Ruben Stokroos 9 9 10 10 10 9 8 8 9 9 71 11 55381 Kitty Goodridge & Lily Henderson DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 10 10 10 10 10 86