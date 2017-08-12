68th North West Norfolk Week

by Duncan Ellis today at 10:29 pm

This year saw the 68th North West Norfolk Week take place between the 5th and the 12 August. The week is fairly unique in that it comprises racing at a different venues most days at the top of the tide along the North Norfolk coast which are either early morning or early evening starts giving plenty of time to spend with the family too exploring the Norfolk coastline.

The event kicked off with a weekend's racing at Hunstanton with 2 races each day. The first day saw a moderate breeze and big waves leading to some exciting racing.

In the National 12 fleet Nick Copsey crewed by Stephen Carver showed the way in both races followed by Ian and Alex Gore. In 3rd for the day was Paul and Freya Pelling.

In the Allcomers fleet it was equal points on day 1 with both Alan Robinson crewed by Hugh Ambery in there SeaFly and Ian Bradley in his Streaker with the Seafly sailors taking the win after winning the last race. 3rd place was also hotly contested by Peter Matthews in his Solo and Russell and Rebecca Perry in their Wayfarer with Perry taking it with the lower score in the last race.

In the Supernova class, Richard Pakes took day 1 with Warren Mitchel taking 2nd and Paul Bloom in 3rd.

The Laser class saw Duncan Ellis take the days win followed by Andrew Bassett and Ben Charnley.

Day 2 arrived with a little less breeze. Again in the National 12 fleet Copsey and Carver won both races to took the days win with the Gores in 2nd and the Pellings in 3rd.

In the Allcomers fleet Robinson and Ambery took both races to win the day too with Bradley in 2nd and Mathews in 3rd.

The Supernovas saw Pakes win the day followed by Bloom and Mike Malcolm.

In the Laser fleet Hugh Jones proved the most consistent taking the day followed by Charnley and Ellis.

It was then time for an evening beer, pack the boats up and get ready to race the following evening at the Ouse Amateur Sailing club on the river.

A very light breeze got the fleet around the course(just) at the Ouse with much place changing around the race course as the breeze and tide did its best to make sure the winners would not be known until the finish with much cheering from the balcony for encouragement!

In the 12 fleet Pete and Olivia Miatt took the win followed by the Gores and George Finch and Lucy Homer.

In the Allcomers fleet Bradley took the win followed by Gerry Ledger also in his Streaker and Matthews.

The Supernovas saw Malcolm take the win followed by Serena Stewardson and in the Lasers Ian Haynes took a well-deserved win followed by Ellis and Bassett.

Next stop was Brancaster Staithe early in the morning. The competitors were greeted by a light breeze in the early hours but little did they know they were in for some champagne sailing as the breeze built during the race!

In the National 12 fleet again it was Copsey and Carver who took the win followed by the Gores and then Finch and Homer.

In the Allcomers fleet it was Robinson and Ambery who took line honours followed by Bradley and Philp East sailing his D Zero.

The Supernovas saw Pakes sail off into the distance followed by Bloom and Stuart Moore.

The Laser fleet saw Ellis take the win followed by Bassett and Jones.

The following morning the sailors headed for Wells Sailing Club to be greeted by heavy rain and strong winds. The sensible decision was made to cancel for the day so the sailors tucked into bacon rolls and mugs of tea instead!

Next stop was Blakeney for another early start. Again the fleet enjoyed sunshine and a perfect moderate breeze.

The 12s saw the Gores take the race win followed by Finch and Homer and in 3rd the Miatt family.

In the Allcomers again it was Robinson and Ambery who took the gun followed by Bradley and Vic and Rachael Hardingham in their Fireball.

Pakes in the Supernova took off to take the win followed by Bloom and Doug Scott.

In the Laser Fleet Ellis took an early lead with Charnley on his tail all the way round but managed to hold out for the win. 3rd place went to Jones.

The fleet then headed back west to Snettisham for the final 2 days racing.

The National 12s saw the Gores take the victory on the first day followed by Copsey/Carver and then on equal points the Miatts and the Sears leaving it all to play for on the final day.

The Allcomers this time saw Bradley take the win in his Streaker followed by Robinson and Ambery on equal points for the day with Mike Potter in his Megabyte.

Pakes showed the way again in the Supernova fleet followed by Bloom and Stewardson.

In the Laser fleet Ellis showed the way followed by Bassett and Jones.

So it was into day 2 at Snettisham with a perfect breeze to finish the week off.

In the National 12s Copsey and Carver took both races to cement the win overall with the Gores in 2nd and the Miatt family in 3rd.

The Allcomers fleet saw Finley Barnham the most consistent with 2 second places followed by Laser 2000 sailors Simon Landles and Jo Artuff and in 3rd Robinson and Ambery which was enough to take the overall win.

The Supernovas saw Bloom and Pakes share the day with Bloom taking the win having won the last race by a whisker with Scott coming in 3rd.

And finally in the Laser fleet Ellis had done enough to win the series so the challenge was on with 2nd place open to 3 sailors all on equal points. Jones, Bassett and Charnley all finished with 4 points each on the final day with Charnley winning the last race for the days win but Jones doing enough to take 2nd overall for the week on equal points with Bassett in 3rd and Charnley in 4th just 1 point behind.

Overall Results:

National 12

1st Nick Copsey/Stephen Carver (Stokes Bay SC) 9pts

2nd Ian Gore/Alex Gore (Upriver YC) 13pts

3rd Pete Miatt/Olivia/Saskia Miatt (Notts County SC) 24pts

Allcomers

1st Seafly Alan Robinson/Hugh Ambery (Blakeney SC) 8pts

2nd Streaker Ian Bradley (Ouse Amateur SC) 13pts

3rd Solo Peter Matthews (W & OB YC) 26pts

Supernova

1st Richard Pakes (Haversham SC) 8pts

2nd Paul Bloom (Ouse Amateur SC) 15pts

3rd Serena Stewardson (Emberton Park SC) 29pts

Laser

1st Duncan Ellis (Ouse Amateur SC/Overy Staithe SC) 9pts

2nd Hugh Jones (Wells SC) 19pts

3rd Andrew Bassett (Blakeney SC) 19pts

So after 8 days it was all over for another year. For full results and details for next year the website can be found at www.norfolkweek.co.uk

Hope to see you there!