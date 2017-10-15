Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Tuning to Win by Ian Pinnell
Tuning to Win by Ian Pinnell
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Solo Sailing Dinghy No 3011
located in Emsworth

Solo Open at Papercourt Sailing Club

by Peter Lytton today at 10:27 am 15 October 2017

32 boats, including 14 visitors, contested what resulted in a terrific day's sailing in unseasonably warm weather for October. The day started grey with a gentle breeze.

Sam Tozer from the home club showed the way to the first mark, and led most of the way round race one, with Fraser Hayden and Paul Robinson snapping at his heels. At the line Robinson squeezed in first followed by Hayden and Tozer.

Papercourt Solo Open - photo © Peter Lytton
Papercourt Solo Open - photo © Peter Lytton

For race two, the wind had shifted slightly and increased, and an over-eager fleet saw a general recall, and the black flag for subsequent starts. This time Sam Tozer made sure of a result, leading emphatically from the off, again chased by Hayden and Robinson. This time the line saw Tozer followed by Robinson and Hayden.

Papercourt Solo Open - photo © Peter Lytton
Papercourt Solo Open - photo © Peter Lytton

After lunch, the wind picked up, generally blowing force 3, with some stronger gusts which saw some of the fleet taking a swim. And the sun was out. In race 3, Doug Latta from Hayling Island SC stormed off the line, and as he increased his lead, the result was never much in doubt, being followed home by Tozer and Simon Derham from Island Barn SC.

<

Papercourt Solo Open - photo © Peter Lytton
Papercourt Solo Open - photo © Peter Lytton
>

In race four Simon Hamment from Papercourt, sailing a borrowed boat, led the charge to the first mark. The lead then changed several times, with the first four all finishing within 3 seconds. At the gun it was Robinson, Derham, Andrew Boyce and Simon Hamment.

The fleet returned ashore for afternoon tea, the consensus being that it had been an excellent day's racing.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st4973Paul RobinsonPSC12‑1114
2nd5065Sam TozerPSC312‑66
3rd5393Simon DerhamLittleton SC‑134329
4th5080Fraser HaydenPSC236‑7.511
5th5180Paul PlayleIsland Barn45‑8514
6th5666Andrew BoycePSC‑887318
7th6000Doug LattaHISC/Portchester5151(RET)21
8th5361Nick JacksonBurghfield‑1075921
9th4801Godfrey ClarkFishers Green799‑1625
10th5678Patrick FellPSC9‑11107.526.5
11th4298Simon HammentPSC‑20617427
12th5045John ReedBough Beech612‑141129
13th5058Mark CarletonPSC1210‑211335
14th4679Mark FullerPSC‑212141237
15th5202Frank BrownPSC11‑17151541
16th5168Jonathan OtterPSC18.5‑19131041.5
17th5724Terry PalmerUpper Thames SC15(DNF)121946
18th5063Peter HammentLondon Corinthians14‑20161747
19th4970Sue TaylorSilver Wings‑2313191850
20th4669Alan FullerPSC‑2418201452
21st4741Steve JonesLittleton SC221418(RET)54
22nd5693John PrestonPSC1616‑242355
23rd4858Martin KempPSC18.522‑252262.5
24th4551Bill HutchingsTonbridge1723‑262666
25th4818John HawesPSC‑2824222066
26th5575Shaun WelshCalshot SC25‑27232169
27th5029Wynne KenrickBurghfield‑3025282578
28th5718Craig ClarkePSC2926‑302479
29th4204Roy NewportPSC27‑28272781
30th4846Dave WelchPSC‑3130292887
31st4454Stas LawickiPSC2629(RET)RET88
32nd5684LeggattAylesbury SC‑3231312991
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 7
Club buzzing with dinghy sailing activity On Saturday the 14th October the Salcombe Estuary was buzzing with dinghy sailing activity and had Race Officer Geoff Gilson and his team expertly controlling both a 34 boat Lark Class Masters sailing event together with the normal Club Racing. Posted on 15 Oct National Solo End of Season Championship
Stunning conditions for the 60 helms at Grafham Water Sixty Solos journeyed to the popular venue of Graham Water to contest the final event of the Season and with it the conclusion to the Super Series, sponsored generously with a new sail from North Sails. Posted on 15 Oct Solos at Royal Harwich
On a bright and breezy Saturday A bright and breezy Saturday morning greeted the competitors to Woolverstone. After seeing the forecast a few would be competitors handed in their sick notes and registered their aches and pains so they could watch from the comfort of the clubhouse! Posted on 12 Oct Solos at Hunts
Ten visitors join 12 home boats On 30th September ten visitors joined twelve home boats for the Solo open meeting at Hunts Sailing Club. Competitors were greeted with sunshine and a light to moderate breeze. Posted on 12 Oct National Solo Season round-up
And look ahead to the End of Seasons Saturday sees the conclusion to the 2017 National Solo "Majors" calendar with the final event, The End of Season Championship at Graham Water. 44 qualifiers with another 21 who need the EOS result to be included in the North Sails Super Series. Posted on 9 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 6
Sheltering from the 40 knot winds On Saturday morning the weather station at Prawle Point was reporting wind speeds in excess of 40 knots from the west. Fortunately for the sailors contesting race 6 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Autumn Series, the estuary provides a fair bit of shelter. Posted on 9 Oct Solos at Hollingworth Lake
Three helms in Northern Series showdown Eight visitors from 6 clubs joined 11 home boats to compete in the Solo Open meeting on 7 October 2017. However, the real business of the day was to determine which of 3 helms would win the Solo Northern Series overall. Posted on 9 Oct Scottish Solos at Loch Ard
JPWatersports traveller and AGM Saturday October 7th was the date of the final Scottish Solo travellers. Loch Ard lived up to its name for scenery, and even the wind played ball. 13 visiting boats from as far apart as Aberdeen and the Borders joined the 2 locals. Posted on 8 Oct Solos at Teign Corinthian
Western Travellers Series and Sea Series event On Saturday 30th September, seven visitors joined eleven local Solos at Teign Corinthian YC for Round 8 of the Western Area Travellers Series and part of the Solo Sea Series. Posted on 2 Oct Solos at Bartley
Dinghy Rope Midland Series event Seven home and eleven visiting helms turned up at Bartley Sailing Club, on the outskirts of Birmingham, for the Bartley 2017 Dinghy Rope Midland Series Solo Open Meeting. Posted on 2 Oct

Upcoming Events

Chichester YC Solo Solo Open for Solo
Chichester YC- 14 Jul 2018
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy