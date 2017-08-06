Please select your home edition
Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
Gul Evotherm Longsleeve Rashguard
Gul Evotherm Longsleeve Rashguard
Gul B14 National Championship at Whitstable Yacht Club - Overall

by Mark Barnes today at 10:06 am 3-6 August 2017

Day 4 of the Gul B14 nationals, only 4 of 10 races had been sailed, With a maximum of only 4 races on the day, the championships effectively started again with only one discard available. Looking at the form guide and odds, would it be a good day to place a bet.

Conditions were for a force 2–3 swinging between West and North North West. Harken and P&B had used their discards, with the next 3, English Braid / Griptec, Gul / North Sails and Dimelza still looking good.

Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Tom Banbury
Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Tom Banbury

In the Classic Fleet it was a race between Team Horlock (Alex Horlock/Iain Horlock) and Team Willis/Keightley-Hanson (Iiam Willis/Abby Keightley-Hanson).

Race 9 was to prove one of snakes and ladders, but the front group gradually broke way with the lead changing several times. At the finish it was Gul / North Sails from Dimelza and P&B, putting more heat on Harken.

Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

Race 10 and Dimelza had a blinder. Having been over the line they worked the right hand side of the beat and clawed their way to the front whilst Gul / North Sails, Harken and the other main protagonists worked the left to middle ground. Dimelza got off to trot and led home, chased by Gul / North Sails and a recovering Harken coming down the middle in pressure passing three B14s in the last 200 metres who were coming from the right.

It seems that Dimelza had woken up and roared to a second straight win in race 1, with Gul / North Sails working through to 2nd, riding shot gun with English Braids/Griptec 3rd and Harken 4th.

Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

So going into the last race Gul / North Sails had a 2 point lead and Dimelza was close to closing out the podium from English Braids/Griptec.

With 10 minutes until the cut off, Race 2 got away to a left hand shift just before the start, leaving Harken, Dimelza and Gul / North Sails at the committee boat end. As these 3 tracked left, they hit out right to hold a lane to the right side of the beat but the further right, the further you sailed as the wind bent left. Ullman Sails (Kathy Sherratt (Watts)/Josh Wilce) had won the pin and led round the windward mark followed by ASBO (Jack Sparrow/Gi) and a recovering Harken. With Gul / North Sails and Dimelza buried, it was looking sweat for Harken. Over the race Harken turned it on and won from Ullman Sails and ASBO with Gul / North Sails and Dimelza clawing heir way back, but with a lack of lanes to make ground, proved a step to far to recover before the finish.

Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

Harken closed out the Gul B14 Nationals by 2 points from Gul / North Sails with Dimelza doing just enough to close out the podium from English Braids / Griptec.

In the Classic fleet Willis & Keightley-Hanson had a great day mixing it with the front pack whilst the Horlocks were close but always behind. As the numbers came in Team Horlock squeaked it from Willis/Keightley-Hanson by 2 points.

Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

A well organized event run by Race Officer Howard Patterson and his team of volunteers, who had 4 days of testing conditions for all, and support ashore with food from Wizz/Keith and their teams.

Thanks go out to Gul for all the tokens and spot prizes.

The early bird prize, and carbon transom Go-Pro mount donated by Seavolution was won by ASBO, so allowing Jack Sparrow to start filming of his next short film shaking down some manoeuvres.

With the next big event being the Worlds at Beauty Point, Bell Bay in Tasmania at Christmas, it will be a case of who can step up to get the Ashes back off of the Aussies.

Overall Results:
PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR3R4R5R6R9R10R1R2PtsGul Prizes
1796Nick CraigTobytastic LewisFrensham Burghfield211(DNF)4341161st
2795Mark BarnesCharlotte JonesWhitstable Yacht Club(5)4311225182nd First lady
3785Peter KnightJames WilkinsonRestronguet SC4546211(7)233rd
4797Mark WattsChris BishopWeston3224543(9)234th
5772Kathy SherrattJosh WilceWeston67(9)57572395th First Lady Helm
6791Jasper BarnhamOli WellsSnettisham Beach13(DNF)3365OCS44First Newbie
7762Crispin TaylorGuy HarrillStarcross YC12(DNF)6214108355 
8764Tony BlackmoreNaomi PoundStarcross YC10105(13)1211111069 
9728Iain HorlockAlex HorlockExe Sailing Club76(DNF)17912108691st Classic Nationals
10681Liam WillisAbby Keightley‑HansonLymington Town9(DNF)DNC98796712nd Classic Nationals 1st Youth Team
11786Geraldine FermorLeaky Fermor (DNC)DNC8116DNC6481Mid poiint winners
12768James GardnerAnne GardnerHISC118(DNC)71916141388 
1377Alicia CliffordLuke Graham 141210(19)171716151013rd Classic Nationals Endeavuor Trophy
14770Simon HadleyNikki HadleyWhitstable Yacht Club(DNC)DNC710109DNSDNS105 
15750Gary ParksChristopher WebberRestronguet SC(DNC)DNCDNC1516141512118 
16FRA 777Sebastian Le CamSophie Le CamCentre Nautique de Plerin(DNC)DNCDNC8118DNSDNC119Furthest travelled
17775Rhys TriffittStuart HadfieldRutland SC(DNC)DNCDNC1418181311120Gul Kit awarded
18707Amir ShamsuddinAdam KitchenKing George SC15(DNF)DNFDNC15131714120Gul Kit awarded
19724Stephen HollingsworthAl StorerRestronguet SC(DNC)DNCDNC12131512DNS121Gul Kit awarded
20749Will RandQuerine Van MeursLymington Town1311(DNF)16202019DNS122Gul Kit awarded
21784Steve BarnesSimon ReynoldsWhitstable Yacht Club89(DNF)DNFDNCDNCDNCDNC132Gul Kit awarded
22672Christian WilmsDaniela AltSSC Kahl(DNC)DNCDNC18211918DNF145Gul Kit awarded
