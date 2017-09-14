Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Raymarine T070 Race Master
Raymarine T070 Race Master

François Gabart ready for single-handed multihull round the world record

by Trimaran MACIF today at 7:10 am 14 September 2017
François Gabart ready for single-handed multihull round the world record © Yann Riou / Macif

During a press conference this Wednesday at the Paris headquarters of the Macif Group, François Gabart and his sponsor talked about his next competitive target: to try to beat the single-handed round the world record on a multihull (currently held by Thomas Coville since December 2016, of 49 days, 3 hours, 7 minutes and 38 seconds). This is a significant challenge, only ever achieved by three sailors to date (Francis Joyon, Ellen MacArthur, Thomas Coville), and the skipper of the MACIF trimaran is preparing accordingly. He will be on standby as of 22 October.

The idea of attempting this single-handed round the world on a multihull emerged during the Vendée Globe, which François Gabart won (2012-2013), and has since gradually became concrete with the design and then the build of the MACIF trimaran, followed by its launch in August 2015. Then came a period of two years during which the skipper and his team familiarised themselves with the boat. This was interspersed with important wins in the Transat Jacques-Vabre 2015, the Transat Bakerly 2016 and The Bridge last July. "François has always thrown all his energy and skills into his performance, reflecting our goal at Macif", stressed the group's Managing Director Jean-Marc Raby. "We and our 10,000 employees we would like to assure him of our full support in this considerable challenge and we hope that he is successful".

It is now time to tackle this first round the world record attempt, which according to Jean-Marc Raby, comes at perfect time in his career: "When I was 7, competing in my first Optimist regatta, I had to sail round a marker at 400 metres. This was a challenge that matched my abilities at the time. Today my challenge at the age of 34 is to sail round the world single-handed on a multihull. I think of this as having the same value and representing the same challenge." Of course, by lowering the record by over 8 days (from 57 to 49) last winter, Thomas Coville has made this challenge all the harder. "On the one hand, it boils down to the same thing, the idea is to take this competitive approach as far as possible and to forget the clock a little. On the other, it changes things, since the record is harder to beat, but this only stimulates me all the more", says François Gabart. To succeed, I shall have to attempt something I have never succeeded in doing up until now. I shall have to push myself to the limit in terms of performance and probably discomfort, without ever compromising on my safety. This is the whole challenge of this round the world and it's exciting." Do you feel any apprehension? "You need it to be aware of danger and not underestimate the difficulty of such a task, but the desire is stronger than the apprehension. I'm dying to weigh anchor. I dream of long tacks alone on this boat, pulling out all the stops. Together with my team we have done everything possible to be able to pull off this challenge. It time to go!"

After a period of training single-handed in March and April, the gap of two months sailing with crew between May and July, which ended with the wonderful win of The Bridge, was a valuable learning experience for François Gabart: "The record will require that I sail as fast single-handed as with a crew. Thanks to the experience of The Bridge, I now know how to go about this". Since the end of August, the skipper has continued to train physically and to sail on his M24, the MACIF team's small test trimaran, has started the final stages of his preparation with a view to the round the world, mixing training at sea and technical preparation: "The goal is to sail as much as possible single-handed in heavy air, so that I can get used to high speeds. The preparation on shore will be devoted to knowing the boat inside out from a technical point of view: I must run through all the items that could possibly break to be able to repair them alone at sea. I need to be as self-sufficient as possible on the boat."

Back from New York mid-July, the MACIF trimaran stayed at sea, in its home port of Port-la-Forêt, where it endured a comprehensive overhaul: dismantling, checking and reassembling of lots of parts, but also a few reinforcements here and there, in anticipation of any wear. Two years after it was first launched, François Gabart has a safe, reliable, high-performance boat with which to take on this round the world challenge. "I now make good use of the boat's potential: I understand and her well and have good sensations on board. I feel that I am ready to set off on a round the world." What are the MACIF trimaran's strengths? "Her ability to sail fast for a long time in lots of different weather conditions. She's safe, sound and versatile. Even when I push her to the limits, I feel quietly confident", continues the skipper, for whom safety is the basis of performance.

The official standby period for the single-handed round the world record attempt will start on 22 October. This decision has been carefully thought through by François Gabart and the weather team, managed by Jean-Yves Bernot, with whom the skipper has been working closely for some years. "The aim is to find the best compromise between having the best possible chance of beating this record, the need to leave sufficiently late to avoid severe and dangerous low-pressure systems in the South during the spring, but also not to leave the start till too late."

And what next? "We are lucky to have ambitious goals, with the Route du Rhum in 2018 and the single-handed round the world in 2019, which will require substantial modifications to the boat next winter." The standby period will last roughly three months, during which François Gabart hopes to find the right weather window to cast off. Who will give the go ahead? "This will be a joint decision between Jean-Yves and myself. He will make a proposal and I will approve it."

www.macifcourseaularge.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

National Multihull Regatta to be incorporated
At the 2018 Australian Yachting Championships Multihull racing at its finest will be viewed by a large potential new audience following the decision to incorporate the Australian Multihull National Championships into the 2018 Australian Yachting Championships next January. Posted on 2 Sep 42 teams set
For the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 As happens every two years, couples are getting together as the summer approaches... to form solid partnerships for the Transat Jacques Vabre, the double-handed race of reference, which has been leaving Le Havre since 1993. Posted on 22 Jul Maxi Edmond de Rothschild launched
An emotional day for the Gitana Team Suspended from the crane, the carbon boats pack quite a punch. This emotional moment has been eagerly awaited by all those who have worked on her, not to mention those working in the background, in the push to take offshore sailing into a whole new era. Posted on 17 Jul Francis Joyon smashes Solo North Atlantic record
New York to the Lizard in 5 days, 2 hours and 7 minutes French sailor Francis Joyon crossed the longitude of the Lizard at 0137 hrs UTC on Wednesday 12th July 2017. This marks the finish line for the North Atlantic crossing from Ambrose Light off New-York. Posted on 13 Jul NICE ULTIMED: A Clash of Titans
The biggest boats, the greatest skippers Nice will host a major sailing event from 28 April to 6 May 2018 — the most grandiose and ambitious such event the capital of the French Riviera has ever hosted: NICE ULTIMED. Posted on 8 Jul Thomas Colville nurses boat and injured crewman
To Centennial Transat - The Bridge finish Thomas Colville and his five-man crew on Sodebo Ultim' finished second in The Bridge – Centennial Transat Ultimate trimaran race, crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, on Tuesday, July 4 at 05:18:55 (local time). Posted on 4 Jul François Gabart and Macif win
Finishing Centennial Transat - The Bridge François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race, crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, on Monday, July 3 at 13:31:20 (local time). Posted on 3 Jul Crewman suffers head injury on Sodebo Ultim
Thierry Briend falls 180 miles south of Halifax Thomas Colville, the skipper of the Ultimate-class trimaran, Sodebo Ultim' contacted the CCMM in Toulouse (the Maritime Medical Consultation Center) at 21:30 (French time) to inform them Thierry Briend was injured after a violent fall. Posted on 3 Jul Trimaran tweets after Queen Mary 2 enters Ice Zone
In Centennial Transat - The Bridge Sodebo Ultim laid a penalty on the leader Queen Mary 2 on Thursday for entering the ice exclusion zone of The Bridge - Centennial Transat. It was a joke, or it came in the form of a tweet at least. Posted on 29 Jun Centennial Transat - The Bridge update
Trimarans begin to fly as Queen Mary 2 passes Rescue Point The Queen Mary 2 looks unbeatable at the front of the The Bridge - Centennial Transat but during the second day of racing on Tuesday she was finally being outpaced as the "Ultime" class trimarans behind her spread their wings and began to fly. Posted on 28 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy