Henri Lloyd Report of the Month: Fun and adventure in June & July

Ken Fowler's Race to Scotland in an RS Aero © Sarah Desjonqueres

by Mark Jardine today at 10:45 am

What a summer it has been so far! No less than 157 reports were nominated in June and July for the Henri Lloyd Report of the Month, but there were two clear winners of the Land Rover BAR caps.

June saw the end of an epic singlehanded dinghy journey all the way from Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero dinghy. Ken Fowler's Race to Scotland has so far raised £29,846.37 for Cancer Research and Oakhaven Hospice and Sarah Desjonqueres' account of the final part of this was far and away the highest voted for report in the month. Visit racetoscotland.co.uk to find out more about the challenge and you can still donate here.

The July winner was a superb report from the Salcombe Yacht Club Summer Series written by Graham Cranford Smith. Salcombe Yacht Club are superb at sending us reports from their club sailing, but this one was a classic. The Solo fleet had just finished their Nationals in Torbay and were, on the most part, licking their wounds after a less than successful outing in the championship. Graham's summing up their return to Salcombe was superbly funny and even quoted Winston Churchill!

Not only do our two authors win Land Rover BAR caps, all readers who nominate a winning article are also in with a chance of winning one. Congratulations to Gregory Popp who said about Sarah's report on the Race to Scotland, "The report captures the spirit of a brave and tenacious soul taking on a truly formidable challenge in the smallest of vessels that would be challenging in much larger craft but not for himself but rather for the good of others." and also to Margaret Mackley who said about Graham's Salcombe report, "It's spot on for accuracy and very humourous as well, the perfect report."

Keep your votes coming in for reports. It's great to be able to recognise our contributors in this way and I truly believe that the reports have become far more entertaining since we started the Henri Lloyd Report of the Month.