Rolex Fastnet crews supporting families affected by cancer

by Lizette Van Niekerk today at 11:02 am

This year's Rolex Fastnet race is just days away and while the main focus for most is to do well some crews are also raising funds to support families living through the nightmare of cancer.

One of the crews is Girls for Sail on Hot Stuff who are supporting sailing charity Sail 4 Cancer. By raising funds they want to give families affected by cancer the opportunity to experience the joy of sailing. The Girls for Sail crew consists of Skipper Sophie O'Neil, Linda Briant, Catherine Wallace, Anna Phelon, Amanda Jones, Diane Smith, Jo Kavanagh, Katherine Morsch and Ruth Ingram.

Linda explained: "I have wanted to take part in the Fastnet for a number of years. It has fascinated and terrified me in equal measures. This year I decided now or never. I have definitely got the sailing bug and love being on the water. You are totally caught up in the experience. Every sail is unique and there is no time to think about what else is going on in your life. By raising money for Sail 4 Cancer during my Fastnet experience, more families affected by cancer will be able to experience the joy of sailing for themselves and hopefully be able to take a little time out from their worries."

For many the Rolex Fastnet is a once in a lifetime opportunity. By raising sponsorship to give families affected by cancer a break, the legacy of participation will continue long after the finish.

Carl Lamb and Ian McPherson are also supporting Sail 4 Cancer. They are part of the six boat strong Sailing Logic entry. Carl is on Rocket Dog and Ian on Arthur. Between them they have already raised over 6,000 which will enable seven families to have a break this year.

Carl explained: "As a keen sailor, I understand how privileged I am to be able to get out on the water, the feeling of space, freedom and peace it gives you is second to none and it always makes me fully appreciate life and allows me to escape the pressures of modern day living! Time is of the essence when it comes to cancer - some people can live for many years, whilst others are taken so suddenly there is hardly time to even comprehend what is happening. Sail 4 Cancer offer an amazing opportunity for families affected by cancer and that is why I'm supporting their work".

Ian explained his reasons for supporting the charity during the race: "The Rolex Fastnet Race is widely considered to be THE classic offshore race. It is a race that is on every sailors' 'bucket list' and I am no different! I am looking forward to this challenge and making the most of the opportunity. I feel very fortunate to be able to participate in this event, and in doing so to support families affected by cancer. There is a considerable amount of money raised for cancer research, and no doubt this will benefit society in the long term. However, it is important that money is also made available in the shorter term; Sail 4 Cancer, with their low overheads, means that donations are value for money, and makes an immediate impact on the lives of those who suffer directly, and indirectly, from cancer.'

Lizette van Niekerk, Sail 4 Cancer's Fundraising Manager thanked the crews for their support: "As the Mount Everest of the European sailing calendar, many skippers and crews support a cause they are passionate about when competing in the Rolex Fastnet. Cancer affects most of us personally or through family and friends at some stage in our lives. We are so grateful to the crews and individual sailors supporting us as we will now be able to give more families the chance to have a much-needed respite break."

There is still time to join these fundraisers in their support of the charity. If you would like to support Sail 4 Cancer in this year's Rolex Fastnet, please call Lizette on 07535 980 286 or visit http://www.sail4cancer.org/fastnet-2017