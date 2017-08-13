Please select your home edition
Annie Lush announced as new member of Team Brunel

by Team Brunel today at 2:35 pm 13 August 2017
Annie Lush announced as new member of Team Brunel © Richard Edwards/Volvo Ocean Race

Annie Lush is joining Team Brunel in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. The British sailor is back and ready for her second Volvo Ocean Race. Team Brunel skipper Bekking is very pleased he could add this former Olympic sailor to his team.

The last edition Lush was part of Team SCA, which ended up in sixth position overall. For the ambitious Lush it was her entry in to the Volvo Ocean Race. Now she's back as part of Team Brunel.

Lush: "We were the first girls in the race after a long time. The goal wasn't to be an al female team but it was our way in to the race. With the rule changes for this edition, encouraging mixed teams, it brings up new opportunities. So when I heard the most experienced Volvo Ocean Race sailor would return to the race. It was an obvious person to call."

For Team Brunel's skipper Bouwe Bekking the selection of the 37 years old Lush is one without doubts.

Bekking: "I think all the sailors know how complete she is. Annie has twelve year of Olympic Sailing experience and she did the Volvo Ocean Race before. She is a fantastic addition to our team. The way she just established herself with the guys and the way the guys has embraced her is marvellous. We're all really happy that she is part of Team Brunel right now."

Bekking was known for his resistance to women aboard his boat in the previous edition. What made him change his mind?

Bekking: "Yes my mind has changed. The rules are written now in such a way that we can have two extra females on board. That means four extra hands. In the previous race you could sail with eight guys. In this edition you can only sail with seven but if you can bring two extra pair of hands on board that's a no brainer. We can all see how hard it's to sail these boats. Imagine with only seven sailors. We just use the rule to the maximum for our own benefits and I have learned there is no difference to be a male or female, we are all team members on the same level."

"We select the best sailors. Annie is one of these and on top of that she has a great personality."

Although the boat is only in the water for a few weeks and the team changes almost daily, Lush is already confident about the role Team Brunel will play.

Lush: "We have only been together for a month, or less. It felt like longer but in a good way. The team is bonded very well it's been great having the young guys come in from the America's Cup. We have Kyle, Carlo and now Peter but then also have the experience of Bouwe and Alberto. It's a really good mix. They have been great to me. It felt we're really just started something that could be pretty cool."

Next to her excellent sailing skills Lush is known for the colour magenta. Big question is, is that going to change?

Lush: "Bouwe already noticed that there's always a little bit of magenta on me. Wherever I can fit it in I do. For example on my glasses and my socks, but it's time to go yellow. That's ok. I already have a yellow car where I'm very font of. Any bright colour is good for me, yellow from now on!"

Annie Lush is the eight selected sailor. With just 70 days left till the start in Alicante these are the announced sailors for Team Brunel:

  • Bouwe Bekking (NED)
  • Carlo Huisman (NED)
  • Kyle Langford (AUS)
  • Juanpa Marcos (ARG)
  • Alberto Bolzan (ITA)
  • Maciel Cicchetti (ARG)
  • Peter Burling (NZL)
  • Annie Lush (GBR)
Land Rover BAR Cap
