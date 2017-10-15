Solo Open at Papercourt Sailing Club
by Peter Lytton today at 10:27 am
15 October 2017
32 boats, including 14 visitors, contested what resulted in a terrific day's sailing in unseasonably warm weather for October. The day started grey with a gentle breeze.
Sam Tozer from the home club showed the way to the first mark, and led most of the way round race one, with Fraser Hayden and Paul Robinson snapping at his heels. At the line Robinson squeezed in first followed by Hayden and Tozer.
For race two, the wind had shifted slightly and increased, and an over-eager fleet saw a general recall, and the black flag for subsequent starts. This time Sam Tozer made sure of a result, leading emphatically from the off, again chased by Hayden and Robinson. This time the line saw Tozer followed by Robinson and Hayden.
After lunch, the wind picked up, generally blowing force 3, with some stronger gusts which saw some of the fleet taking a swim. And the sun was out. In race 3, Doug Latta from Hayling Island SC stormed off the line, and as he increased his lead, the result was never much in doubt, being followed home by Tozer and Simon Derham from Island Barn SC.
In race four Simon Hamment from Papercourt, sailing a borrowed boat, led the charge to the first mark. The lead then changed several times, with the first four all finishing within 3 seconds. At the gun it was Robinson, Derham, Andrew Boyce and Simon Hamment.
The fleet returned ashore for afternoon tea, the consensus being that it had been an excellent day's racing.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|4973
|Paul Robinson
|PSC
|1
|2
|‑11
|1
|4
|2nd
|5065
|Sam Tozer
|PSC
|3
|1
|2
|‑6
|6
|3rd
|5393
|Simon Derham
|Littleton SC
|‑13
|4
|3
|2
|9
|4th
|5080
|Fraser Hayden
|PSC
|2
|3
|6
|‑7.5
|11
|5th
|5180
|Paul Playle
|Island Barn
|4
|5
|‑8
|5
|14
|6th
|5666
|Andrew Boyce
|PSC
|‑8
|8
|7
|3
|18
|7th
|6000
|Doug Latta
|HISC/Portchester
|5
|15
|1
|(RET)
|21
|8th
|5361
|Nick Jackson
|Burghfield
|‑10
|7
|5
|9
|21
|9th
|4801
|Godfrey Clark
|Fishers Green
|7
|9
|9
|‑16
|25
|10th
|5678
|Patrick Fell
|PSC
|9
|‑11
|10
|7.5
|26.5
|11th
|4298
|Simon Hamment
|PSC
|‑20
|6
|17
|4
|27
|12th
|5045
|John Reed
|Bough Beech
|6
|12
|‑14
|11
|29
|13th
|5058
|Mark Carleton
|PSC
|12
|10
|‑21
|13
|35
|14th
|4679
|Mark Fuller
|PSC
|‑21
|21
|4
|12
|37
|15th
|5202
|Frank Brown
|PSC
|11
|‑17
|15
|15
|41
|16th
|5168
|Jonathan Otter
|PSC
|18.5
|‑19
|13
|10
|41.5
|17th
|5724
|Terry Palmer
|Upper Thames SC
|15
|(DNF)
|12
|19
|46
|18th
|5063
|Peter Hamment
|London Corinthians
|14
|‑20
|16
|17
|47
|19th
|4970
|Sue Taylor
|Silver Wings
|‑23
|13
|19
|18
|50
|20th
|4669
|Alan Fuller
|PSC
|‑24
|18
|20
|14
|52
|21st
|4741
|Steve Jones
|Littleton SC
|22
|14
|18
|(RET)
|54
|22nd
|5693
|John Preston
|PSC
|16
|16
|‑24
|23
|55
|23rd
|4858
|Martin Kemp
|PSC
|18.5
|22
|‑25
|22
|62.5
|24th
|4551
|Bill Hutchings
|Tonbridge
|17
|23
|‑26
|26
|66
|25th
|4818
|John Hawes
|PSC
|‑28
|24
|22
|20
|66
|26th
|5575
|Shaun Welsh
|Calshot SC
|25
|‑27
|23
|21
|69
|27th
|5029
|Wynne Kenrick
|Burghfield
|‑30
|25
|28
|25
|78
|28th
|5718
|Craig Clarke
|PSC
|29
|26
|‑30
|24
|79
|29th
|4204
|Roy Newport
|PSC
|27
|‑28
|27
|27
|81
|30th
|4846
|Dave Welch
|PSC
|‑31
|30
|29
|28
|87
|31st
|4454
|Stas Lawicki
|PSC
|26
|29
|(RET)
|RET
|88
|32nd
|5684
|Leggatt
|Aylesbury SC
|‑32
|31
|31
|29
|91
