Sail Aid UK: Expanding fundraising options to broaden appeal

Sail Aid UK T-shirts © Sail Aid UK

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 7:20 pm

The team behind Sail Aid UK has been looking into additional fundraising options to help broaden the reach and appeal of its initiative beyond the pro-sailors and to also attract support from the huge cruising fraternity that enjoys sailing the Caribbean waters as much as anyone.

There is now a range of exclusively designed and affordable T-shirts incorporating the Sail Aid UK logo and available in men's and women's sizes for £25 incl. P+P each and children's sizes at £20 incl. P+P, available to purchase online through the Sail Aid UK website.

All profits from sales go directly to Sail Aid UK.

Helena Clegg, a close friend of one of the Trustees, is behind the initiative. She explains, "In January 2005 I went to Sri Lanka and lived there for two years on and off in the aftermath of the Tsunami. I saw first-hand what the devastation of a natural disaster can do to an entire population and the unspeakable things that can happen in its wake."

Now based in Palma, Mallorca, Helena decided to raise the funds to print bespoke Sail Aid UK T-shirts organising the design and production costs through sponsorship from superyacht captains and related companies, with the aim of raising £50-70k in sales. She approached a small number of people who are emotionally invested in fundraising for Sail Aid UK, having worked on yachts and within the industry most of their lives and many of whom have lived in the Caribbean at some stage.

Sail Aid UK Online Auction goes LIVE!

www.jumblebee.co.uk/sailaiduksilentauction

In tandem with organising the final details for its Black Tie/Loud Shirt Dinner at Land Rover BAR on November 11th, Sail Aid UK has also launched its Online Auction which is now LIVE!

The team has been busy sourcing a terrific array of interesting and appealing items across the affordability scale for people to bid on. These range from luxurious weekends away (off boats!) and high-end sailing experiences, to a private antenatal class in London with 'Doctor and Daughter' (bid starts at £200) or a bottle of House of Commons Scotch signed by the Prime Minister Theresa May and with bids starting at just £150!

Contributions can also be made to the 'Action Stations Fund' through the Sail Aid UK website and, with your approval, the team will share your Supporters photo messages with the slogan I'm in! #sailaiduk if you email your image to: .

The six Trustees of Sail Aid UK have agreed that initially funds will be targeted at, but not limited to, regeneration projects being funded through ABSAR (Antigua and Barbuda Search and Rescue), VISAR (Virgin Islands Search and Rescue) and the Anguillan Red Cross. Sail Aid UK wants to assist in the rebuilding of clinics, schools etc - where insurance (with average insured penetration in the area at less than 10% and that includes the top end hotels) and governmental funds aren't reaching.

The Sail Aid UK team is in contact with Aid co-ordinators on the ground in the affected areas, including at the Sint. Maartin Yacht Club given the appalling devastation suffered across the Island, to ensure that the money will be used for the most appropriate projects once the more immediate requirement for humanitarian aid support has reduced.

A 'call to action' video to tug at the heart & purse strings

Anyone who has ever visited the Caribbean won't fail to be moved by the Sail Aid UK call to action video, generously provided by Red Handed TV and with a soulful voiceover by Hannah White.

No need to be a professional sailor to say 'I'm in!'

A social media campaign running with the theme of I'm In! #sailaiduk has really gathered pace and anyone who donates to Sail Aid UK can now send in a photo of themselves holding up this message (written clearly please!) and it will be added to the website's Sail Aid UK Action Stations supporters gallery.

How to get involved

To make an online donation, visit bit.ly/DonateToSailAidUK

To send in your photo message or to make contact with the Sail Aid UK team please email .

Follow the news:

Anyone wishing to get involved in the Sail Aid UK campaign, whether to donate prizes, donate funds, make enquiries about table bookings for the Dinner etc, in the first instance please email .