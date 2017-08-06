Tresaith Mariners Sailing Club 30th Anniversary Regatta

by Emma Pearce today at 12:58 pm

On the 5th & 6th of August, Tresaith Mariners Sailing Club held their 30th Anniversary Regatta.

On Saturday we had three handicap races for catamarans and dinghies, with the cruisers from New Quay Yacht Club and Aberaeron racing down to us making a spectacular sight arriving in the bay just as we were starting our first race. Conditions were excellent with force 4 winds and sunshine! Several new members took to the water for their first races, with the two club Dart 16s and club Laser all out on water. Racing was close with a photo finish on race 2 between two F18s and a Dart 16 also finishing at the same time.

Saturday night we were treated to one of the legendary Tresaith Mariners parties, with marquee on the beach, live bands and the all important bar open till the early hours. Sunday started with even more wind, up to a force 6 and although a couple of boats stayed in (to nurse hangovers?) seven boats went out for a blast around the course. Unfortunately due to the increasing wind we only managed one race but the conditions certainly woke us up!

Results were close with Pete & Fraser and Liz & Alistair battling for the top spot in F18s. They were followed by Kristian in Laser Radial and Justin with son Samuel (12y) in a Dart 16. Well done to Tiegan (14y) and Cadan (12y) handling a Dart 16 competently against the adult helms and to Richard (14y) for crewing for Mo (Sayed) on the Saturday and braving the conditions in a Laser Radial on Sunday.

Special thanks to all the committee and volunteers for making this happen and to Pip Alexandre, founder member and Trustee for awarding the prizes and giving a brief history of the club on the Sunday.

www.tresaithmariners.co.uk

Overall Results:

Pos Class Helm Crew Rating R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1 F18 Pete Jones Fraser McMillan 693 1 2 1 (DNF) 4 2 F18 Liz Kempton Alistair Sibley 693 ‑2 1 2 2 5 3 Laser Radial Kristian Davies 1139 5 3 3 (DNC) 11 4 Dart 16 Justin Pachebat Samuel Pachebat 905 ‑4 4 4 3 11 5 Dart 16 Emma Pearce Wendy Cushley 905 3 (DNC) 7 4 14 6 Dart 16 Tiegan Pearce Cadan Pearce 905 (DNF) 6 6 5 17 7 Dart 16 Nick Soady Tina Price 905 (DNF) 5 5 DNC 21 8 F18 Steve Leonard Matt Roberts 693 (DNC) DNC DNC 1 23 9 Dart 18 Sayed Almagrabi Richard Pachebat 816 (DNF) 7 8 DNC 26 10 Laser Radial Richard Pachebat 1139 (DNC) DNC DNC DNF 33