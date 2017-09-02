125th Burnham Week just around the corner

Opening days of Burnham Week 2016 © Sue Pelling Opening days of Burnham Week 2016 © Sue Pelling

by Mel Lewis today at 3:07 pm

All the organising has now been completed and the 125th Burnham Week is just around the corner. Whether you sail a state of the art racing machine, a classic cruiser or a modern dinghy, or even if you are a coastal rower, there is a place for you at Burnham Week.

Racing from one to eight days all organised by experienced race officers is offered to all – and the social life is anything but tame too!

It's time to get your entry in so visit www.burnhamweek.com. All the information is there and it's an easy process to enter. On shore activity is also on offer for non-sailing family members – especially on Quay Day which takes place on Monday 28th Bank Holiday with stalls and activities for the whole family.