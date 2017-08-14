New Caledonia Match Race - Day 1

New Caledonia Match Race day 1 © CNC New Caledonia Match Race day 1 © CNC

by Laurence Bouchet today at 2:53 pm

39 Matches were raced today in an oscillating wind of 10/12 kts sliding at the end of the day. At the end of the first round Robin the local Cyril Fortin is first!

The Caledonians led by Cyril Fortin take the lead of this first Round Robin winning 7 games out of 9, as Will Eastman the seed number 1. Cyril and his crew are in front because they beat Will Eastman in their duel.

The second Round Robin then began and the crew of James Willson temporarily took the lead of these return matches by winning 4 matches out of 4. It seems that this kiwi team is comfortable in the light wind.

The conditions of navigation are really fantastic. Even if on the water the duels are more and more tight and intense in play, New Zealander and Australians teams do not hesitate to have a swim between matches or do sunbathing!

On the program tomorrow, we follow the second round robin. The weather conditions should be roughly the same as today, sun and light wind!

See www.matchracingresults.com and www.facebook.com/NewCaledoniaMatchRace

Ranking after the first Round Robin:

1. Fortin Cyril

2. Will Eastman

3. Tugdual Piriou

4. Tom Picot

5. James Farquahson

6. Harry Milne

7. Cedric Bouchet

8. Tiphaine Leroux

9. James Wilson

10. CNC Youth team – Elliott Quintin