CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen UK Nationals at Falmouth - Preview

2016 Flying Fifteen Nationals at Hayling Island © VR Sport Media 2016 Flying Fifteen Nationals at Hayling Island © VR Sport Media

by Jonny Fullerton today at 4:43 pm

The Flying Fifteen class is celebrating its 70th year anniversary and this week the class stages one of the major events of the season, the CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen UK National Championships organised by Royal Cornwall Yacht Club in conjunction with the UK Flying Fifteen Association (UKFFA).

Host club, the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club will be organising racing in Falmouth Bay or adjacent waters to the East. If conditions in the bay are unsuitable, racing may be held within the estuary.

Racing commences on Wednesday 27 September and concludes on Saturday 30 September on courses which will be windward-leeward-triangle or windward-leeward, as described in the sailing instructions. Races will be approximately 60 minutes in duration.

The 2017 CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships have attracted one of the largest fleets in recent years with over 50 boats registered. Fleets have come from all over the country from Scotland, Blackpool, the Lake District, many of the central lakes, the South Coast and locally in the West Country. There is even a competitor from South of Perth YC in Western Australia taking part in the championship. The largest contingent comes from Parkstone YC in Poole with 8 boats making the trip.

The entry list includes, World Champions, National Champions, regular club sailors, a wide variety of ages and a good mix of male and female crews.

Amongst the big names is the current World and European Champion, Steve Goacher from Royal Windermere YC sailing with Tim Harper. Steve has won a list of National Championships in the class and comes to Falmouth in good form.

However there are a number of other high profile Flying Fifteen teams on the entry sheet who are expected to challenge for the title. Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett from Draycote Water SC are the current National Champions and were 3rd on the podium at the 2016 Europeans in Medemblik.

Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado from Hayling Island SC finished runners up at the 2016 UK Nationals and won the 2015 Nationals regatta in Clyde.

On the podium at major regattas are the Anglo/Irish combo of Charles Apthorp and Alan Green. This team were 4th at the 2017 World Championship in Napier, New Zealand.

Other sailors to look out for, who are regularly in the top ten at championship events include David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell from Parkstone YC in Poole, Andy Farmer and Steve Graham, the P&B Race Team from Notts County SC and David McKee and Mal Hartland from Dovestone SC. There will of course be any number of other teams out to usurp the favourites.

Racing is sure to be close and intense, followed up by the usual standard of high octane social events for which the class is renowned.

Daily regatta updates including results will be sent out at the end of each day's racing.

For more information visit www.royalcornwallyachtclub.org/flying-fifteen-nationals