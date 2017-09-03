Scottish Hansa Class TT at Clydemuirshiel Country Park, Lochwinnoch

Hansa Scottish TT at Clydemuirshiel Country Park © Mary Christison Hansa Scottish TT at Clydemuirshiel Country Park © Mary Christison

by Moira Campbell today at 3:14 pm

This formed part of the Scottish Multiclass Regatta. There were ten Hansas and one Challenger entered. The fleets launched in a light breeze which quickly died and left them becalmed for a time. Fortunately, the wind picked up strengthening throughout the day.

In the 2.3 fleet were 2 very new junior sailors, Jessica Bryden 14 and Sasha Piper 7 who had only learned to sail this summer at Galloway Activity Centre. The 2 girls matched each other with Sasha winning the first 2 races, however, when the wind strengthened in race 3 and 4, Jessica took the lead as the conditions proved too much for Sasha.

In the 303 two person fleet were two experienced teams fresh from the Special Olympics and another new team competing for the first time. Jamie MacDonald and Darren McGregor kept Shannon McGhee and Laura Carrick in second place for all 4 races scoring an impressive 4 wins. Congratulations to Lewis Nicholson and Mick Kelly for finishing all 4 races in such changing and challenging conditions.

The closest fought class of all was the Hansa 303 one person fleet. three of the fleet had travelled to all 4 travellers in the series and were very keen to collect the perpetual trophy. With all to play for Craig Holland, Steve Bramwell and Rory McKinna set off battling every race. Phil Reoch upset them by winning the first race, causing much excitement on shore.

Craig won the next 2 with Rory clinching the last race to cause the rules to be read several times before the final placings were agreed and announced. Our last new junior sailor, Jack Bryden, sailed very well against experienced racers in the morning but the conditions in the afternoon were too wild for him to finish races 3 and 4. Good effort, Jack.

Scottish Hansa Traveller No.4 Results:

Hansa 2.3 Class

1st Jessica Bryden (SSS at GAC)

2nd Sasha Piper (SSS at GAC)

Hansa 303 one person Class

1st Craig Holland (Clydemuirshiel)

2nd Rory McKinna (CCC at Bardowie)

3rd Phil Reoch (Clydemuirshiel)

4th Steve Bramwell (Clydemuirshiel)

5th Jack Bryden (SSS at GAC)

Hansa 303 two person Class

1st Jamie MacDonald and Darren McGregor (Clydemuirshiel)

2nd Shannon McGhee and Laura Carrick (Clydemuirshiel)

3rd Lewis Nicholson and Mick Kelly (SSS at GAC)

2017 Hansa Scottish TT Series Overall Results:

Hansa 2.3 Class

1st Jessica Bryden (SSS at GAC)

2nd Sasha Piper (SSS at GAC)

Hansa 303 one person Class

1st Rory McKinna (CCC@ Bardowie)

2nd Craig Holland (Clydemuirshiel)

3rd Steve Bramwel (Clydemuirshiel)

Hansa 303 two person Class

1st Laura Carrick and Shannon McGhee (Clydemuirshiel)

2nd Jamie MacDonald and Darren McGregor (Clydemuirshiel)

3rd Jamie Kearns and Darren MacGregor (Clydemuirshiel)