Please select your home edition
Edition
SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90
Product Feature
Illustrated Seamanship
Illustrated Seamanship
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

DF Racing Series at Weecher Sailing

by UK DF Racing Association today at 5:36 pm 14-15 October 2017
Saturday's winner Derek Priestley's boat during the DF Racing UK TT Series at Weecher Reservoir © John Tushingham

The penultimate weekend of the DF Racing Series for radio controlled DragonForce 65 and DragonFlite 95 racing yachts promised much wind and unseasonably mild conditions at Weecher Reservoir, the home waters of the Keighley club.

Saturday's racing was for the DragonForce 65 class boats. The predicted 16+mph SW breeze was there from the off, but the temperature, well it was a full jumper colder than forecast, perhaps not unexpected at this high, exposed venue. After the skippers briefing race officer John Tushingham got the first race underway bang on time.

The SW onshore breeze meant beating away from yourself to a distant windward mark, always tricky but distance judgement was made even harder by the autumnal light. This didn't stop Fleetwood's vastly experienced skipper Derek Priestley from notching up two wins to get his event off to a cracking start. Peter Baldwin and Buzz Coleman filling second and third spots in both races.

Approaching the windward mark during the DF Racing UK TT Series at Weecher Reservoir - photo © John Tushingham
Approaching the windward mark during the DF Racing UK TT Series at Weecher Reservoir - photo © John Tushingham

Local boy Martin Hallums struck gold in race three and became the only skipper to finish ahead of Derek in the first eight races. Lunch was served, a lovely hot chilli and home made lemon curd tart clearly spurred others on to end Derek's winning streak, both Peter and Buzz notching up multiple victories in a much closer fought afternoon session. However, Derek continued his excellent form, his worst scores being two, discardable, third places, counting only firsts and seconds in his final scores, taking overall honours for the day by an impressive twelve points from Buzz and a happy Peter Baldwin in third.

Further down the fleet Jim La Roche in his first full season of RC sailing scored consistently to secure a well earned eighth overall, whilst the 'never give in' award has to go to Abersoch's Brian Holland who persevered with a badly leaking boat and managed to keep it going against all the odds and never lost his smile!

DF Racing UK TT Series at Weecher Reservoir - photo © John Tushingham
DF Racing UK TT Series at Weecher Reservoir - photo © John Tushingham

Boats were packed away, the prizing held and the fleet retired to the local pub where beer was taken, food eaten and many tales told.

Sunday morning, the wind was in the same direction, but a little less of it as skippers rigged the larger, 950mm long, DragonFlite 95 boats for the day's racing. Despite the forecast of 16+mph winds once again, the fleet unanimously opted for their largest rigs, perhaps the right choice but the gusts were building as the morning wore on making for some spectacular downwind legs.

DragonFlite 95s during the DF Racing UK TT Series at Weecher Reservoir - photo © John Tushingham
DragonFlite 95s during the DF Racing UK TT Series at Weecher Reservoir - photo © John Tushingham

Nobody dominated the morning's racing this time, but the same names still filled the top slots with Mike Weston, one of the class founders, getting stuck in at the sharp end as well. Buzz Coleman held a very slender points advantage at the lunch stop from Peter Baldwin, Derek Priestley and Mike Weston who needed discard to separate them.

Buzz clearly enjoyed his pulled pork bun and apple strudel and laid claim to the day by getting back on to the water with three, back to back wins. As the breeze built shortly after lunch a short break to change to the smaller B rig seemed to benefit Mike Weston who finished off his event with two seconds and three victories with some sharp sailing. Alas, not quite enough to pull back Buzz's overall lead. Derek and Peter slipped back slightly but secured third and fourth overall. Tim Lanigan put in a consistent run of third places to run out with overall and Dave Burke, sailing a DF95 for the first time improved as the day went on to get sixth overall.

GBR 12, Buzz Coleman's winning boat on Sunday during the DF Racing UK TT Series at Weecher Reservoir - photo © John Tushingham
GBR 12, Buzz Coleman's winning boat on Sunday during the DF Racing UK TT Series at Weecher Reservoir - photo © John Tushingham

The DF Racing UK TT Series will race its final two rounds at Lincoln over the weekend of 4th/5th November. If last year's event there is anything to by, wrap up well and make sure all your small rigs are in top shape. The season's finale could have a sting in the tale!

To find out more about these exciting radio controlled boats visit the Class Association website, www.dfracinguk.com

Overall Results:

DF65

PosSkipperSail NoClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12R13R14R15R16Pts
1Derek Priestley67Fleetwood112111113112132216
2Buzz Coleman12Coalhouse Fort334352224221821128
3Peter Baldwin63Birkenhead223433651743213334
4Mike Weston69Coalhouse Fort5451625846437457458
9Martin Hallums68Weecher417124167323171617171616107
6Chris Chatfield183Fleetwood887512637121155788885
7Chris More302Balne Moor751168124109684517161695
5Mike Parkington697Fleetwood617686412885156374677
10Gary Benson688Fleetwood1468167899710716104916108
8Jim La Roche90Coalhouse Fort161212710756596169176599
11Chris Moore28Ripon99101191110131181016121757122
12Sue Parkington696Fleetwood13799111311111016151617171616157
13Lisa More303Balne Moor151013101391314131315161191616158
15Ralph Wilkinson56Chipstead12111412151014121414111617171616171
14Brian Holland795Abersoch1117171614141516161298661616159
16Phil Playle177Chelmsford10171717171717171717171717171717214

DF95

PosSail NoHelmClubPts
1840Dave FowlerFairhaven20
230Adrian TomlinsonRoyal Temple24
37Andrew Wishart 46
472Alex Curtis 47
560Robert WheelerFairhaven51
636Roger WhiteArdleigh64
71008John ArmstrongNDS67
869Richard Kemp‑Sail 96
990Amy BrownArdleigh105
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RC Laser TT at Ardleigh
Southern District Championship and National TT Event With the unfortunate cancellation of the Sheerness TT, Ardleigh stepped up to the plate to host the TT event and Southern District Championship on the 14th October. Posted today at 3:56 pm RC Laser and DF65 Northern Autumn Series day 1
Superb fun at West Lancs West Lancashire Yacht Club at Southport was the first location for the Autumn 5-part sailing series up North. A great venue with good facilities which is also used for a large variety of other full-size sailing dinghy classes. Posted on 16 Oct Vane 36-R Training Day at Fleetwood
Help learning the ropes on these revived classics John Plant had upgraded and was now the happy owner of the previously owned boat from Martin Pritchard. Tony was quick off the mark to ask and was now delighted that he could use John's back-up boat Taxachun N043. Posted on 15 Oct Waldringfield Bottle Boat Championship
Plenty of wind leads to a spectacular day's sailing Plenty of wind and sun gave 16 competitors a spectacular day's racing for BOTTLE boats on the river Deben at Waldringfield Sailing Club. Posted on 10 Oct Marbleheads at Watermead
A healthy entry of 19 skippers A healthy entry of 19 Marblehead skippers arrived at the newly revised facilities at Watermead MBC who had volunteered to run the event with the Chelmsford club unable to host as originally scheduled. Posted on 9 Oct RC Lasers at Fleetwood
Northern Summer & District Championship Round 8 The wind was 12mph from the West North West, which is good for Fleetwood. It then should be straight down the lake enabling us to start near the hut. Posted on 9 Oct RC Lasers at Ayr Bay
Club works hard to remove the weed The Boating Pond at Irvine Beach Park has been weeded up since early June, but the season and some clearing efforts by the Ayr Bay club nearly succeeded in making it weed-free, but not quite. Posted on 3 Oct DF65 Nationals at Eastbourne
41 skippers race in perfect conditions The 23rd & 24th September saw the 2017 DF65 Nationals take place at Eastbourne MYC and with the promise of a good weekend both weather wise and sailing wise an entry of 41 boats appeared lakeside for the skippers briefing. Posted on 26 Sep Vane 36R Beesley Cup at Fleetwood
Avoiding the Northern delicacy 'Jellied Keel' A dry forecast for a change with an 8mph breeze from the South East, and we were good to go for yet another exiting day in the world of Vane sailing. Again, like the last Vane outing, we would be reaching along the lake from both directions. Posted on 25 Sep One Metres at Paisley
Scottish District IOM Travellers event Eight International One Metre skippers gathered promptly and expectantly outside Greenock's Clubhouse at 9.45 a.m. to hear the briefing by the Race Officer, Robert Rooney. Posted on 22 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy