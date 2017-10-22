Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Product Feature
The Rules Book: Complete 2013-2016 Rules
The Rules Book: Complete 2013-2016 Rules

2017 International Masters Regatta at San Diego Yacht Club - Day 1

by Emily Willhoft today at 7:41 am 20-22 October 2017
2017 International Masters Regatta day 1 © Cynthia Sinclair

The 2017 International Masters Regatta kicked-off on Friday, October 20 with a long day of sailing in South San Diego Bay. Twelve teams of seasoned master sailors completed the first four races of the three day regatta hosted by San Diego Yacht Club (SDYC) in J/105 sailboats.

Competitors were eager to get going, however racing was delayed due to a J/105 breakdown on the way out to the race course. Luckily a replacement boat came quickly and Race Committee was able to start race one at 12:30pm. With some slight changes, Race Committee ran course 4 throughout the day in mostly 10 knots of wind and flat water.

According to PRO Susi Graff, "We had a great day today because there was a lot of wind, and at one point we saw 18 knots of breeze. The wind direction kept swinging from 250 to 280, but we were able to basically put the course where we wanted to. I think the racers had a good time. They were fast!"

Dr. Laura Schlessinger (Santa Barbara Yacht Club), the only female skipper in this year's Masters Regatta, said she experienced a bit of a learning curve on the first day of racing. "These guys are formidable and I better have a bigger breakfast tomorrow. I'm not used to the J/105s, they are a completely different animal to me, but I sure liked when the wind came up. When I heel, I'm happy!"

David Irish (Little Traverse Yacht Club) traveled to San Diego all the way from Michigan to compete in the Masters Regatta, and is keeping a positive attitude after day one. "Today had its moments. We had some good results and good performances and some disappointments. We're doing a lot better than last year though and we enjoyed a good, long day of racing."

Though racing was tight, local Bill Campbell (SDYC) was undoubtedly the star of the day, winning three out of four races. Dave Perry (Pequot Yacht Club) was the only skipper able to beat Campbell, though Campbell remained close behind him and ultimately finished that race in second place.

Perry recounted the day and what happened in race three, his winning race. "Today was perfect racing conditions with a lot of close competition. For race three, we were in an orange boat and that boat was sailing really nicely. We had a good start, went out to the left, rounded the mark behind Doug Rastello's team, passed them right before the gate, and never looked back."

Campbell is at the top of the leaderboard after day one, with John Andron (St. Francis Yacht Club) in second, and Doug Rastello (Newport Harbor Yacht Club) in third.

Racing will continue tomorrow at 11:30am followed by the regatta banquet later that night. The awards ceremony will take place on SDYC's front deck after racing on Sunday.

The International Masters Regatta would like to thank its event sponsors: Helly Hansen, SD Boatworks, and Cutwater Spirits.

Results after Day 1:

PosNatClubSkipperR1R2R3R4Pts
1CAMSDYCBill Campbell11215
2ANDStFYCJon Andron233210
3RASNHYCDoug Rastello754319
4PERPequot YCDave Perry461920
5LACSFYCTad Lacey827623
6MENNHYCBill Menninger5115526
7IRILittle Traverse YCDavid Irish3961028
8DUMLarchmont YCRichard du Moulin9411428
9MOONYYCTed Moore1178733
10LOWNassau YCJimmie Lowe6129835
11SCHSBYCDr. Laura Schlessinger108121141
12WEBYC of Hilton HeadTom Webster1210101244

www.sdyc.org/masters

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

International Masters Regatta Preview
All-Star Entry List Returning to the San Diego Bay on October 20-22, 2017 is the International Masters Regatta, hosted by San Diego Yacht Club for the sixth consecutive year. Posted on 12 Oct Rolex Big Boat Series overall
Six perpetual trophies awarded on the final day Racing concluded today at the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17), hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club on the wind and tide-torn waters of San Francisco Bay. Posted on 18 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series day 3
Consolidating leaderboard positions When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat, especially during the Rolex Big Boat Series hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California. Posted on 17 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series day 2
Pressure builds in San Francisco Bay Good wind is almost never in short supply on San Francisco Bay during the Rolex Big Boat Series, and day two of racing at the 53rd edition of this legendary big-air contest was no exception. Posted on 16 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series day 1
Battle lines drawn in San Francisco While it's tough to win a high-level regatta on Day One of racing, it's possible to lose the series right away, especially in a highly competitive fleet racing on a challenging body of water. Such was the case today at the 53rd edition of this event. Posted on 15 Sep Teams confirmed for 103rd Lipton Cup
The most prestigious trophy in Southern California Since 1903, the Lipton Cup has been the most prestigious trophy contested in Southern California and one of the most coveted on the West Coast. Posted on 26 Aug Landsail Tyres J-Cup overall
Four National Champions & overall trophy winner decided The last day of the 2017 Landsail Tyres J-Cup was blessed with champagne conditions in beautiful Tor Bay. However, as we all know, when you pop a champagne cork it doesn't always all end up in the glass. Posted on 20 Aug Etchells North Americans at San Diego overall
Scott Kaufman wins Saturday was an exciting last day of the 2017 Etchells North American Championship hosted by San Diego Yacht Club (SDYC) and Etchells Fleet 13. Twenty-nine teams completed the last two races in Coronado Roads. Posted on 20 Aug Foilers set for San Diego South Bay
During the Moth & A-Cat North American Championships For the first time ever, this fall the San Diego Yacht Club (SDYC) will host the both the Moth and A-Cat North American Championships back-to-back. Posted on 19 Aug Landsail Tyres J-Cup day 2
Biblical conditions in Torbay Thirty knot squalls inter-dispersed with beautiful sunshine and flat water, produced a testing race course for six classes, competing on Day Two of the 2017 Landsail Tyres J-Cup. Posted on 19 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy