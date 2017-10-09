Two more entertaining reports win Henri Lloyd Report of the Month

The Champ Jer during the Allen 2017 Enterprise Nationals at Abersoch © SCYC The Champ Jer during the Allen 2017 Enterprise Nationals at Abersoch © SCYC

by Mark Jardine today at 8:30 am

The Henri Lloyd Report of the Month has yet again seen over one hundred reports nominated and, aptly in championship season, two National Championship reports are our August and September winners of the Land Rover BAR caps.

August is the time for sailing from sandy beaches, followed by washing your kit out for the next couple of months, and the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club is a perennial favourite of many classes for hosting events. The Enterprises were lucky enough to have their championship at the Abersoch venue in early August, enjoying an excellent week of racing.

Phil Bevan's report gained 129 facebook likes, had huge readership and was shared far and wide. There was a great balance of sailing and social in the report, not going too deep into who rounded which mark where, and concluded with "the mother of all dinghy races"...

For September we move from Wales to the West Country with the Tasar Nationals at Porthpean Sailing Club, a long weekend of pasties, proposals and phenomenal sailing in St Austell Bay.

Sarah Desjonqueres has been a contributor to YachtsandYachting.com for a number of years and her highly entertaining report of the event picked up 53 facebook likes and very high readership.

The event not only saw some great sailing, but also a marriage proposal, capped with the Commodore of Porthpean SC presenting the new couple with a bottle of champagne!

Both event reports show that the social side is just as important as what happens on the water, and life-long friendships, and more, are made through sailing. With everyone's free time seeming to be shorter and shorter, clubs and classes should take a look at the successful events and their social programmes and help make an event just as much a holiday as a competitive racing week.

Not only do our two authors win Land Rover BAR caps, all readers who nominate a winning article are also in with a chance of winning one. Congratulations to Mark Matthews who said of the Enterprise Nationals report, "It paints a good picture of the week reading it. Unfortunately, we could not attend this year and sounds like we missed a good one" and Simon Robins who said of the Tasar Nationals write up, "So very happy and positive, yet factual also".

Keep your votes coming in for reports. It's great to be able to recognise our contributors in this way and reports are definitely more entertaining since we started the Henri Lloyd Report of the Month.