Please select your home edition
Edition
Dinghy Rope AugSep2017 728x90
Product Feature
GP14 Rudder Bag
GP14 Rudder Bag

Young British crew smash length of Britain record

by Vendee2020Vision today at 2:20 pm 25 September 2017
Vendee2020Vision crew onboard Artemis Ocean Racing © Alex Palmer

Four young British sailors crossed the virtual finish line off John O'Groats in the early hours of Monday morning to establish a new Length of Britain record of 2 days, 14 hours and 6 minutes. It marks the second record held by the British Vendee2020Vision team who in 2014 took the World Record for Monohulls 60 feet and less for Round Britain and Ireland.

Daniel Steel, Chief Executive of Sail Scotland, who developed and organise the challenge said: "We are delighted to crown the Vendee2020Vision team as the new Length of Britain Record Holders. They have shown incredible skill and endurance, taking on the weather and tidal conditions to not only reach the north coast of Scotland in a world record time, but to smash it by over 21 hours. It will be fascinating to see this talented young crew continue to develop, and I hope that taking on our iconic challenge to Scotland will be a memory that lives with them as they make a name for themselves on the world stage."

It has been a trip that has seen every kind of condition you could expect, from over 40 knots and a confused sea state to battling against the clock with no wind at the finish.

Vendee2020Vision crew onboard Artemis Ocean Racing - photo © Alex Palmer
Vendee2020Vision crew onboard Artemis Ocean Racing - photo © Alex Palmer

Speaking straight after crossing the finish line, Skipper Mikey Ferguson said, "We are really excited to establish this new record time. To be honest it was a relief to get over the line, the last few nights have been pretty tough particularly due to the issues with the wind instruments. I have sailed around the UK three times but this passage has been the hardest to date. To secure the record is fantastic, but this is also about giving these young sailors experience and building towards our ultimate goal to have a young British sailor on the start line for the Vendée Globe in 2020. They have all gained a lot of great experience and learnings to take away from this trip, from how they manage technical issues on-board, to sailing in every extreme of weather. They all did an amazing job and there are a lot of positives to take away and build on for the future".

The team faced a technical issue on day two after the mainsail car bungy broke and the vertical wand which supplies the instruments with wind data was damaged. The crew pulled into open water in Belfast Lock so they could continue sailing and complete repairs without having to stop the record attempt. The wind instruments proved hard to repair at sea and the crew had to continue with limited and at times no wind data as they made the final approach to the north west tip of Scotland. Sixty miles from the finish off John O'Groats the wind dropped to under three knots as they faced an agonising final sail to the finish line. Crossing the line just after six in the morning, the team slashed 21 hours and 14 minutes off the existing record held by British Sailor Phil Sharp.

Vendee2020Vision crew onboard Artemis Ocean Racing - photo © Alex Palmer
Vendee2020Vision crew onboard Artemis Ocean Racing - photo © Alex Palmer

"UKCloud is immensely proud of the team and their success in breaking the record. We supported this amazing challenge because it celebrates British talent and requires the very best in human endeavour; leadership and ingenuity and the team have demonstrated all three characteristics in abundance. They have produced a great result which raises the bar for future challengers. Well done Mikey, Lizzie, Andrew and Jack and the entire support cast back at Whitecap," said Simon Hansford, CEO at UKCloud, Vendee2020Vision Partner.

"We're delighted that the Vendee2020Vision team have beaten the Length of Britain record. It's quite something to have taken over 21 hours of the record. Huge congratulations to the team," Caroline O'Donnell Artemis Investment Management LLP, Vendee2020Vision Partner.

Quotes from the boat:

Jack Trigger: "We couldn't be happier, it has been a testing sail, with ups and downs. From lots of wind to the flip side of no wind at the finish. We pushed both the boat and ourselves to the limit, but we're super happy to have broken the record"

Lizzy Foreman: "It is absolutely fantastic to cross the finish line, this was tricky tactical sailing, but really great fun and great to finish. It is fantastic boost in our skill levels and improve our tactical and navigation skills. This has been a huge benefit to me, to pick up new things from the other crew members, and this is a real stepping stone from the smaller boats I have been racing to step up to a boat this size"

Andrew Baker: "Really pleased to have broken the record, and really interesting trip with a real mix of weather and conditions. Record breaking sailing is really interesting there are no other boats to race so it takes away the whole fleet racing element, just the clock to race. You are really focused on the weather and tactics, you can really push it and work on things and enjoy being part of the team"

Vendee2020Vision crew list:

  • Mikey Ferguson
  • Lizzy Foreman
  • Andrew Baker
  • Jack Trigger
Find out more at www.vendee2020Vision.com

Vendee2020Vision crew onboard Artemis Ocean Racing - photo © Alex Palmer
Vendee2020Vision crew onboard Artemis Ocean Racing - photo © Alex Palmer
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Musto's Lighthouse Store
Located in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Every so often, a retail space opens that allows you to immerse yourself in the brand as well as its products. Musto's Lighthouse Store, located in the Gunwharf Quays, is one of these. Posted today at 12:00 pm A Transat Jacques Vabre full of promise
9 crew and 78 sailors registered for 13th edition The calibre of the 39 crew and 78 sailors registered for the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre promises a high-flying competition, with a race of rare quality and depth. Posted on 21 Sep Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees
Representing the breadth and depth of the sport World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards 2017. Posted on 21 Sep Vendee2020Vision sailors take on British Record
From Land's End to John O'Groats Four of Britain's young offshore sailing talent are on standby for an assault on the Length of Britain Challenge, from Land's End to John O'Groats. Posted on 20 Sep Mike Golding captivates visitors
At TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 A very relaxed and chatty Mike Golding captivated his audience at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show yesterday. The sailing legend took to TheYachtMarket.com Knowledge Zone to entertain visitors with tales of his past adventures. Posted on 20 Sep Fatigue and its effect on rope performance
Explanation by Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, examines the effect of fatigue on the performance of rope and rigging. Ropes, like people, suffer from fatigue. Unlike people a good night's sleep does not reinvigorate them. Posted on 18 Aug International competitors look back
At the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race Last night crews braved the elements for a successful prizegiving for the Rolex Fastnet Race and a lively final evening of entertainment at Plymouth Yacht Haven. Posted on 12 Aug France claims Fastnet Challenge Cup
For third consecutive time For a third time running the Rolex Fastnet Race has been a story of French domination, Le Tricolor flying on this occasion from the top spot in IRC 1, 2, 3 and 4, the Class40 and IMOCA 60, the Two Handed and IRC Overall. Posted on 11 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race update
To the wire in IRC Three Coming into the finish, Timeline (Marc Alperovitch) seem to be the victor, but when Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's lower rated Dream Pearls arrived 33 minutes later, her time corrected to 1 minute 11 seconds ahead of her compatriots. Posted on 10 Aug Rolex Fastnet class leaders firming up
Lann Ael 2 wins IRC 1 and provisionally leads overall Overnight and into a magnificent West Country morning, boats have been streaming across the Rolex Fastnet Race finish line and into Plymouth Yacht Haven. With this the leaders in the bigger classes have begun firming up. Posted on 10 Aug

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy