Lark class at the Waldringfield Cartoon Trophy 2017
by Harry Pynn today at 7:58 am
9-10 September 2017
GJW Waldringfield Cartoon Trophy 2017 © Alexis Smith
The local Lark fleet were joined by several visiting larks to provide a good turnout for the 2017 Cartoon trophy.
A westerly wind is always a tricky direction at Waldringfield, particularly at low water, so race officer Mike Pert started proceedings with a beat through the notorious Rocks. The punctual start caught out many competitors and it was Stephen Videlo and Katie Spark who first race from Matt White and Marion Enkel.
Following an extended lunch break White and Enkel won race 2 which was a figure of eight "round the island" course. Harry Pynn and Gemma Cook won race 3 by keeping closer to the island against a now ebbing tide.
A beautiful evening provided the perfect backdrop for a barbecue where the Larks joined forces with the Waldringfield yacht class.
Conditions on Sunday were windier. Again the low water and westerly wind meant that a course in the Rocks was the only option. White and Enkel recovered from a poor start to lead at the first mark, but were overtaken by Videlo and Spark who benefited from a huge shift on the last beat to Kirton Creek.
The wind freshened significantly for races 5 and 6 which were started near the Tips. White and Enkel confirmed their victory by winning both races. Alan Krailing and Isobel Stewart found the windier conditions to their liking and were second in race 5. Steve Chatten and Matt Thomas were well placed in race 5, only for a rigging failure caused them to retire with a broken mast.
White and Enkel are proving to be a strong partnership. This win follows on from their victory in the Waldringfield Regatta in July.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|2471
|Matthew White
|Marion Enkel
|‑2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|7
|2nd
|2491
|Stephen Videlo
|Katie Spark
|1
|3
|3
|1
|‑5
|2
|10
|3rd
|2520
|Harry Pynn
|Gemma Cook
|‑3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|12
|4th
|2521
|Alan Krailing
|Ethan Davey / Isobel Stewart
|4
|4
|5
|5
|2
|(DNF)
|20
|5th
|2500
|Fiona Gray
|Charlotte Stewart
|5
|5
|4
|4
|6
|(DNC)
|24
|6th
|2502
|Steve Chatton
|Matt Thomas
|(DNC)
|6
|6
|6
|DNF
|DNC
|40
|7th
|2531
|David Copp
|Dan Watson
|6
|7
|7
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|42
|8th
|2534
|Dave Russell
|Gary Jackson
|7
|9
|9
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|47
|9th
|2494
|Chris Fish
|Cathy Fish
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|4
|DNC
|48
|10th
|2504
|John Crooks
|Sam Slater
|(DNC)
|8
|8
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|49
