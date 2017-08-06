Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Laser/RS Feva Clew Strap - 50mm
Laser/RS Feva Clew Strap - 50mm

Rolex Fastnet crews supporting families affected by cancer

by Lizette Van Niekerk today at 11:02 am 6 August 2017

This year's Rolex Fastnet race is just days away and while the main focus for most is to do well some crews are also raising funds to support families living through the nightmare of cancer.

One of the crews is Girls for Sail on Hot Stuff who are supporting sailing charity Sail 4 Cancer. By raising funds they want to give families affected by cancer the opportunity to experience the joy of sailing. The Girls for Sail crew consists of Skipper Sophie O'Neil, Linda Briant, Catherine Wallace, Anna Phelon, Amanda Jones, Diane Smith, Jo Kavanagh, Katherine Morsch and Ruth Ingram.

Linda explained: "I have wanted to take part in the Fastnet for a number of years. It has fascinated and terrified me in equal measures. This year I decided now or never. I have definitely got the sailing bug and love being on the water. You are totally caught up in the experience. Every sail is unique and there is no time to think about what else is going on in your life. By raising money for Sail 4 Cancer during my Fastnet experience, more families affected by cancer will be able to experience the joy of sailing for themselves and hopefully be able to take a little time out from their worries."

For many the Rolex Fastnet is a once in a lifetime opportunity. By raising sponsorship to give families affected by cancer a break, the legacy of participation will continue long after the finish.

Carl Lamb and Ian McPherson are also supporting Sail 4 Cancer. They are part of the six boat strong Sailing Logic entry. Carl is on Rocket Dog and Ian on Arthur. Between them they have already raised over 6,000 which will enable seven families to have a break this year.

Carl explained: "As a keen sailor, I understand how privileged I am to be able to get out on the water, the feeling of space, freedom and peace it gives you is second to none and it always makes me fully appreciate life and allows me to escape the pressures of modern day living! Time is of the essence when it comes to cancer - some people can live for many years, whilst others are taken so suddenly there is hardly time to even comprehend what is happening. Sail 4 Cancer offer an amazing opportunity for families affected by cancer and that is why I'm supporting their work".

Ian explained his reasons for supporting the charity during the race: "The Rolex Fastnet Race is widely considered to be THE classic offshore race. It is a race that is on every sailors' 'bucket list' and I am no different! I am looking forward to this challenge and making the most of the opportunity. I feel very fortunate to be able to participate in this event, and in doing so to support families affected by cancer. There is a considerable amount of money raised for cancer research, and no doubt this will benefit society in the long term. However, it is important that money is also made available in the shorter term; Sail 4 Cancer, with their low overheads, means that donations are value for money, and makes an immediate impact on the lives of those who suffer directly, and indirectly, from cancer.'

Lizette van Niekerk, Sail 4 Cancer's Fundraising Manager thanked the crews for their support: "As the Mount Everest of the European sailing calendar, many skippers and crews support a cause they are passionate about when competing in the Rolex Fastnet. Cancer affects most of us personally or through family and friends at some stage in our lives. We are so grateful to the crews and individual sailors supporting us as we will now be able to give more families the chance to have a much-needed respite break."

There is still time to join these fundraisers in their support of the charity. If you would like to support Sail 4 Cancer in this year's Rolex Fastnet, please call Lizette on 07535 980 286 or visit http://www.sail4cancer.org/fastnet-2017

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd Ocean Dry Top back in stock
For professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions The Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro range is designed for professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions. The Ocean Dry Top, constructed from breathable and 100% waterproof GORE-TEX pro shell, features watertight latex wrist and neck seals. Posted today at 12:00 pm Lendy Cowes Week day 5
Fast, furious and wet action in the Solent Today was one of fast and furious action at Lendy Cowes Week. "On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast," said John Hamilton. Posted on 2 Aug 36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 3
Momo's winning run broken, Skorpios maiden ClubSwan 50 win A broken spinnaker halyard on the first run of the first race today may have cost Dieter Schön's Momo team their perfect scoreline, but they then bounced back to win their fourth race from five starts. Posted on 2 Aug Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 4
Racing in a classic south-westerly breeze A ridge of high pressure over the English Channel brought more bright and sunny weather, with a classic south-westerly breeze, to day four of Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 2 Aug Komatsu Azzurro wins overall
In the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race For the second time in three years Shane Kearns' Komatsu Azzurro has powered to overall victory in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race 2017, finishing in a corrected time of 3 days 1 hour 40 mins 25 seconds. Posted on 2 Aug Can France make it a hat trick?
In the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race In the last two editions of the RORC's biennial flagship event from Cowes to Plymouth via southwest Ireland's most famous rock, French boats have not just won, they have dominated. Posted on 1 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 3
More racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly Day three of Lendy Cowes Week delivered yet more racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly breeze of 12-16 knots that gradually built to a peak of 20 knots by the end of the afternoon. Posted on 31 Jul Fever-Tree moment: Nick and Charlotte
Louay catches up with Redshift Reloaded couple Nick Cherry and Charlotte Devonshire are racing on Ed Fishwick's Redshift Reloaded, which is having a titanic battle in their class at Lendy Cowes Week with last year's Black Group winner Adam Gosling's Yes!. Posted on 31 Jul Line honours for Wild Oats XI
In Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race Wild Oats XI was the first to cross the finish line in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race 2017 posting a time of 1 day 18 hours 37 mins and 6 seconds to take line honours ahead of Black Jack by the smallest of margins. Posted on 31 Jul

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy