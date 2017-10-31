Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Product Feature
Freedom Hi-Fit
Freedom Hi-Fit

Sail Aid UK: Expanding fundraising options to broaden appeal

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 7:20 pm 31 October 2017
Sail Aid UK T-shirts © Sail Aid UK

The team behind Sail Aid UK has been looking into additional fundraising options to help broaden the reach and appeal of its initiative beyond the pro-sailors and to also attract support from the huge cruising fraternity that enjoys sailing the Caribbean waters as much as anyone.

There is now a range of exclusively designed and affordable T-shirts incorporating the Sail Aid UK logo and available in men's and women's sizes for £25 incl. P+P each and children's sizes at £20 incl. P+P, available to purchase online through the Sail Aid UK website.

All profits from sales go directly to Sail Aid UK.

Helena Clegg, a close friend of one of the Trustees, is behind the initiative. She explains, "In January 2005 I went to Sri Lanka and lived there for two years on and off in the aftermath of the Tsunami. I saw first-hand what the devastation of a natural disaster can do to an entire population and the unspeakable things that can happen in its wake."

Now based in Palma, Mallorca, Helena decided to raise the funds to print bespoke Sail Aid UK T-shirts organising the design and production costs through sponsorship from superyacht captains and related companies, with the aim of raising £50-70k in sales. She approached a small number of people who are emotionally invested in fundraising for Sail Aid UK, having worked on yachts and within the industry most of their lives and many of whom have lived in the Caribbean at some stage.

Sail Aid UK Online Auction goes LIVE!

www.jumblebee.co.uk/sailaiduksilentauction

In tandem with organising the final details for its Black Tie/Loud Shirt Dinner at Land Rover BAR on November 11th, Sail Aid UK has also launched its Online Auction which is now LIVE!

The team has been busy sourcing a terrific array of interesting and appealing items across the affordability scale for people to bid on. These range from luxurious weekends away (off boats!) and high-end sailing experiences, to a private antenatal class in London with 'Doctor and Daughter' (bid starts at £200) or a bottle of House of Commons Scotch signed by the Prime Minister Theresa May and with bids starting at just £150!

A room with a view! Double up for a two-night stay at the Royal Ocean Racing Club, Cowes, incl. breakfast & a glass of Prosecco! - photo © RORC
A room with a view! Double up for a two-night stay at the Royal Ocean Racing Club, Cowes, incl. breakfast & a glass of Prosecco! - photo © RORC

Contributions can also be made to the 'Action Stations Fund' through the Sail Aid UK website and, with your approval, the team will share your Supporters photo messages with the slogan I'm in! #sailaiduk if you email your image to: .

The six Trustees of Sail Aid UK have agreed that initially funds will be targeted at, but not limited to, regeneration projects being funded through ABSAR (Antigua and Barbuda Search and Rescue), VISAR (Virgin Islands Search and Rescue) and the Anguillan Red Cross. Sail Aid UK wants to assist in the rebuilding of clinics, schools etc - where insurance (with average insured penetration in the area at less than 10% and that includes the top end hotels) and governmental funds aren't reaching.

The Sail Aid UK team is in contact with Aid co-ordinators on the ground in the affected areas, including at the Sint. Maartin Yacht Club given the appalling devastation suffered across the Island, to ensure that the money will be used for the most appropriate projects once the more immediate requirement for humanitarian aid support has reduced.

A 'call to action' video to tug at the heart & purse strings

Anyone who has ever visited the Caribbean won't fail to be moved by the Sail Aid UK call to action video, generously provided by Red Handed TV and with a soulful voiceover by Hannah White.

No need to be a professional sailor to say 'I'm in!'

A social media campaign running with the theme of I'm In! #sailaiduk has really gathered pace and anyone who donates to Sail Aid UK can now send in a photo of themselves holding up this message (written clearly please!) and it will be added to the website's Sail Aid UK Action Stations supporters gallery.

How to get involved

To make an online donation, visit bit.ly/DonateToSailAidUK

To send in your photo message or to make contact with the Sail Aid UK team please email .

Follow the news:

Anyone wishing to get involved in the Sail Aid UK campaign, whether to donate prizes, donate funds, make enquiries about table bookings for the Dinner etc, in the first instance please email .

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Medway YC Autumn Series Race 1
Twenty-nine yachts on the start line Twenty-nine yachts entered the 2017 Medway YC Cruiser Class Autumn Series, which started on Sunday 29th October and will run over five weekends until late November. Posted today at 4:28 pm Upskill on your holiday with Sunsail
A Flotilla Hero course is ideal Complete beginner or just in need of paperwork? Our Flotilla Starter course will set you up with basics to begin your sailing journey. A Flotilla Hero course is ideal if you already have some experience and just need a certificate. Posted on 25 Oct Sunsail Destination focus: Antigua
Celebrated for safe harbours, coves and trade winds Antigua is celebrated for sailing thanks to safe harbours, coves and trade winds. The calm and inviting waters of the Caribbean Sea lie to the south west and the choppier, more challenging Atlantic Ocean is to the north east. Posted on 22 Oct Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races
Fog rolls into St Aubin's Bay The Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Jackson Yacht Services Bay Race Series was held in St Aubin's Bay on Saturday 14th October. At the outset, conditions looked fair for a good if gentle afternoon's sailing with partly cloudy skies. Posted on 20 Oct Sail Aid UK campaign gathers momentum!
Announcing first Caribbean charities to support Sail Aid UK, set up in September in the immediate aftermath of Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Maria wreaking violent havoc across so much of the Caribbean, reports that its first major fundraising platform was virtually sold out within days. Posted on 13 Oct Sunsail Yacht of the month: Sunsail 41
Your ticket to an unforgettable bareboat or flotilla holiday Fall in love with the 41, one of the most popular yachts in our fleet (for good reason). With three cabins and two heads, it's your ticket to an unforgettable bareboat or flotilla holiday. Book by 31 October to save 10%*. Posted on 12 Oct Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races preview
Final outing of the Royal Channel Island YC season The last regatta of the year is almost upon us. Next Saturday sees the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races for sportsboat, cruiser/racer, cruiser, dayboat and sport catamaran classes taking place in St Aubin's Bay. Posted on 10 Oct A Wild Call
One Man's Voyage in Pursuit of Freedom Martyn Murray was finding modern life suffocating. Following years of soul-searching, his father's death triggered him into opening the old logbooks and charts to retrace the sailing trips they had once shared together. Posted on 10 Oct ASTO Cowes Small Ships Race
Challenging weather in the Solent on Saturday Steady Force 6 winds did not deter the vessels in Saturday's annual Small Ships Race. Twenty entrants – from a 10 metre long yacht to a 33 metre ketch, and with 180 young trainees taking part – braved challenging weather in the Solent. Posted on 10 Oct ASTO Cowes Small Ships Race preview
Pilot Cutter vs Yacht vs Ketch The annual Small Ships race starts off Cowes on Saturday 7th October. This race for smaller Sail Training vessels is organised by the Association of Sail Training Organisations based in Gosport. Posted on 4 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy