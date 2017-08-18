Aspire 72nd Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli - Day 1

by Chris Martin today at 5:18 pm

Day one of the Aspire Merlin Rocket national championship got off to a quiet start in a breeze that barely exceeded 5 knots.

Despite the efforts of the pin boat team, the pin end was certainly favoured and most of the boats in the pound seats at the windward mark came from around that area as Nick Craig and Alan Roberts rounded first of a gaggle of "seeds" and one or two Silver fleet wild cards!

Nick and Alan may have led for the entire race, but the sausage-triangle course certainly kept the fleet together and no position could be taken for granted on this day of snakes and ladders.

So the results of Selden Sunday put Nick and Alan at the top of the leader board with Sam and Megan Pascoe in second and Caroline Coft and Matt Lulham-Robinson in third.

The Silver fleet was hotly contested with Chris Martin and Oliver Maclean winning the group posting a nosebleed inspiring 11th place.

Bronze fleet winners were Steve Harling and Eleanor Thomas in 24th place overall.

Looking to the future of the sport the first of the sponsored NSSA entries were April Whitley and Hazel Newport posting a 31st is this highly competitive fleet.

The Rooster Endeavour award was won by Karen Hiles and John Hodge.

The sun shone on us today, hopefully the wind will come to join us tomorrow.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Boat Name Sail No Gleet Helm Crew Club R1 Pts 1st Messy Monty 3776 Gold Nick Craig Alan Roberts Frensham Pond 1 1 2nd Red Mistress 3759 Gold Sam Pascoe Megan Pascoe Castle Cove 2 2 3rd The Oldie 3673 Gold Caroline Croft Matt Lullham‑Robinson Bartley 3 3 4th Keyser Soze 3684 Gold Andy Davies Alex Warren Bartley 4 4 5th Quick Fix 3691 Gold Mike Calvert Jane Calvert Axe 5 5 6th Oakey Dokey 3712 Gold Ian Sharps Ellie Sharps Burghfield 6 6 7th Panther 3774 Gold Jon Turner Richard Parslow Lyme Regis 7 7 8th Wild At Heart 3709 Gold Tom Gillard Tom Lonsdale Sheffield Viking 8 8 9th Robert 3756 Gold Will Warren Mark Oakey Shoreham 9 9 10th Mockingjay 3777 Gold Simon Potts Pippa Taylor Burghfield 10 10 11th Quicksilver 3787 Silver Chris Martin Oliver Maclean Midland 11 11 12th 3786 Gold Dave Wade Rachel Rhodes Northampton 12 12 13th Sylvia 3711 Silver Sam Thompson Keri Harris RNSA 13 13 14th Shiny 3770 Gold David Hayes Jonny Ratcliffe Hayling Island 14 14 15th Peer Pressure 3778 Gold Chris Gould Chris Kilsby Midland 15 15 16th Why Ask 3740 Silver Patrick Blake Jilly Blake Cookham Reach 16 16 17th Bazinga 3758 Gold Tim Saxton Jodie Green Grafham Water 17 17 18th Flaming Fast 3339 Silver Tim Male Rebecca Male Blithfield 18 18 19th The Angels Share 3779 Silver Dave Lee Juliet Pealing Starcross 19 19 20th The Force Awakens 3781 Gold Dave Winder Oliver Winder Hollingworth 20 20 21st Point N Squirt 3746 Gold Dan Willett Pete Nicholson Brightlingsea 21 21 22nd Bernard 3658 Gold Chris Jennings Pete Horn Burghfield 22 22 23rd Arbuckle 3760 Silver Mark Reddington Colin Staite Bartley 23 23 24th Duck and Dive 3713 Bronze Steve Harling Eleanor Thomas Starcross 24 24 25th The Black Boat 3734 Bronze Phil Ashworth Alison Ashworth Weymouth 25 25 26th Back to the Future 3583 Bronze Ben Eaves Sean Anderson Redditch 26 26 27th Point Break 3625 Bronze Richard Bramley John Donoghue Shoreham 27 27 28th Three Dee 3765 Silver Richard Dee Justin Healey Midland 28 28 29th Strung Along 3784 Silver Mark Barwell Louise Johnson Lymington Town 29 29 30th Pointer 3790 Silver Colin Brockbank Martin Hughes Wembley 30 30 31st Out of the Blue 2 3557 Bronze April Whiteley Hazel Newport NSSA 31 31 32nd Wizard in Blue 3449 Bronze Carl Whitehill Samuel Whitehill RYA 32 32 33rd Dark N Stormy 3619 Bronze Guy Browne Andy Hunter Trent Valley 33 33 34th Never Been to Salcombe 3582 Bronze George Colcomb Angus Kirk NSSA 34 34 35th Born to be Willd 3783 Bronze Miles James Colin Simmonds Pwllheli 35 35 36th Light Fantastic 3555 Silver James Cokayne William Gould NSSA 36 36 37th Loosed Cannon 3655 Bronze Karen Hiles John Hodge Shoreham 37 37 38th Smoked Salmon 3518 Bronze Julian Harms Timothy Harms Midland DNS [41] 41

Further details at merlinrocketchamps.com