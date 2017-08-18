Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Gul Code Zero Womens U Zip Drysuit (GM0373)
Gul Code Zero Womens U Zip Drysuit (GM0373)
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Aspire 72nd Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli - Day 1

by Chris Martin today at 5:18 pm 12-18 August 2017

Day one of the Aspire Merlin Rocket national championship got off to a quiet start in a breeze that barely exceeded 5 knots.

Despite the efforts of the pin boat team, the pin end was certainly favoured and most of the boats in the pound seats at the windward mark came from around that area as Nick Craig and Alan Roberts rounded first of a gaggle of "seeds" and one or two Silver fleet wild cards!

Nick and Alan may have led for the entire race, but the sausage-triangle course certainly kept the fleet together and no position could be taken for granted on this day of snakes and ladders.

So the results of Selden Sunday put Nick and Alan at the top of the leader board with Sam and Megan Pascoe in second and Caroline Coft and Matt Lulham-Robinson in third.

The Silver fleet was hotly contested with Chris Martin and Oliver Maclean winning the group posting a nosebleed inspiring 11th place.

Bronze fleet winners were Steve Harling and Eleanor Thomas in 24th place overall.

Looking to the future of the sport the first of the sponsored NSSA entries were April Whitley and Hazel Newport posting a 31st is this highly competitive fleet.

The Rooster Endeavour award was won by Karen Hiles and John Hodge.

The sun shone on us today, hopefully the wind will come to join us tomorrow.

Results after Day 1:

PosBoat NameSail NoGleetHelmCrewClubR1Pts
1stMessy Monty3776GoldNick CraigAlan RobertsFrensham Pond11
2ndRed Mistress3759GoldSam PascoeMegan PascoeCastle Cove22
3rdThe Oldie3673GoldCaroline CroftMatt Lullham‑RobinsonBartley33
4thKeyser Soze3684GoldAndy DaviesAlex WarrenBartley44
5thQuick Fix3691GoldMike CalvertJane CalvertAxe55
6thOakey Dokey3712GoldIan SharpsEllie SharpsBurghfield66
7thPanther3774GoldJon TurnerRichard ParslowLyme Regis77
8thWild At Heart3709GoldTom GillardTom LonsdaleSheffield Viking88
9thRobert3756GoldWill WarrenMark OakeyShoreham99
10thMockingjay3777GoldSimon PottsPippa TaylorBurghfield1010
11thQuicksilver3787SilverChris MartinOliver MacleanMidland1111
12th 3786GoldDave WadeRachel RhodesNorthampton1212
13thSylvia3711SilverSam ThompsonKeri HarrisRNSA1313
14thShiny3770GoldDavid HayesJonny RatcliffeHayling Island1414
15thPeer Pressure3778GoldChris GouldChris KilsbyMidland1515
16thWhy Ask3740SilverPatrick BlakeJilly BlakeCookham Reach1616
17thBazinga3758GoldTim SaxtonJodie GreenGrafham Water1717
18thFlaming Fast3339SilverTim MaleRebecca MaleBlithfield1818
19thThe Angels Share3779SilverDave LeeJuliet PealingStarcross1919
20thThe Force Awakens3781GoldDave WinderOliver WinderHollingworth2020
21stPoint N Squirt3746GoldDan WillettPete NicholsonBrightlingsea2121
22ndBernard3658GoldChris JenningsPete HornBurghfield2222
23rdArbuckle3760SilverMark ReddingtonColin StaiteBartley2323
24thDuck and Dive3713BronzeSteve HarlingEleanor ThomasStarcross2424
25thThe Black Boat3734BronzePhil AshworthAlison AshworthWeymouth2525
26thBack to the Future3583BronzeBen EavesSean AndersonRedditch2626
27thPoint Break3625BronzeRichard BramleyJohn DonoghueShoreham2727
28thThree Dee3765SilverRichard DeeJustin HealeyMidland2828
29thStrung Along3784SilverMark BarwellLouise JohnsonLymington Town2929
30thPointer3790SilverColin BrockbankMartin HughesWembley3030
31stOut of the Blue 23557BronzeApril WhiteleyHazel NewportNSSA3131
32ndWizard in Blue3449BronzeCarl WhitehillSamuel WhitehillRYA3232
33rdDark N Stormy3619BronzeGuy BrowneAndy HunterTrent Valley3333
34thNever Been to Salcombe3582BronzeGeorge ColcombAngus KirkNSSA3434
35thBorn to be Willd3783BronzeMiles JamesColin SimmondsPwllheli3535
36thLight Fantastic3555SilverJames CokayneWilliam GouldNSSA3636
37thLoosed Cannon3655BronzeKaren HilesJohn HodgeShoreham3737
38thSmoked Salmon3518BronzeJulian HarmsTimothy HarmsMidlandDNS [41]41

Further details at merlinrocketchamps.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Merlin Rocket Championship Runners & Riders
Picking a winner proving to be difficult! The 72nd Merlin Rocket Championship kicks off this Sunday at Plas Heli, North Wales. As is becoming customary, trying to pick a potential overall winner from so many potential race winners is proving to be difficult! Posted on 9 Aug Are you getting the results you want?
Championship Success For P&B Sails What a month it has been for P&B Sails! The continuous developments made by the loft over the winter have paid dividends with our customers and race team reporting blistering performance as they compete at their events. Posted on 9 Aug Merlin Rockets at Shoreham
For Craftinsure Silver Tiller series event The forecast for the Shoreham SC Merlin open promised everything (except snow) and delivered just that! Not put off by the prospect of what the weather gods had in store a fleet of 30 arrived to sunshine - although the rain arrived as expected. Posted on 31 Jul Merlin Rockets at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
Some of the best in the country, and new initiates Over the weekend twelve Merlin Rockets took to the water for the two days of the Lymington Dinghy Regatta that boasted nearly 140 other boats. With our own class start the fleet included three visiting boats. Posted on 17 Jul Merlin Rocket Champagne Sponsor
Winder Boats covering a Merlin Rocket tradition The Merlin Rocket class are delighted to announce that Winder Boats will be sponsoring the Champagne prizes for the helm and crew of the first 21 boats in the traditional Thursday Race at the Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championships. Posted on 15 Jul Sailing history for sale
We are about to lose a major part of UK dinghy heritage The UK dinghy scene is unique in its richness and diversity. Sadly, it looks as though we may be about to lose a major part of this important heritage. Posted on 12 Jul Are you Championship ready?
Key points to think about with P&B We've experienced the best and the worst conditions the British weather could throw at us. Your boats have probably sailed you through several events and club races already without too many glitches. Posted on 8 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 6
Further wall to wall sunshine for the conclusion The final day brought further wall to wall sunshine with a force three Westerly that was due to swing to the SW for the afternoon. Posted on 7 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 5
One of the most exciting races for spectators Thursday is moving day at any championships, when the leading contenders either step up for the final challenge or fall by the wayside. The conditions for the morning race contrived to provide one of the most exciting races for spectators. Posted on 6 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 4
Another day of wall to wall sunshine Wednesday dawned to another day of wall to wall sunshine but this time with the wind around in the East and hitting 20 knots on Prawle Point weather station. Posted on 5 Jul

Upcoming Events

Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy