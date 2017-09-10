Lark class at the Waldringfield Cartoon Trophy 2017

GJW Waldringfield Cartoon Trophy 2017 © Alexis Smith GJW Waldringfield Cartoon Trophy 2017 © Alexis Smith

by Harry Pynn today at 7:58 am

The local Lark fleet were joined by several visiting larks to provide a good turnout for the 2017 Cartoon trophy.

A westerly wind is always a tricky direction at Waldringfield, particularly at low water, so race officer Mike Pert started proceedings with a beat through the notorious Rocks. The punctual start caught out many competitors and it was Stephen Videlo and Katie Spark who first race from Matt White and Marion Enkel.

Following an extended lunch break White and Enkel won race 2 which was a figure of eight "round the island" course. Harry Pynn and Gemma Cook won race 3 by keeping closer to the island against a now ebbing tide.

A beautiful evening provided the perfect backdrop for a barbecue where the Larks joined forces with the Waldringfield yacht class.

Conditions on Sunday were windier. Again the low water and westerly wind meant that a course in the Rocks was the only option. White and Enkel recovered from a poor start to lead at the first mark, but were overtaken by Videlo and Spark who benefited from a huge shift on the last beat to Kirton Creek.

The wind freshened significantly for races 5 and 6 which were started near the Tips. White and Enkel confirmed their victory by winning both races. Alan Krailing and Isobel Stewart found the windier conditions to their liking and were second in race 5. Steve Chatten and Matt Thomas were well placed in race 5, only for a rigging failure caused them to retire with a broken mast.

White and Enkel are proving to be a strong partnership. This win follows on from their victory in the Waldringfield Regatta in July.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 2471 Matthew White Marion Enkel ‑2 1 2 2 1 1 7 2nd 2491 Stephen Videlo Katie Spark 1 3 3 1 ‑5 2 10 3rd 2520 Harry Pynn Gemma Cook ‑3 2 1 3 3 3 12 4th 2521 Alan Krailing Ethan Davey / Isobel Stewart 4 4 5 5 2 (DNF) 20 5th 2500 Fiona Gray Charlotte Stewart 5 5 4 4 6 (DNC) 24 6th 2502 Steve Chatton Matt Thomas (DNC) 6 6 6 DNF DNC 40 7th 2531 David Copp Dan Watson 6 7 7 (DNC) DNC DNC 42 8th 2534 Dave Russell Gary Jackson 7 9 9 (DNC) DNC DNC 47 9th 2494 Chris Fish Cathy Fish (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 4 DNC 48 10th 2504 John Crooks Sam Slater (DNC) 8 8 DNC DNC DNC 49