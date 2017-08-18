Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club - Overall

by Bert Janssen today at 6:57 am

With the overall regatta decided on the penultimate day, the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup was presented to Phil Plumtree and the crew of Swuzzlebubble at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland on Friday night.

A single 'round the cans' final race earlier in the day also delivered a full eleven race programme despite losing a day to strong winds.

Swuzzlebubble's series ended on Thursday after ten races of mostly first and second places confirmed their pre-event favourite status and this year's win is the third victory in the 40-year old boat's modern record adding to previous wins with Peter Morton and Greg Peck.

The battle for second place went down to the wire and the outcome of the eleventh race which was won by Nigel Biggs on Checkmate XVIII and he succeeded in beating David Cullen on Checkmate XV by a half point margin to take the first runner-up place.

The Half Ton True Spirit trophy, the other major award for the week was presented to Paul Wayte and the crew of Headhunter in recognition of their camaraderie within the fleet both afloat and ashore but especially for their sportsmanship. Wayte loaned a spare mast to Superhero after their own rig was badly damaged en route to Ireland that enabled the Finnish entry to start the regatta last weekend.

Tributes were paid to Principal Race Officer Anthony O'Leary and Regatta Director John Stallard of Kinsale YC with their team of volunteers who delivered a memorable series.

Class President Philippe Pilate on General Tapioca was best of the continental entries in fifth overall in the 21-strong turnout. At the prize-giving ceremony, he confirmed that the 2018 championship will be held at the Royale Koninklijke Yacht Club (KYCN), Nieuwpoort in Belgium from the 20th to 24th August where a team of volunteers are already planning a week of great racing and hospitality.

The 2017 event was sponsored by Euro Car Parks together with AGK Displays, MF Services, Windward Hotels, Provincial Floor Coverings, Martin Reilly Motors and Harken UK.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Nat Owner Handicap R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Coastal R11 Pts 1 KZ3494 Swuzzlebubble UK Phil Plumtree 0.975 1 2 8 1 2 1 2 1 2 7.5 22 19.5 2 GBR66R Checkmate XVIII UK Nigel Biggs 0.952 4 4 2 2 3 2 10 2 5 3 1 23 3 IRL2016 Checkmate XV Ireland Dave Cullen 0.947 8 1 5 4 1 6 1 6 1 1.5 3 23.5 4 IRL5522 The Big Picture Ireland Michael & Richard Evans 0.944 6 5 1 5 5 3 3 3 8 4.5 2 31.5 5 BEL7548 General Tapioca Belgium Philippe Pilate 0.956 2 7.5 9 3 11 4 15 5 3 9 5 47.5 6 GBR5435 Miss Whiplash UK Paul Pullen 0.954 3 3 4 10 9 7 11 22 9 13.5 4 62.5 7 IRL1484 Harmony Ireland Jonny Swan 0.948 5 7.5 10.5 9 8 8 6 8 4 11.25 6 63.75 8 GBR5694 Headhunter UK Paul Wayte 0.963 9 6 3 8 6 11 12 9.5 12 18 8 78.5 9 GBR4080T Crakajax UK Richard & Ursula Hollis 0.898 10.5 11 15 13 14 5 5 4 14 6 10 78.5 10 BEL8500 Red Cloud Belgium Tom Florizoone 0.949 10.5 15 13 7 10 10 4 9.5 7 11.25 13 82.25 11 IRL8094 King One Ireland David Kelly & Patrick Boardman 0.952 14 9 7 6 15 13 8 7 11 15 9 85 12 GBR2759 Per Elisa UK Robbie Tregear 0.962 7 10 6 11 4 15 16 11 10 19.5 7 85.5 13 GBR6521 Trastada UK Dan Challis & Roddy Angus 0.958 12 13.5 12 12 7 9 14 14 6 16.5 11 99 14 GBR8444 Demolition UK Mel Sharp 0.929 18 12 14 22 13 12 7 12 13 22.5 15 120.5 15 ESP2655 Cortagedo Ireland George Radley 0.951 13 13.5 10.5 15 12 18 13 16 15 24 12 128 16 FRA17416 Pivoine France Patrick Dijoud 0.896 16 16 17 14 17 16 9 13 16 21 14 135 17 FRA9187 Rampage UK John Hicks 0.961 15 18 18 16 16 17 19 15 17 25.5 16 155.5 18 FRA9292 Concorde UK Francis Marshall 0.965 17 17 16 17 18 14 18 22 22 33 22 172 19 BEL5394 Fantasy Belgium Ian Van Burm 0.942 21 19 19 19 19.5 19 17 17 18 27 22 174.5 20 IRL5530 Scorpio Ireland Dominic O'Sullivan 0.952 20 20 20 18 19.5 20 20 22 22 28.5 17 183 21 GBR5384 Superhero Finland Toni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas 0.944 19 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 33 22 206