Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Product Feature
Sail Away by Nicola Rodriguez
Sail Away by Nicola Rodriguez

SAILING Champions League Act 1 at St. Petersburg - Day 2

by Gerald Gebhardt on 12 Aug 11-13 August 2017

Due to ceaseless sailing Frederikshavn Sejlklub (FS) took the lead on day two of the SAILING Champions League Act 1 in St. Petersburg (August 11th – 13th 2017). Helmsman Kris Houmann: "We must admit that we were a little lucky with these currents today. But we are a well-rehearsed team and four first places today are a great result."

First runner-up is the team Circolo Canottieri Aniene (CCA) from Italy. Helmsman Lorenzo Bressani after the race: "It sure was exhausting today. We had too many discussions about the right tactics, which unfortunately lead to mistakes."

The Saint Petersburg Yacht Club (SPBYC) was able to defend its third place from the day before. "We have these southern winds here very rarely in the city centre. This also surprised us. There can be no home advantage", says Anna Basalkina, the helmsman of the Saint Petersburg Yacht Club.

21 teams from all over Europe are trying to qualify for the final of the SAILING Champions League in Porto Cervo, Sardinia. The races here in St. Petersburg on the seven one-design-J70 keel boats are extremely short and close to the audience.

Today´s races started with spectacular duels and tight manoeuvres with westerly winds of 12 – 14 knots in front of the Peter and Paul fortress in St. Petersburg´s city centre.

Team Frederikshavn Sejlklub win day 2 of Sailing Champions League Act 1 in St. Petersburg - photo © Anya Semeniouk
Team Frederikshavn Sejlklub win day 2 of Sailing Champions League Act 1 in St. Petersburg - photo © Anya Semeniouk

Due to the heavy current and southerly shifting winds the race umpires had to change and shorten the course this afternoon.

The Norddeutscher Regatta Verein (NRV) with Olympian sailor Johannes Polgar stays in middle field placed 7th.

Johannes Polgar, helmsman of NRV: "On these short tracks, every mistake is being punished. Unfortunately we had plenty of wind changes and the strong current on the Neva is capricious. We couldn´t do any better today." Polgar is still confident for day 3: "We will just try to stay out of trouble."

On Sunday, August 13th, the qualifying races in St. Petersburg will continue at 10:30 am.

For three days the best clubs of the national sailing leagues are fighting to qualify for the final of the SAILING Champions League in Porto Cervo, Italy.

The best teams from Act 1 and 2 will compete for the title "Best European Sailclub" and the eligible silver champions´ bowl by Robbe & Berking.

SAP, the technological partner of the SAILING Champions League, will provide audience and viewers with a professional and thrilling livestream. The races will be shown live in the Internet on Saturday and Sunday starting at noon: www.sailing-championsleague.com. Several sailing experts and a host will guide the audience through the program and explain the fascinating sport of sailing to everyone. All the results can be found here: www.sapsailing.com

Day 2 of Sailing Champions League Act 1 in St. Petersburg - photo © Anya Semeniouk
Day 2 of Sailing Champions League Act 1 in St. Petersburg - photo © Anya Semeniouk
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

J/70 Youth Championship day 1
Prize is a free J/70 for the winner's club For the first day of the inaugural U.S. J/70 Youth Championship in Newport, RI, hosted by SAIL NEWPORT, the morning dawned cool and foggy, with a low-lying mist blanketing Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay. Posted on 12 Aug Sailing Champions League Act 1 day 1
Russian clubs benefit form home advantage On day one of the SAILING Champions League 2017, Act 1 in St. Petersburg (August 11th – 13th) 21 teams of the best sailing clubs in Europe were battling hard in front of the historical city centre of St. Petersburg. Posted on 12 Aug J/70 Corinthian US Nationals overall
Brian Keane's Savasana claims the title Brian Keane's Savasana began Sunday in third place at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta. Posted on 7 Aug J/70 Corinthian US Nationals day 2
Heather Gregg's Muse charges to front Another day, another four races at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta. Posted on 6 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 8
Whooper confirmed as the overall winner Giovanni Belgrano's 38ft Laurent Giles Whooper, which was confirmed yesterday as overall winner among the Black Group yachts, has also been announced as overall Lendy Cowes Week winner. Posted on 5 Aug J/70 Corinthian US Nationals day 1
Glenn Darden's Hoss jumps to lead Ideal conditions on Buzzards Bay allowed four races to be accomplished at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 7
Return to gloriously sunny weather The penultimate day saw a return to gloriously sunny weather, with a west south westerly breeze of 15-22 knots. Today saw a change of start lines for many classes, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 6
Big winds for the largest yachts Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days. Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 5
Fast, furious and wet action in the Solent Today was one of fast and furious action at Lendy Cowes Week. "On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast," said John Hamilton. Posted on 2 Aug Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing. Posted on 2 Aug

Upcoming Events

Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Hayling Island SC Youth classes Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Bala SC Open to any Junior boat Junior 6 hour Race for Open to any Junior boat
Bala SC- 18 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy