Lightning 368 Open at Broxbourne Sailing Club

by Caroline Hollier today at 2:56 pm

Four regulars, Bryan, Penny, Simon and Caroline and Ian Ransom from Bolton joined Richard Mortlock at his home club for a joint event with the Streaker class.

Dave, our race officer for the day, set a challenging course in the light and shifty north westerly wind for race one. Caroline was quick off the start line and was first to the windward mark, closely followed by Bryan. They both kept their lead until the next windward leg. Bryan followed Caroline to the left of the course, meanwhile Simon took the right hand side in apparently no wind, picked up a huge shift which took him straight to the windward mark ahead of Caroline to take the lead. Simon maintained his lead for the remainder of the race, with Caroline coming in second. Meanwhile Penny was gradually catching up Bryan and sneaked ahead to take third on the finish line.

After lunch, races 2 and 3 were held back to back. Dave decided to pull in marks out of the quieter areas and the wind had increased a little, so less drifting. Again Caroline was quick off the line to be first to the windward mark. Penny being second, making good ground after she had been pushed over the line by Simon. On the second windward leg Caroline decided to tack off to the left to try and avoid the Streaker fleet coming down their windward leg. Penny on the other hand weaved her way through the fleet, which turned out to be the best option, as she made it to the windward mark ahead of Caroline. Penny and Caroline then pulled away from the fleet on the remainder of lap 1. On lap 2 Ian had a storming windward leg to sneak into second ahead of Caroline, closely followed by Simon. Caroline was soon to overhaul Ian though on the downwind leg, leaving Simon and Ian to do battle for third and fourth. Meanwhile, Penny had pulled away from the fleet to her first race win, Caroline second and Simon put in a sneaky tack to take 3rd from Ian.

Race three it was all to play for. With Penny, Simon and Caroline all on 4 points, whoever one the race would win the open. The wind picked up a little more for the final race. Richard decided to sit this one out. Did he know that the rain was coming!! Penny, Simon and Caroline took to the front of the fleet, with Bryan and Ian doing battle for 4th and 5th positions. The heavens opened, thank goodness for self draining boats! Penny continued to lead and Caroline overtook Simon on the downwind leg and was steadily catching up Penny. At the last mark Caroline was only inches behind Penny. Penny opted to stay on starboard to the finish line, Caroline decided to tack off, just as the wind decided to die off. Penny took her second win to win the open over all.

Thank you to all at Broxbourne for having us back. Thanks to the race officer and his team and the galley for the food. Next event is a two day one at Up River with a training/boat bimbling session on Saturday 7 October with the open on Sunday 8th.

Overall Results:

1st Penny Yarwood 2pts

2nd Simon Hopkins 4pts

3rd Caroline Hollier 4pts

4th Bryan Westley 7pts

5th Ian Ransom 9pts

6th Richard Mortlock 12pts