New territories planned for the 52 SUPER SERIES

by 52 SUPER SERIES today at 6:34 pm 13 August 2017
New territories planned for the 52 SUPER SERIES in 2018 © Nico Martinez

Following on from a very successful 2017 season, which will span nine months and six events in the USA and Europe, the 52 SUPER SERIES plans to expand into new territories and areas for the 2018 season.

The planned schedule for the 2018 52 SUPER SERIES is:

  • May 22-27: Sibenik 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week – Sibenik, Croatia
  • June 19-24: 52 SUPER SERIES Zadar Royal Cup – Zadar, Croatia
  • July 16-21: ROLEX TP52 World Championship Cascais 2018 – Cascais, Portugal
  • August 20-25: Puerto Portals 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week – Mallorca, Spain
  • September 17-22: 52 SUPER SERIES Valencia Sailing Week – Valencia, Spain

After an extensive consultation process with owners, stakeholders, venues and potential venues, the 2018 season dates are launched with a new initiative. The 52 SUPER SERIES will start racing in Croatia for the very first time, lifting the curtain on a year that will see the circuit also return to proven and popular, established arenas. Overall, the aim is to offer teams a mix of new challenges and experiences on different, lesser known race tracks as well as the chance to shine at the 52 SUPER SERIES' regular haunts.

Adhering to a structured three to four yearly pattern that allows owners the chance to build new boats through the winter, the circuit will not race early in the year in the USA, but instead starts in Spring in the centre of the Dalmatian coast of the Adriatic in Sibenik.

The historic, fortified small town is set amidst an area of incredible natural beauty, a gateway to hundreds of small islands and coves. Waters are outstandingly clear and the winds are reliable. The Sibenik 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week will run from May 22nd to May 27th.

Taking full advantage of the move into the picturesque Adriatic – not least for the hospitality and passion that the local hosts have shown to attract the world's leading grand-prix monohull circuit, as well as the obvious logistical and cost advantages of staying in the same area – the second event of the season is in June from 19th-24th just 90kms NW in Zadar, Croatia for the 52 SUPER SERIES Zadar Royal Cup.

"Since the very first year of the 52 SUPER SERIES, Croatia has been a destination that has been on our radar; somewhere different, challenging and exciting, but beautiful and historic as well. And at the 52 SUPER SERIES, we are keen to open up new areas for grand-prix racing, to forge new alliances and to enjoy new experiences together as a group." Says Agustín Zulueta, CEO of the 52 SUPER SERIES. "And in the D-Marin group, which operates 13 marinas in Croatia, Greece and Turkey, we have a perfect partner that shares our passion and enthusiasm. These venues are especially picturesque, and will fulfil the desire to do some coastal racing. Both Croatian venues are well connected in terms of transport and logistics."

From the Adriatic, the circuit then moves back to the Atlantic and to the very popular Portuguese racing mecca that is Cascais for the ROLEX TP52 World Championship Cascais 2018, from July 16th-21st.

Reflecting the owners' and crews' desire to avoid the full midsummer holiday period in the heart of the Med, it is in late August, from 20th-25th that the 52 SUPER SERIES returns to the Mallorcan showcase, Puerto Portals, for the Puerto Portals 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week. This will be the fourth year in a row that the 52 SUPER SERIES returns to this chic marina where the enthusiastic staff pull out all the stops to ensure that each event runs smoothly; great fun ashore with a lively social scene and great facilities.

And it will be September 17th to 22nd that the 52 SUPER SERIES comes back to the venue where the 2015 circuit started out, Valencia, for the 52 SUPER SERIES Valencia Sailing Week.

"I am pleased with the mix of new and familiar venues for the 2018 season, but especially looking forward to have the Rolex TP52 World Championship in Atlantic waters. Cascais in July should be quite different from the Mediterranean venues and provide a bit of spectacle as well as a true test of team work and equipment." Added Rob Weiland the TP52 Class Manager.

www.52superseries.com

