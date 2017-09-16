Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Selden Eye Swivel Cleat 27mm
Selden Eye Swivel Cleat 27mm
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup - Day 2

by Stuart Streuli today at 7:17 am 9-16 September 2017

After four straight race finishes in the top three, Southern Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron showed the first signs of mortality in Race 5 of the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, each crossing the finish line squarely in the middle of the fleet.

Through five races, the overall results had the two clubs—both first-time competitors in the regatta—tied on points, and well clear of third place. But in a no-throwout series, points can accumulate in a hurry and the difference between top-three and bottom-three in this ultra-competitive fleet can come down to one cross, one decision, one lapse in concentration.

Race 6 bore this out as Guido Belgiorno-Nettis and the Royal Sydney team struggled to their worst result of the regatta, a 12th place. For Southern, however, Race 5 proved a temporary bobble. Marcus Eagan and his team finished second in the final race of Day 2 and now stand 10 points clear of Royal Sydney in second and 16 points clear of third, a substantial margin at the midway point of this 12-race series.

The 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup takes place September 9 to 16 at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court, in Newport, R.I. Amateur sailors representing 14 yacht clubs from around the globe have converged on Newport to race in the ultimate one-design, big-boat competition. The boats and sails are provided and the rig tune is standardized across the fleet. The Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup is sponsored by Rolex, Porsche, Nautor's Swan, AIG and Helly Hansen and is being broadcast live via the web.

While Southern Yacht Club consistency allows them to retain the leader's yellow spinnaker for another day, let's shine the spotlight on a pair of clubs that had their best days ever at a Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup regatta, three-time participant Yacht Club Argentino and five-time competitor Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. Both teams finished the day with 13 points from three races, just one back from Southern Yacht Club, which was the low-scoring team of the day with 12.

"We had better speed that the last two times we'd been here, so we could hold our lanes and we could sail conservatively, we didn't have to talk any risk," said helmsman Mark Thornburrow. "Two years ago we learned a lot at the end of the regatta, made some notes, came here and started off with good speed."

Boat speed and risk management are the pillars of a good Invitational Cup result. Every boat is well sailed and big mistakes can translate into a lot of points that must often be ground back boat by boat. After middle-of-the-pack finishes in the four previous editions, the RHKYC finds itself in third place with half of the 2017 regatta in the books. Lessons learned, apparently.

2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 2 - photo © Rolex / Daniel Forster
2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 2 - photo © Rolex / Daniel Forster

For Yacht Club Argentino, the foundation for today's performance, which included a third, an eighth and a first, was actually laid on Day 1, when the team struggled to a 10-14-7.

"The good thing is that yesterday, we may have had a bad day, but the spirit was still very high, and keep us pushing," said tactician Cristian Frers, who is the cousin of Germán "Mani" Frers Jr., who designed the Swan 42. "We are here to have fun. We are enjoying it a lot, the hospitality is great. We have to ease down a bit, we don't want to get too excited, but we are having a really great time."

2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 2 - photo © Rolex / Daniel Forster
2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 2 - photo © Rolex / Daniel Forster

Frers said the team is an interesting mix of cagey veterans and enthusiastic younger members of the YCA, and they first started sailing together a month ago.

"We did a couple of trainings in Buenos Aires and it was a really good feeling that we have in that group," he said. "It's very good. The young people are great, and we are very good friends. From the very beginning, from the very first time we met, they are great guys."

2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 2 - photo © Rolex / Daniel Forster
2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 2 - photo © Rolex / Daniel Forster

While Southern Yacht Club has punched out to a solid lead and Royal Sydney Yacht Club is in a solid second, the middle of the pack is still quite compact. The host New York Yacht Club currently sits 11th, but is just 13 points out of fifth. The next six races could bring quite a bit of change to the overall results table. No position is secure, from first to 14th.

Racing tomorrow is scheduled to start at 1100 and will be broadcast live via the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup Facebook Page, with veteran sailing commentators Andy Green and Tucker Thompson providing the insight.

Results after Day 2:

PosTeamBoat NoMNAR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1Southern YC2USA22128217
2Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron14AUS133171227
3Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club15HKG111845433
4Eastern Yacht Club3USA742513637
5Royal Thames Yacht Club1UK396133539
6Yacht Club Argentino6ARG1014739144
7Itchenor Sailing Club16UK10613122346
8Royal Cork YC8IRL48511101149
9New Bedford Yacht Club22USA13104811450
10Japan Sailing Federation9JPN58116111051
11New York Yacht Club4USA8591012852
12Shelter Island Yacht Club21USA15111276758
13Royal Yacht Squadron7UK612109141364
14Royal Swedish Yacht Club11SWE121314144966

nyyc.org/yachting/invitational-cup

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Coutts Quarter Ton Cup 2017 day 1
High winds stop play in the Solent The opening day of the Coutts Quarter Ton Cup dawned with blue skies and a brisk 20-25 knot westerly breeze. However, with the wind forecast to increase during the morning, the fleet was held ashore while two mark laying RIBs ventured out at 1100. Posted today at 6:54 am Australian Farr 40 class set
Another busy season ahead The long-standing Australian Farr 40 class is assembling for another busy season with a great group of enthusiastic returning owners plus a new father and son team ready to re-enrol at the school of hard knocks that is one design racing. Posted today at 5:06 am Coutts Quarter Ton Cup starts today
23 exquisitely prepared classic race boats set in Cowes A fleet of 23 exquisitely prepared classic race boats - along with some of the world's best sailors - have gathered in Cowes for the 13th edition of the revived Coutts Quarter Ton Cup. Posted on 13 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup day 1
Southern and Royal Sydney blast off with strong starts Their preparations for this event couldn't have been more different. But as is often the case in sailing, there was more than one path to the top of the leader board on Day 1 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. Posted on 13 Sep Will Olympic mettle translate into success?
For first-time Rolex Invitational Cup competitors Former Olympic Sailors to Lead Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup Entries for Southern and Shelter Island. Posted on 7 Sep The Nations Trophy spreads its wings
Fleet increases rapidly following success of Copa del Rey Mapfre Following a hugely successful showing of the Swan One Design fleet at Copa del Rey Mapfre at the end of July, entries for The Nations Trophy have increased rapidly over the last few days. Posted on 27 Aug Humility a key cog in Aussie battle plan
For 2017 Rolex Invitational Cup Despite an impressive debut, Belgiorno-Nettis keeps expectations modest for return to Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. Posted on 13 Aug A record fleet of 31 Swan yachts
Will attend the Copa del Rey MAPFRE A record fleet of 31 Swan yachts is ready to compete in the prestigious Copa del Rey MAPFRE regatta taking place in Palma de Mallorca between July 29th to August 5th. Since its first edition in 1982, the Copa del Rey MAPFRE has been growing steadily. Posted on 28 Jul Impetuous takes bittersweet win
In 11th Swan 42 National Championship If everything had gone to plan, Paul Zabetakis and his Impetuous team would be celebrating their first Swan 42 National Championship and the opportunity to represent the host club in the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup in September. Posted on 16 Jul 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta overall
German team, American boat and Swiss craftsmanship With two firsts and a second in testing offshore conditions, Harald Bruning and his team on the C&C30 Topas separated from a competitive nine-boat fleet and won overall class honours in the 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta presented by Rolex. Posted on 12 Jun

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy