Please select your home edition
Edition
BodyHoliday Saint Lucia 728x90
Product Feature
Completely OK by Robert Deaves
Completely OK by Robert Deaves

OK Dinghy World No.1 for the third time for Greg Wilcox

by Robert Deaves, OK Dinghy International Association today at 8:14 am 18 August 2017
Greg Wilcox © Robert Deaves

Greg Wilcox has returned to the top of the OK Dinghy World Ranking list for the third time since the World Ranking was created 12 years ago. He has spent more time at the top spot than any other sailor and has been in the top five for the past seven years.

Tomasz Gaj and Pawel Pawlaczyk from Poland record career bests in second and third, as does fourth placed Henrik Kofoed. The August release includes 488 sailors, 56 of whom sailed their first ranking event in 2017. The Wiorld Ranking list, and the numbers sailing OK Dinghy, keeps getting bigger.

Since the last release, Wilcox has not won any more events but his consistency at the top of the international fleets has paid dividends. A top 10 at the Worlds and the Europeans, with a second place at Kiel Week, was enough to retake the top spot he last held two years ago.

This release covers the World and European Championship and with both weighted so heavily, it's no surprise that the top five did both events. Fifth placed Martin von Zimmermann moves back into the top five for the first time in three years.

Other events counting towards this release include the Swedish Sprint Cup, The Northern French Nationals, the New Zealand North Island Championships in Turangi, the Spring Cup in Medemblik, Kiel Week and Warnemunde Week.

Nick Craig won a record fifth world title In Barbados in May, but due to not sailing many other events doesn't feature highly in thus release while, Jim Hunt is the leading Brit in sixth place, after placing second at the Worlds, and winning the Spring Cup and Kiel Week.

The European Championship in Faaborg, Denmark turned out to be one of the most competitive events ever, with 14 out of the top 20 ranked sailors taking part. The huge fleet of 130 boats was a great way to celebrate the classes' 60th anniversary in 2017.

Former World No 1. Bo Petersen drops to seventh after skipping the Worlds and most other early events this season. His third place at the Europeans keeps him inside the top 10.

The OK Dinghy season now moves towards a string of National titles, in Germany, Denmark, Britain and Poland, which will all be included in the next release, before the down under season gets underway.

More details here.

Top 20 Rankings: (from 488, download the full ranking list here)

PosHelmNatSail NoPtsEvents
1Greg WilcoxNZL566989.4813
2Tomasz GajPOL1913.3610
3Pawel PawlaczykPOL14899.938
4Henrik Kofoed LarsenDEN1397890.7310
5Martin von ZimmermannGER803881.8914
6Jim HuntGBR11872.196
7Bo PetersenDEN1431813.1910
8Thomas Hanson‑MildSWE100809.849
9Oliver GronholzGER783806.559
10Mats CaapSWE2797787.937
11Ralf TietjeGER78778.9511
12Mark JacksonAUS768772.547
13Andreas PichGER7758.8514
14Ask AskholmDEN22756.7110
15Luke O'ConnellNZL546743.676
16Jorg RademacherGER775738.768
17Sonke BehrensGER778738.359
18Charlie CumbleyGBR173527
19Bo Reker AndersenDEN1700.4914
20Jonas BorjessonSWE2830676510
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug OK 60th Anniversary Celebration
To be held at Burghfield on 19th August The event is to be held at Burghfield Sailing Club on Saturday 19th August with the gates opening at midday. The bar and galley will be open and a special afternoon tea of home-made scones and cakes will be available throughout the afternoon. Posted on 4 Aug OK Dinghy European Championship overall
Lars Johan Brodtkorb makes history for Norway Lars Johan Brodtkorb made history today by becoming the first Norwegian ever to win a major OK Dinghy Championship, after the final day of the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship in Faaborg, Denmark was cancelled because of strong winds. Posted on 29 Jul OK Dinghy European Championship day 3
Lars Johan Brodtkorb takes two point lead into final day There is almost nothing to separate Lars Johan Brodtkorb and Charlie Cumbley at the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship in Faaborg, Denmark. Another win each leaves them just two points apart and 11 points clear of third placed Bo Petersen. Posted on 28 Jul OK Dinghy European Championship day 2
Brodtkorb and Cumbley extend in Faaborg After three more exciting races there is only one point separating Lars Johan Brodtkorb and Charlie Cumbley at the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship in Faaborg, Denmark, after sharing the wins today in their group. Posted on 27 Jul OK Dinghy European Championship day 1
Faaborg delights huge fleet as summer returns In his first OK Dinghy event, Lars Johan Brodtkorb from Norway won both his opening heats at the 2017 European Championship to taken the lead after the opening day in Faaborg, Denmark. Charlie Cumbley from Britain is second. Posted on 26 Jul OK Dinghy European Championship opens
Practice race sailed in the rain You really need a sense of humour to sail in the rain and with the Danish summer producing its best in Faaborg so far at the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championships, all 130 sailors are luckily in very good humour. Posted on 25 Jul Stellar line-up for huge fleet
At OK Dinghy Europeans in Faaborg The second biggest OK Dinghy major championship fleet of all time is beginning to gather in Faaborg, Denmark ahead of next week's European Championship, as the class continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Posted on 21 Jul OK dinghy 60th Anniversary Celebration planned
Join the class at Burghfield SC in August It is hard to believe that it is sixty years since Axel Damgaard Olsen and Knud Olsen conspired to design the OK dinghy with the idea that it would inspire people to have fun together on the water. Posted on 14 Jul OK Dinghy North Sails Super Series event 2
During the Weymouth Dinghy Regatta Always one of the most enjoyable events in the OK racing calendar, this years Weymouth OK Open took place over the weekend of 8/9 July as part of Weymouth Dinghy Regatta. This event was the second in the 'North Super Series'. Posted on 13 Jul

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC OK Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy