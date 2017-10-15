Solo Open at Papercourt Sailing Club

by Peter Lytton today at 10:27 am

32 boats, including 14 visitors, contested what resulted in a terrific day's sailing in unseasonably warm weather for October. The day started grey with a gentle breeze.

Sam Tozer from the home club showed the way to the first mark, and led most of the way round race one, with Fraser Hayden and Paul Robinson snapping at his heels. At the line Robinson squeezed in first followed by Hayden and Tozer.

For race two, the wind had shifted slightly and increased, and an over-eager fleet saw a general recall, and the black flag for subsequent starts. This time Sam Tozer made sure of a result, leading emphatically from the off, again chased by Hayden and Robinson. This time the line saw Tozer followed by Robinson and Hayden.

After lunch, the wind picked up, generally blowing force 3, with some stronger gusts which saw some of the fleet taking a swim. And the sun was out. In race 3, Doug Latta from Hayling Island SC stormed off the line, and as he increased his lead, the result was never much in doubt, being followed home by Tozer and Simon Derham from Island Barn SC.

<

In race four Simon Hamment from Papercourt, sailing a borrowed boat, led the charge to the first mark. The lead then changed several times, with the first four all finishing within 3 seconds. At the gun it was Robinson, Derham, Andrew Boyce and Simon Hamment.

The fleet returned ashore for afternoon tea, the consensus being that it had been an excellent day's racing.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 4973 Paul Robinson PSC 1 2 ‑11 1 4 2nd 5065 Sam Tozer PSC 3 1 2 ‑6 6 3rd 5393 Simon Derham Littleton SC ‑13 4 3 2 9 4th 5080 Fraser Hayden PSC 2 3 6 ‑7.5 11 5th 5180 Paul Playle Island Barn 4 5 ‑8 5 14 6th 5666 Andrew Boyce PSC ‑8 8 7 3 18 7th 6000 Doug Latta HISC/Portchester 5 15 1 (RET) 21 8th 5361 Nick Jackson Burghfield ‑10 7 5 9 21 9th 4801 Godfrey Clark Fishers Green 7 9 9 ‑16 25 10th 5678 Patrick Fell PSC 9 ‑11 10 7.5 26.5 11th 4298 Simon Hamment PSC ‑20 6 17 4 27 12th 5045 John Reed Bough Beech 6 12 ‑14 11 29 13th 5058 Mark Carleton PSC 12 10 ‑21 13 35 14th 4679 Mark Fuller PSC ‑21 21 4 12 37 15th 5202 Frank Brown PSC 11 ‑17 15 15 41 16th 5168 Jonathan Otter PSC 18.5 ‑19 13 10 41.5 17th 5724 Terry Palmer Upper Thames SC 15 (DNF) 12 19 46 18th 5063 Peter Hamment London Corinthians 14 ‑20 16 17 47 19th 4970 Sue Taylor Silver Wings ‑23 13 19 18 50 20th 4669 Alan Fuller PSC ‑24 18 20 14 52 21st 4741 Steve Jones Littleton SC 22 14 18 (RET) 54 22nd 5693 John Preston PSC 16 16 ‑24 23 55 23rd 4858 Martin Kemp PSC 18.5 22 ‑25 22 62.5 24th 4551 Bill Hutchings Tonbridge 17 23 ‑26 26 66 25th 4818 John Hawes PSC ‑28 24 22 20 66 26th 5575 Shaun Welsh Calshot SC 25 ‑27 23 21 69 27th 5029 Wynne Kenrick Burghfield ‑30 25 28 25 78 28th 5718 Craig Clarke PSC 29 26 ‑30 24 79 29th 4204 Roy Newport PSC 27 ‑28 27 27 81 30th 4846 Dave Welch PSC ‑31 30 29 28 87 31st 4454 Stas Lawicki PSC 26 29 (RET) RET 88 32nd 5684 Leggatt Aylesbury SC ‑32 31 31 29 91