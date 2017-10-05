Introducing the new Gill Thermoshield Top
by Gill today at 11:00 am
5 October 2017
Extreme sailing in wet and cold conditions requires more. More stretch to aid flexibility. More strategically placed reinforced protection. More comfort with zoned thermal insulation. Our Thermoskin range is a versatile clothing system that can be worn in single or combined layers, so even if the temperature drops, your performance won't.
Even in the toughest sailing conditions our ThermoShield Top offers extra protection from wind chill and spray with a protective stretch outer barrier that won't absorb water.
