Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
Rooster Regatta Towel
Rooster Regatta Towel
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

01 Express wins the 5th Thousand Islands Race

by SCOR today at 9:16 am 14-24 September 2017
01 Express wins the 5th Thousand Islands Race © SCOR

The Czech crew of Pavel Belehrad with 01 Express are the winners of the 5th Thousand Islands Race. The second leg that started on Thursday 21st September from Porto Montenegro in Tivat and finished on Sunday, 24 September in Rijeka demonstrated again how conditions on the course of 279.7nm among more than a thousand Adriatic islands may be unpredictable and varied, requiring a lot of patience, strength and stamina.

The exit from Bay of Kotor with favourable wind was this year a bit faster then last year. Immediately after passing Prevlaka, the most southern point of Croatian land, the fleet encountered stronger north to north-west winds of up to 20 knots, requiring beating upwind with increasing waves as one would expect in such an offshore regatta. The crew of Lucia X experienced difficulties after their main halyard broke. A crew member climbed up the mast in an attempt to fix the failure, but the wind was too strong to perform such a repair and they were forced to return to leeward of Prevlaka where they successfully repaired the damage but at a cost of a significant time loss.

Although wind predictions for the second lap were not promising, everybody kept hoping that good condition would last and they did for half of the second leg. After that, the conditions utterly changed. The wind died and the fight with drifting conditions started for about 100nm. Sometimes at a standstill, and sometimes moving slowly, boats tried to use every breath of the wind and achieved speeds of 3-4 knots in two strenuous and stressful days and nights.

The time limit in Rijeka is set at 72 hours which means noon on Sunday 24 September. The rule allows, if the first boat finishes after 56 hours, a 16 hour extension of the time limit. However, for this to happen would require that first boat to cross the finish line inside the 72 hour time limit. On Sunday morning the fleet was from 9 to 20nm away from the finish line and at 9 o'clock in the morning the whole Kvarner Bay was in the lull and it seemed impossible that anyone would finish before 12 o'clock. However, like mana "Nevera from Kvarner" (a summer storm typical for Kvarner bay) saved the day and brought the "Bura" (north-easterly wind) that first helped Mardivino helmed by Miguel Gonzales to cut the finish line first at 09:45:47 hours, thus validating the second leg and enabling all the other boats to finish by 1400 hours.

With little real time finishing differences, under corrected time the best placed were the three boats that crossed the finish line last. Overall results show how the race was very even and the winner was decided by just minutes.

The Czech crew of Pavel Belehrad with their yacht 01 Express, chartered in a Croatian charter fleet, won the second leg, and with their fifth place in the first leg, were awarded the winner's title with 6 points ahead of Chilean Mardivino of Migule Gonzales on 7 points (2nd and 5th place), the same as third placed Slovenian Macropus with Boštjan Jančar (4th and 3rd place) followed by Lithuanian Hispaniola also with 7 points (3rd and 4th place) where the tie was broken in favour of Macropus for the better results in the last race.

One more Czech crew on the yacht Sultan, also chartered in Croatia, finished in 5th place with 8 points (6th and 2nd place) which rounded the first five places having only two points difference.

In the multihull division Proteus of Werner Stoltz had no competitors after the other boats did not sail the second leg. Proteus finished in Rijeka at 12:52:10 hours.

Find out more at www.scor.hr/regate/2017e/tir.htm

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Awe-inspiring Archipelagos
Explore the Seychelles: Sunsail destination of the month Hire a skipper or take a bareboat charter to explore the majestic beauty of the Seychelles. Sailing here can be tricky; you must have at least 20 days or 400 miles as skipper to charter your own yacht. Posted on 24 Sep Emotional homecoming after voyage
For Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 crew 126 days after having set sail from Largs on the West coast of Scotland, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 Voyage were welcomed back to their starting point today by an ecstatic host of friends, family and supporters. Posted on 23 Sep High interest in Seldén Mast products
At the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 Seldén Mast have had a busy time at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 with enquiries from customers and supporting their distributor network. A steady stream of people have been coming to the stand asking questions about their latest hardware. Posted on 22 Sep Roccabella wins Leg 1
Of the Thousand Islands Race The Latvian Roccabella with Edgars Salmanis helming is the winner of the first leg of the Thousand Islands Race. Favourable winds accompanied sailors throughout the entire course and it turned out that the first leg was different from the previous years. Posted on 20 Sep Find out about Sunsail's new base in Sicily
At the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 Global sailing holiday company, Sunsail, is wowing visitors at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show. Posted on 19 Sep Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 3
Autumn sunshine for Sunday's Cruiser Regatta Two separate weddings, both daughters of stalwart Salcombe sailors, meant that many regular club sailors were otherwise engaged on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 19 Sep Pioneering #LifejacketSafe newspaper
Crewsaver continues to lead the way in lifejacket safety Crewsaver is delighted to announce the publication of the first issue of its #LifejacketSafe newspaper. Packed full of lifejacket safety tips, guest articles and games, the newspaper aims to highlight the importance of the trusted lifejacket. Posted on 18 Sep Beneteau Oceanis 51.1 launched in the UK
By Alex Thomson at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show The new Beneteau Oceanis 51.1, the first in a new generation of Oceanis cruising yachts, was launched in the UK at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show by Alex Thomson on 15th September 2017. Posted on 17 Sep 5th Thousand Islands Race starts today
Boats from ten countries at the start in Rijeka The fifth Thousand Island Race will start at noon on Sunday 17 September in front of Rijeka to which boats from Austria, Montenegro, Checchia, Chile, Latvia, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia and Great Britain will take part. Posted on 17 Sep New 2018 brochure from Sunsail
Where will you go? We're thrilled to share the new edition of our Sailing Holidays brochure with you, along with a special introductory saving of 10%. Inside you'll find details of exciting expansion in Italy. Our newest base is on the Sicilian coast. Posted on 16 Sep

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy