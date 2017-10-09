Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom
Product Feature
Hiking Pads
Hiking Pads
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Two more entertaining reports win Henri Lloyd Report of the Month

by Mark Jardine today at 8:30 am 9 October 2017
The Champ Jer during the Allen 2017 Enterprise Nationals at Abersoch © SCYC

The Henri Lloyd Report of the Month has yet again seen over one hundred reports nominated and, aptly in championship season, two National Championship reports are our August and September winners of the Land Rover BAR caps.

August is the time for sailing from sandy beaches, followed by washing your kit out for the next couple of months, and the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club is a perennial favourite of many classes for hosting events. The Enterprises were lucky enough to have their championship at the Abersoch venue in early August, enjoying an excellent week of racing.

Phil Bevan's report gained 129 facebook likes, had huge readership and was shared far and wide. There was a great balance of sailing and social in the report, not going too deep into who rounded which mark where, and concluded with "the mother of all dinghy races"...

For September we move from Wales to the West Country with the Tasar Nationals at Porthpean Sailing Club, a long weekend of pasties, proposals and phenomenal sailing in St Austell Bay.

Sarah Desjonqueres has been a contributor to YachtsandYachting.com for a number of years and her highly entertaining report of the event picked up 53 facebook likes and very high readership.

The event not only saw some great sailing, but also a marriage proposal, capped with the Commodore of Porthpean SC presenting the new couple with a bottle of champagne!

Both event reports show that the social side is just as important as what happens on the water, and life-long friendships, and more, are made through sailing. With everyone's free time seeming to be shorter and shorter, clubs and classes should take a look at the successful events and their social programmes and help make an event just as much a holiday as a competitive racing week.

Not only do our two authors win Land Rover BAR caps, all readers who nominate a winning article are also in with a chance of winning one. Congratulations to Mark Matthews who said of the Enterprise Nationals report, "It paints a good picture of the week reading it. Unfortunately, we could not attend this year and sounds like we missed a good one" and Simon Robins who said of the Tasar Nationals write up, "So very happy and positive, yet factual also".

Keep your votes coming in for reports. It's great to be able to recognise our contributors in this way and reports are definitely more entertaining since we started the Henri Lloyd Report of the Month.

Racing during the Tasar Nationals at Porthpean - photo © Chris Bilkey
Racing during the Tasar Nationals at Porthpean - photo © Chris Bilkey
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Servicing 56 winches and more in Lisbon
Harken Tech Team busy during VOR assembly period With thirteen days on the ground, the Lisbon assembly period was not only one of the longest service stops our team will face, it is also the start of a year-long, round-the-world service project. Posted on 8 Oct Superb season for the team at P&B
Championship wins across a range of classes It has been a superb summer for the team at P&B, with top results in a variety of classes, culminating in a win at the 505 World Championship in Annapolis. We caught up with Dave Wade to find out more... Posted on 2 Oct Maritime Heroes
Old Pulteney search for the UK's unsung sailing legends Old Pulteney Single Malt Scotch Whisky has partnered with record-breaking sailing and expedition icons, Olly Hicks and Brian Thompson, to launch the annual Maritime Heroes Awards. Posted on 28 Sep More than just Dinghy Rope
We speak to Andrew Dowley about his growing company We spoke to Andrew Dowley at Dinghy Rope to find out more about this growing company and his 2017 season so far Posted on 26 Sep Diary and thoughts of a youth boat
Competing at the Fireball Europeans in Lyme Regis The Fireball class continues to thrive and attracts sailors of all ages. Despite strong competition from 'youth' classes, the proportion of the Fireball fleet represented by younger people is increasing. Posted on 24 Sep The Harken Tech Team Story begins...
Volvo Ocean Race Lisbon Assembly Period This year Harken will be telling the untold story of our Tech Team behind the hardware of the Volvo Ocean Race boats. The good, the bad, the tough times and the great, we'll share it all with you, starting right here in Lisbon for the assembly period! Posted on 21 Sep A great family day out
At the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 The UK's festival of boating at is a must-do for any boating fan, from dinghies to powerboats and everything in between. There's plenty to do for younger sailing fans too as we discovered this weekend. Posted on 19 Sep Interview with Andy Rice & Simon Lovesey
About the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2017/18 Mark Jardine spoke to Andy Rice of SailJuice and Simon Lovesey at the launch of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2017/18 about plans for the season and how to encourage more youth sailors to take part. Posted on 16 Sep A huge year for Lennon Performance Products
New boat, Racewear and championship wins It's been a huge year for Lennon Performance Products. Starting off with displaying the first prototype of the THINNAIR foiling Moth at the RYA Dinghy Show, then Lennon Sails winning the International 14 Europeans and the Moth UK Nationals and Worlds. Posted on 6 Sep International Canoe World Championships
David Henshall looks back at the week With a nicely organised final medal ceremony and prize giving, which took place alongside a very tasty Championships dinner, the curtain finally came down on the International Canoe World Championships at Pwllheli Sailing Club. Posted on 29 Aug

Upcoming Events

Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy