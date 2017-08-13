Please select your home edition
Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships - Day 2

by Mark Thompson today at 10:06 pm 11-13 August 2017

With a forecast of 10-15 kts North Westerly winds, it was always promising to be a fantastic sailing day on Cardigan bay. Although overcast with an odd bit of drizzle, the fleet left the Plas Heli event pontoons with great expectations for the day ahead. It didn't disappoint!

The PRO Mike Butterfield set and managed four races for IRC 1 and 4 which Rob McConnel skipper of "Fools Gold" described as "excellent." Mind you Rob did win all four races in IRC 1! Great sailing by this slick Irish team who have had great success this year, and are the current IRC Welsh champions.

IRC 2 had multiple winners today, two races by "Legless again" one by "Injenious" and one by IRC 2 leader "Eazi Tiger"

In IRC 3 the well polished "Luvly Jubbly" Cork 1720 team, recent winners of the VDLR sportsboat class, won both races with two great round the can courses set by RO Robin Evans which made the most of the excellent conditions with the sportsboats able to plane downwind at up to 12kts in the 20kts NW breeze.

IRC 4 Cruiser class was set a coastal course around St Tudwals via the West end mark, which saw "Parabai" winning just ahead of "To me to you". It was great to see two boats enjoying their first experience of cruiser racing: "Pererin" and "Perfect Pitch".

After racing the crews enjoyed the excellent hospitality in Plas Heli with jugs of beer to the winners and a fantastic BBQ.

Tomorrow promises light airs racing and with it all to play for in IRC 2 3 and 4; patience and tides may come into play!

Results at www.ircwelshchamps.com

