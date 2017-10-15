DF Racing Series at Weecher Sailing

Saturday's winner Derek Priestley's boat during the DF Racing UK TT Series at Weecher Reservoir © John Tushingham

The penultimate weekend of the DF Racing Series for radio controlled DragonForce 65 and DragonFlite 95 racing yachts promised much wind and unseasonably mild conditions at Weecher Reservoir, the home waters of the Keighley club.

Saturday's racing was for the DragonForce 65 class boats. The predicted 16+mph SW breeze was there from the off, but the temperature, well it was a full jumper colder than forecast, perhaps not unexpected at this high, exposed venue. After the skippers briefing race officer John Tushingham got the first race underway bang on time.

The SW onshore breeze meant beating away from yourself to a distant windward mark, always tricky but distance judgement was made even harder by the autumnal light. This didn't stop Fleetwood's vastly experienced skipper Derek Priestley from notching up two wins to get his event off to a cracking start. Peter Baldwin and Buzz Coleman filling second and third spots in both races.

Local boy Martin Hallums struck gold in race three and became the only skipper to finish ahead of Derek in the first eight races. Lunch was served, a lovely hot chilli and home made lemon curd tart clearly spurred others on to end Derek's winning streak, both Peter and Buzz notching up multiple victories in a much closer fought afternoon session. However, Derek continued his excellent form, his worst scores being two, discardable, third places, counting only firsts and seconds in his final scores, taking overall honours for the day by an impressive twelve points from Buzz and a happy Peter Baldwin in third.

Further down the fleet Jim La Roche in his first full season of RC sailing scored consistently to secure a well earned eighth overall, whilst the 'never give in' award has to go to Abersoch's Brian Holland who persevered with a badly leaking boat and managed to keep it going against all the odds and never lost his smile!

Boats were packed away, the prizing held and the fleet retired to the local pub where beer was taken, food eaten and many tales told.

Sunday morning, the wind was in the same direction, but a little less of it as skippers rigged the larger, 950mm long, DragonFlite 95 boats for the day's racing. Despite the forecast of 16+mph winds once again, the fleet unanimously opted for their largest rigs, perhaps the right choice but the gusts were building as the morning wore on making for some spectacular downwind legs.

Nobody dominated the morning's racing this time, but the same names still filled the top slots with Mike Weston, one of the class founders, getting stuck in at the sharp end as well. Buzz Coleman held a very slender points advantage at the lunch stop from Peter Baldwin, Derek Priestley and Mike Weston who needed discard to separate them.

Buzz clearly enjoyed his pulled pork bun and apple strudel and laid claim to the day by getting back on to the water with three, back to back wins. As the breeze built shortly after lunch a short break to change to the smaller B rig seemed to benefit Mike Weston who finished off his event with two seconds and three victories with some sharp sailing. Alas, not quite enough to pull back Buzz's overall lead. Derek and Peter slipped back slightly but secured third and fourth overall. Tim Lanigan put in a consistent run of third places to run out with overall and Dave Burke, sailing a DF95 for the first time improved as the day went on to get sixth overall.

The DF Racing UK TT Series will race its final two rounds at Lincoln over the weekend of 4th/5th November. If last year's event there is anything to by, wrap up well and make sure all your small rigs are in top shape. The season's finale could have a sting in the tale!

To find out more about these exciting radio controlled boats visit the Class Association website, www.dfracinguk.com

Overall Results:

DF65

Pos Skipper Sail No Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 R13 R14 R15 R16 Pts 1 Derek Priestley 67 Fleetwood 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 1 3 2 2 16 2 Buzz Coleman 12 Coalhouse Fort 3 3 4 3 5 2 2 2 4 2 2 1 8 2 1 1 28 3 Peter Baldwin 63 Birkenhead 2 2 3 4 3 3 6 5 1 7 4 3 2 1 3 3 34 4 Mike Weston 69 Coalhouse Fort 5 4 5 16 2 5 8 4 6 4 3 7 4 5 7 4 58 9 Martin Hallums 68 Weecher 4 17 1 2 4 16 7 3 2 3 17 16 17 17 16 16 107 6 Chris Chatfield 183 Fleetwood 8 8 7 5 12 6 3 7 12 11 5 5 7 8 8 8 85 7 Chris More 302 Balne Moor 7 5 11 6 8 12 4 10 9 6 8 4 5 17 16 16 95 5 Mike Parkington 697 Fleetwood 6 17 6 8 6 4 12 8 8 5 15 6 3 7 4 6 77 10 Gary Benson 688 Fleetwood 14 6 8 16 7 8 9 9 7 10 7 16 10 4 9 16 108 8 Jim La Roche 90 Coalhouse Fort 16 12 12 7 10 7 5 6 5 9 6 16 9 17 6 5 99 11 Chris Moore 28 Ripon 9 9 10 11 9 11 10 13 11 8 10 16 12 17 5 7 122 12 Sue Parkington 696 Fleetwood 13 7 9 9 11 13 11 11 10 16 15 16 17 17 16 16 157 13 Lisa More 303 Balne Moor 15 10 13 10 13 9 13 14 13 13 15 16 11 9 16 16 158 15 Ralph Wilkinson 56 Chipstead 12 11 14 12 15 10 14 12 14 14 11 16 17 17 16 16 171 14 Brian Holland 795 Abersoch 11 17 17 16 14 14 15 16 16 12 9 8 6 6 16 16 159 16 Phil Playle 177 Chelmsford 10 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 214

DF95

Pos Sail No Helm Club Pts 1 840 Dave Fowler Fairhaven 20 2 30 Adrian Tomlinson Royal Temple 24 3 7 Andrew Wishart 46 4 72 Alex Curtis 47 5 60 Robert Wheeler Fairhaven 51 6 36 Roger White Ardleigh 64 7 1008 John Armstrong NDS 67 8 69 Richard Kemp‑Sail 96 9 90 Amy Brown Ardleigh 105