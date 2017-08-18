Please select your home edition
Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club - Overall

by Bert Janssen today at 6:57 am 13-18 August 2017

With the overall regatta decided on the penultimate day, the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup was presented to Phil Plumtree and the crew of Swuzzlebubble at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland on Friday night.

A single 'round the cans' final race earlier in the day also delivered a full eleven race programme despite losing a day to strong winds.

Swuzzlebubble's series ended on Thursday after ten races of mostly first and second places confirmed their pre-event favourite status and this year's win is the third victory in the 40-year old boat's modern record adding to previous wins with Peter Morton and Greg Peck.

Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale prize giving - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport
Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale prize giving - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport

The battle for second place went down to the wire and the outcome of the eleventh race which was won by Nigel Biggs on Checkmate XVIII and he succeeded in beating David Cullen on Checkmate XV by a half point margin to take the first runner-up place.

The Half Ton True Spirit trophy, the other major award for the week was presented to Paul Wayte and the crew of Headhunter in recognition of their camaraderie within the fleet both afloat and ashore but especially for their sportsmanship. Wayte loaned a spare mast to Superhero after their own rig was badly damaged en route to Ireland that enabled the Finnish entry to start the regatta last weekend.

Tributes were paid to Principal Race Officer Anthony O'Leary and Regatta Director John Stallard of Kinsale YC with their team of volunteers who delivered a memorable series.

Class President Philippe Pilate on General Tapioca was best of the continental entries in fifth overall in the 21-strong turnout. At the prize-giving ceremony, he confirmed that the 2018 championship will be held at the Royale Koninklijke Yacht Club (KYCN), Nieuwpoort in Belgium from the 20th to 24th August where a team of volunteers are already planning a week of great racing and hospitality.

The 2017 event was sponsored by Euro Car Parks together with AGK Displays, MF Services, Windward Hotels, Provincial Floor Coverings, Martin Reilly Motors and Harken UK.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoatNatOwnerHandicapR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9CoastalR11Pts
1KZ3494SwuzzlebubbleUKPhil Plumtree0.9751281212127.52219.5
2GBR66RCheckmate XVIIIUKNigel Biggs0.95244223210253123
3IRL2016Checkmate XVIrelandDave Cullen0.9478154161611.5323.5
4IRL5522The Big PictureIrelandMichael & Richard Evans0.9446515533384.5231.5
5BEL7548General TapiocaBelgiumPhilippe Pilate0.95627.59311415539547.5
6GBR5435Miss WhiplashUKPaul Pullen0.95433410971122913.5462.5
7IRL1484HarmonyIrelandJonny Swan0.94857.510.598868411.25663.75
8GBR5694HeadhunterUKPaul Wayte0.9639638611129.51218878.5
9GBR4080TCrakajaxUKRichard & Ursula Hollis0.89810.5111513145541461078.5
10BEL8500Red CloudBelgiumTom Florizoone0.94910.515137101049.5711.251382.25
11IRL8094King OneIrelandDavid Kelly & Patrick Boardman0.952149761513871115985
12GBR2759Per ElisaUKRobbie Tregear0.96271061141516111019.5785.5
13GBR6521TrastadaUKDan Challis & Roddy Angus0.9581213.51212791414616.51199
14GBR8444DemolitionUKMel Sharp0.9291812142213127121322.515120.5
15ESP2655CortagedoIrelandGeorge Radley0.9511313.510.51512181316152412128
16FRA17416PivoineFrancePatrick Dijoud0.896161617141716913162114135
17FRA9187RampageUKJohn Hicks0.96115181816161719151725.516155.5
18FRA9292ConcordeUKFrancis Marshall0.9651717161718141822223322172
19BEL5394FantasyBelgiumIan Van Burm0.9422119191919.5191717182722174.5
20IRL5530ScorpioIrelandDominic O'Sullivan0.9522020201819.52020222228.517183
21GBR5384SuperheroFinlandToni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas0.9441922222222222222223322206
Land Rover BAR Cap
