Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Product Feature
Zhik Boot 260
Zhik Boot 260
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Lark class at the Waldringfield Cartoon Trophy 2017

by Harry Pynn today at 7:58 am 9-10 September 2017
GJW Waldringfield Cartoon Trophy 2017 © Alexis Smith

The local Lark fleet were joined by several visiting larks to provide a good turnout for the 2017 Cartoon trophy.

A westerly wind is always a tricky direction at Waldringfield, particularly at low water, so race officer Mike Pert started proceedings with a beat through the notorious Rocks. The punctual start caught out many competitors and it was Stephen Videlo and Katie Spark who first race from Matt White and Marion Enkel.

Following an extended lunch break White and Enkel won race 2 which was a figure of eight "round the island" course. Harry Pynn and Gemma Cook won race 3 by keeping closer to the island against a now ebbing tide.

A beautiful evening provided the perfect backdrop for a barbecue where the Larks joined forces with the Waldringfield yacht class.

Conditions on Sunday were windier. Again the low water and westerly wind meant that a course in the Rocks was the only option. White and Enkel recovered from a poor start to lead at the first mark, but were overtaken by Videlo and Spark who benefited from a huge shift on the last beat to Kirton Creek.

The wind freshened significantly for races 5 and 6 which were started near the Tips. White and Enkel confirmed their victory by winning both races. Alan Krailing and Isobel Stewart found the windier conditions to their liking and were second in race 5. Steve Chatten and Matt Thomas were well placed in race 5, only for a rigging failure caused them to retire with a broken mast.

White and Enkel are proving to be a strong partnership. This win follows on from their victory in the Waldringfield Regatta in July.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st2471Matthew WhiteMarion Enkel‑2122117
2nd2491Stephen VideloKatie Spark1331‑5210
3rd2520Harry PynnGemma Cook‑32133312
4th2521Alan KrailingEthan Davey / Isobel Stewart44552(DNF)20
5th2500Fiona GrayCharlotte Stewart55446(DNC)24
6th2502Steve ChattonMatt Thomas(DNC)666DNFDNC40
7th2531David CoppDan Watson677(DNC)DNCDNC42
8th2534Dave RussellGary Jackson799(DNC)DNCDNC47
9th2494Chris FishCathy Fish(DNC)DNCDNCDNC4DNC48
10th2504John CrooksSam Slater(DNC)88DNCDNCDNC49
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham overall
Two races on the final day to decide final spot on the podium The 2017 GJW Direct Lark Nationals in Brixham wrapped up with 2 races on the final day. First and second place had already been confirmed with Stuart and Nick Hydon convincingly winning the event ahead of Alan Krailing and Stephen Videlo. Posted on 16 Aug GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 3
Hydons win with a day to spare Following their 3 consecutive victories on Sunday, all eyes were on Stuart and Nick Hydon to see if they could repeat their dominance. Posted on 14 Aug GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 2
Three races held once the wind filled in Day 2 of the GJW Direct Lark Nationals dawned with a glorious summer day, but no wind. PRO Sean Semmens delayed by 2 hours, giving competitors opportunity to get their fancy dress outfits ready for the evening. Posted on 14 Aug GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 1
Both gate starts and line starts used Two races were scheduled for day 1 of the Lark Champs hosted by Brixham YC. With the wind blowing from the North West over the Paignton we knew it was going to be shifty, and with the wind anywhere between 5 and 22 knots it was a tricky day. Posted on 12 Aug Lark Nationals 2017 - Runners & Riders
Racing starts on Saturday in Brixham Ahead of the upcoming Lark Nationals at Brixham Yacht Club (11-15 August), Nigel Hufton assesses the top jockeys... Posted on 9 Aug GJW Direct Lark Inlands at Rutland
Epic conditions and a spot-on racing format The Larks visited Rutland on 24/25 June for 2017 GJW Inland Championship which was a shared event with the OK Inland Championship. Posted on 27 Jun Larks at Marconi
GJW Direct Travellers Series event With clear blue skies and forecasted winds of between 14 - 18 knots, Marconi SC on the east coast was definitely the right place to be sailing a lark for the weekend. Posted on 14 Jun SMELT 2017 at Carnac days 2 and 3
Entertainment on and off the water Day 2 dawned with a light breeze which unfortunately refused to settle and 90 degree shifts meant the race officer had an impossible task. Posted on 2 Jun Sailing, socialising and sunshine
142 sailors at SMELT 2017 in Carnac 142 sailors plus friends and family have descended on Carnac for 4 days of sailing, socialising and sunshine. The Scorpion, Merlin, Enterprise, Larks and Twelves (SMELT) event started with the aim of 2 handicap races. Posted on 29 May Larks at Barnt Green
Visitors from Stewartby and South Staffs Visitors from Stewartby and South Staffs joined Barnt Green Larks for the annual open on Sunday. A brisk breeze and bright sunshine made for perfect conditions. Posted on 17 May

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy