Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Rigsense - 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik Isotak Ocean Jacket
Zhik Isotak Ocean Jacket

11th China Cup more international than ever

by Andy Rice today at 10:27 am 26-29 October 2017
World Match Racing Tour at the 11th edition of China Cup © Anton Klock / M32 World

The 11th edition of the China Cup International Regatta is becoming more international than ever with the World Championship of the World Match Racing Tour set to join the 10 other racing divisions.

Reigning World Champion Phil Robertson will be looking to defend his title in the high-speed M32 catamarans along with the rest of his Team CHN One.Ningbo crew. However, with around 1,500 sailors representing almost 40 different regions and nations, there will be plenty of other high-level competition going on around Daya Bay near Shenzhen, one of China's most advanced and up-and-coming cities.

Beginning with a skippers' briefing at the spectacularly located Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, the four-day regatta starts with a passage race to Daya Bay on 26 October and concludes on 29 October after three days of short-course racing around the cans.

The international fleet sees everyone from first-time racers to Olympic Champions competing alongside each other. The Beneteau 40.7 fleet is nearly always the most closely contested, and this year attracts entries from around the world including three teams from Russia. Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand is back for a third year, skippered by Laurie Jury with a mix of youth and experience on board. The team is also bringing the sport's most famous trophy, the America's Cup, to display during the event and help enthuse a new generation of sailors in China. Others to watch in this hot one-design fleet include Team Mercedes-AMG skippered by New Zealander Bradley McLaughlin, My Side Team from South Africa and perennial strong performer Vanhang Longcheer which often has some of the best known Australian professionals among the crew.

In the IRC racing, Frank Pong's 75-foot Reichel/Pugh sled, Jelik, is most likely the one to beat across the finish line for line honours, although it's Tiffany Koo and Hero Racing who often set the pace on adjusted IRC handicap scores. Other notable IRC performers over the years include Shenzhen Seawolf and Lighthorse AlphaPlus.

This year sees a big focus on attracting young sailors into the sport. The China Cup Youth One Design Class is an international competition with five racing divisions, with keelboats being used for the first time, attracting over 100 young sailors from New Zealand, Hong Kong, Xiamen, Shenzhen and many other regions around China. The SEED Public Welfare Sailing Project, established last year, has attracted over 100 families into sailing. Also, China Cup has selected young sailors from all over the country to join the international top sailing team for training and racing in the event.

"Sailing with Family" is another strong theme of this year, with the aim of establishing a sailing carnival surrounding professional racing, and integrating sports, fashion, culture, business and public welfare. During the event, a series of activities including the Opening Ceremony, Asia-Pacific Sailing Culture Development (Dapeng) Forum, Sailing Spirit Grand Ceremony, Prizegiving Party and the lavish Closing Ceremony make this a memorable event on shore as well as on the water.

The 35th America's Cup winner Emirates Team New Zealand continues to build its strong links with the China Cup, more so than ever with the team's decision to bring the famous trophy to Daya Bay this year. Visitors will learn about the history and high level of performance required to win the America's Cup in the Legend on the Ocean Pavilion. There will be other chances to get to know some of the world's best sailors in Sailing Celebrities Face-to-Face, and enjoy the spectacle of fierce match racing of the M32 catamarans competing close to shore.

There will be four race courses, and 11 racing classes:

  • The 2017 World Match Racing Tour (WMRT) Finals held in the One Design M32 Class (with M32 Qualifying being held on October 24th-25th)
  • One Design Beneteau First 40.7 Class
  • J/80 Class
  • HKPN A Class
  • HKPN B Class
  • IRC A Class
  • IRC B Class
  • IRC C Class
  • One Design Bavaria Cruiser 37 Class
  • ASAF Keelboat Cup Class
  • One Design Youth Class

    * The China Cup International Regatta 2017 takes place over four days from 26th October to 29th October in the waters of Shenzhen and Hong Kong. As of 16 October, there are around 1,500 sailors representing almost 40 different regions and nations including: New Zealand, Australia, USA, Great Britain, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Netherlands, Ireland, Welsh, Canada, The United States Virgin Islands, Belgium, Austria, Tunisia, Oman, India, South Africa, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Macau and China. China Cup International Regatta, approved by General Administration of Sport of China, is co-hosted by the Water Sports Administration Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and Chinese Yachting Association as well as Shenzhen Municipal Administration of Culture, Sports and Tourism. It is the largest China-initiated international sailing regatta, and the biggest First 40.7 regatta in the Asian-Pacific region. China Cup International Regatta has been awarded 'Asian Regatta of the year' on four occasions at the Asian Marine and Boating Awards, and by brand value is recognised as one of the top 10 sporting events in China.

    More information at www.chncup.com

    Land Rover BAR Cap
    REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
    Your name

    Your email address

    Why do you like this report?

    • Related Articles

    Mascalzone Latino takes victory
    In the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race Vincenzo Onorato's Cookson 50 Mascalzone Latino sailed into Nha Trang last night at 18h 46m 31s to take the win in IRC Racer 0 and IRC Racer Overall! Posted today at 7:58 am     Hamble Winter Series day 3
    Regular mix joined by the Fast 40+ fleet The third week of the Hamble Winter Series saw the regular mix of IRC yachts joined by the Fast 40+ fleet for the last two races of their 2017 programme. Posted on 20 Oct     Diverse challengers prepare
    To face Rolex Middle Sea Race's compelling challenges From South Africa to the United States, from Chile to New Zealand, the appeal of the Rolex Middle Sea Race is unquestionably broad. The 103 yachts expected to start tomorrow's 38th edition of the 606-nm race represent 30 different countries. Posted on 20 Oct     Line honours for Alive
    In the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race Phillip Turner's Reichel Pugh 66 Alive sailed into Nha Trang, Vietnam this afternoon on a two sail reach, popping their kite at the cardinal mark just before the finish to take the Line Honours for the 2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race. Posted on 20 Oct     Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races
    Fog rolls into St Aubin's Bay The Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Jackson Yacht Services Bay Race Series was held in St Aubin's Bay on Saturday 14th October. At the outset, conditions looked fair for a good if gentle afternoon's sailing with partly cloudy skies. Posted on 20 Oct     CQS announces crew
    For Rolex Middle Sea Race Ludde Ingvall will skipper a strong multi-national crew on CQS for the Rolex Middle Seas Race, starting from Valletta, Malta on Saturday, which it the final event on the team's European tour. Posted on 20 Oct     Fleet focuses on final preparations
    Ahead of the 38th Rolex Middle Sea Race The Royal Malta Yacht Club is a hive of activity today, as the 110-boat international fleet taking part in the 38th Rolex Middle Sea Race, continue their preparations ahead of the start on Saturday. Posted on 19 Oct     Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race day 2
    Alive gaining on early starters Australian entry, Phillip Turner's Reichel Pugh 66 Alive is steaming along at around 18kts. Alive is now only around 35nm behind the IRC Racer 2 division which started 25 hours earlier and is on her way to take Line Honours. Posted on 19 Oct     New Ichi Ban benchmark
    For Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race A double win in her opening race has Matt Allen's brand new Ichi Ban firming up as a favourite for the upcoming Rolex Sydney Hobart when the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's 628 nautical mile race starts on Boxing Day. Posted on 18 Oct     Endlessgame wins the dress rehearsal
    Ahead of the Rolex Middle Sea Race The Rolex Middle Sea Race will start on Saturday 21st October. However, racing action started today with the Rolex Middle Sea Coastal Race. 33 yachts took part in the 15 mile race starting and finishing in Marsamxett Harbour. Posted on 18 Oct

    Upcoming Events

    Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
    Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct     Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
    Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct     Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
    Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct     Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
    Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct     Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
    Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct     Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
    Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct     Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
    Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov     Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
    Chichester YC- 5 Nov     Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
    Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov     Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
    Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
    Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
    Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy