420 Open at Itchenor Sailing Club

Fresh from training in Weymouth and Rutland, the International 420 class travelled to Itchenor Sailing Club in West Sussex for a coached open meeting on 28-29 October. The sailors were greeted with unseasonably warm weather, an empty Chichester Harbour and perfect 420 winds of between ten and twenty knots.

Although there was extremely close racing throughout the weekend, results on day one were dominated by Vita Heathcoate and Milly Boyle with four bullets out of five races, showing exceptional speed and boat-handling on multiple, tight race courses.

Others threatened, but Eleanor Keers and Aaron Chadwick were the only team to break the perfect streak and, with slightly more breeze on Sunday morning, opened with two wins to briefly challenge for the overall event, before Vita and Milly got back on top form to win the last three races and ultimately the Open meeting. Eleanor and Aaron came in second place followed by Adele Young and Dan Burns in third place.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelm & CrewR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
155517Vita Heathcote & Milly Boyle11131221119
256339Eleanor Keers & Aaron Chadwick232121133214
353966Adele Young & Dan Burns323233352321
454852Bertie Fisher & Fraser Hemmings476464426535
555242Megan Ferguson & Bee Harris555746544436
652066Haydn Sewell & William Heathcote1044887695749
754379Charlotte Boyle & Georgia Baker7109975768655
854848Ellie Driver & Rachel Cross887698977859
955190Sally Lorimer & Pippa Jones66855DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC66
1054006Kieron Young & Ruben Stokroos991010109889971
1155381Kitty Goodridge & Lily HendersonDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC101010101086
Related Articles

Entry opens for 2018 RYA Youth Nationals
To be held at Largs from 30 March to 6 April Entries are now open for the 2018 RYA Youth National Championships at Largs Sailing Club from 30 March – 6 April. Posted on 27 Oct Relive the racing action
From the 2017 420 Open European Championship Enjoy the best moments of racing action with our highlights documentary covering the 12 race series at the 2017 Open 420 European Championships, Athens, Greece from 22-30 July. Posted on 30 Sep RYA Zone and Home Country Championships
Winners crowned across the nation Hundreds of the UK's most promising young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend (23-24 September) held at various locations across the UK. Posted on 28 Sep Launch pad for Olympic Campaigns
At 23rd edition of Sail Sydney Woollahra Sailing Club will host the 23rd edition of Sail Sydney from December 11-17 with the support of Drummoyne Sailing Club, Middle Harbour Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron. Posted on 9 Sep New XPS Aluminium Alloy
Introduced by Seldén for their dinghy spars Seldén Masts Ltd is delighted to announce the introduction of their new XPS (Xtra Proof Strength) aluminium alloy. Posted on 6 Sep Seldén supplying 420 rigs
For the Youth Sailing Worlds fleet Seldén Masts Ltd is very pleased to announce that they will be supplying the rigs for the Youth Sailing World Championships 2017 fleet for the 420 class. Posted on 24 Aug Sailingfast 420 Nationals at Helensburgh
Ten races held in up to 25 knots of wind After a long summer of the French Nationals in Brittany, the Open Euros in Athens and the Junior Euros in Garda, the fleet made the long trek north to Scotland for the first National Championship at Helensburgh since 2003. Posted on 20 Aug RYA names its 420 crews
For the 2017 Youth Worlds The RYA has bolstered its entry for this year's Youth Sailing World Championships with the selection of two additional crews to represent the British Youth Sailing Team in Sanya, China, later this year. Posted on 17 Aug 420 Scottish Championship at Helensburgh overall
Rain squalls squalls, but no big blow as forecast The second day of racing for the Sailingfast Scottish Open Championships dawned with rain squalls skitting across the Firth of Clyde but no sign of the big blow that had been promised. Posted on 17 Aug 420 Scottish Championship at Helensburgh days 1-3
Leading up to the UK Nationals starting tomorrow After two days of pre-event training with coaches Neil Marsden and Duncan Hepplewhite, competition got underway on Tuesday with the first 5 races of the Scottish Open Championships. Posted on 16 Aug

