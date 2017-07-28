Rooster RS Aero World Championship at Yacht Club de Carnac - Day 4
24-28 July 2017
A forth day of 16-24kn graced the 1st RS Aero World Championship in Carnac France. The 96 sailors from 16 nations are becoming familiar with the wild rides and surfs downwind through the waves on the Brittany coast.
Rooster sailing have provided podium bibs for the top three in each fleet to wear on the water. In the 21-strong RS Aero 9 fleet all was fairly true to form with Marc Jacobi USA taking two more 1sts. Liam Willis GBR managed to wrestle a win from Marc and Greg Bartlett GBR nudging in two 3rds to go into the final day with a 5 point lead over Matt Thursfield GBR for the Bronze.
The biggest entry is in the 61-strong RS Aero 7 fleet and the titanic battle continues for the top spot. Peter Barton GBR came out guns blazing in the first race with a convincing lead to equal the series. A small lead at mark 1 in each of the next two races was not enough to hold off the legendary downwind speed of Steve Cockerill GBR 'Rooster'. Steve took the last two after the two boat battle drove them to a good lead over the fleet and now goes into the final day two points ahead. Paul Bartlett GBR holds a solid third overall with Steve Norbury GBR 'Selden' jumping up to fourth and Sean Craig IRE fifth.
Team Estonia had a great day in the RS Aero 7 fleet on Day 4 with three boats packing out the top ten. Ants Haavel EST moved up to 6th with a 4,6,7. European Silver medallist, Kristo Ounap EST jumped to eighth with a 5,3,8.
Noah Rees GBR goes into the final day with a small lead over Yannick Gloster USA for the Top Youth spot. Liina Kolk EST, Juliane Barthel GER and Sarah Cockerill GBR head the battle for the Lady's title in the 7s.
In the 20-strong RS Aero 5 fleet Andrew Frost GBR pulled out a nice buffer going into the final showdown with a handy 2,1,1. The remaining medal positions are very tight with just three points separating Sander Puppart EST, Andrias Sillaste EST and Kate Sargent GBR (top Lady). Kate showed great downwind technique to again gain places on the run, winning the first race of the day.
The daily Rooster prizegiving saw prizes spreading down the fleets with the leaders awarded their race bibs but unable to win a second day prize. Again the leaders of each fleet gave their top tips to the audience.
Andrew Frost stressed the importance of working hard to gain places to the very end. Marc Jacobi spoke of the benefit of let the boat go on a slightly eased course when experiencing the worst of the waves on the beat. Steve Cockerill of Rooster gave a thought provoking insight into how the rig swings and accelerates as you go over waves upwind, creating a need to sheet in up a wave, and out as it swings forward as you go over the back of a wave. Day 5 is looking like yet another breezy one so the fleet all looks forward to putting those gems into practice!
Tonight the Awards Ceremony is at 18:00hrs followed by the Panama Party provided by sponsors Ron Abuelo, Panama's premium rum brand, who will be providing rum cocktails with a nautical theme for all competitors.
Bring on Day 5!
5 rig results after day 4:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Pts
|1
|GBR 1312
|FROST Andrew
|SUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|17
|2
|EST 1875
|PUPPART Sander
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|2
|DNS
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|26
|3
|EST 1929
|SILLASTE Andrias
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|7
|1
|3
|5
|3
|2
|3
|27
|4
|GBR 2130
|SARGENT KATE
|SALTASH SC ‑ Great Britain
|5
|2
|RDG
|2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|6
|29
|5
|GBR 1107
|POE Ben
|BINGHAM SC SUTTON ‑ Great Britain
|3
|3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|6
|5
|5
|5
|45
|6
|GBR 1795
|ISAACS‑JOHNSON Sammy
|MAIDENHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain
|7
|6
|8
|9
|9
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6
|7
|72
|7
|GBR 2100
|WILLIS Julie
|LUYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|6
|5
|6
|11
|8
|11
|14
|14
|11
|7
|10
|12
|87
|8
|NED 2374
|VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJN
|ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The Netherlands
|9
|DNF
|DNF
|6
|SCP
|10
|7
|13
|7
|6
|7
|10
|88
|9
|GBR 1555
|WILDE ANDREWs
|Great Britain
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|SCP
|1
|2
|6
|UFD
|4
|11
|12
|2
|91
|10
|USA 2381
|GLOSTER Catherine
|SANTA BARBARA SEASCHELL ‑ United States Of America
|8
|7
|7
|12
|11
|9
|13
|9
|12
|10
|9
|9
|91
|11
|GER 1909
|DOMRES Jörn
|Germany
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|8
|7
|8
|9
|6
|10
|9
|8
|8
|94
|12
|GBR 1264
|CRAVEN Jackie
|Great Britain
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|7
|10
|12
|10
|10
|13
|12
|11
|14
|120
|13
|USA 2388
|SOLNICK Melissa
|SEBAGO ‑ United States Of America
|10
|8
|OCS
|13
|14
|14
|17
|12
|15
|15
|15
|11
|127
|14
|AUS 1854
|GILLAM SUSANNAH
|BLACK ROCK YC ‑ Australia
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|14
|15
|13
|12
|11
|14
|13
|16
|15
|144
|15
|FRA 1372
|CLERGEAU Leon philippe
|NPB ‑ France
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|15
|13
|RET
|15
|15
|16
|SCP
|14
|13
|158
|16
|GBR 1428
|TOWNEND Peter
|Great Britain
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|11
|7
|9
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|174
|17
|USA 2204
|GLOSTER Paul
|SANTA BARBARA SEASHELL ‑ United States Of America
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|16
|16
|DNF
|16
|16
|17
|17
|DNF
|DNF
|182
|18
|CZE 2893
|MRAZOVA Sylvia
|ASOCIACE LODNICH TRID RS ‑ Czech Republic
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|17
|17
|DNF
|18
|DNF
|DNF
|18
|17
|DNF
|192
|19
| 1266
|LEBLIC Olivier
|CV ST AUBIN ELBEUF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|16
|13
|DNF
|197
|20
|CZE 2056
|BRIZA Petr
|Czech Republic
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNF
|19
|DNF
|DNF
|208
7 rig results after day 4:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|1
|GBR 2319
|COCKERILL Stephen
|STOKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|GBR 2093
|BARTON Peter
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|GBR 1930
|BARTLETT Paul
|STARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|3
|DNF
|UFD
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|GBR 1232
|NORBURY Steve
|WARSASH SC ‑ Great Britain
|5
|4
|9
|9
|6
|6
|12
|8
|6
|9
|10
|5
|5
|IRL 2382
|CRAIG Sean
|ROYAL ST GEORGE YC ‑ Ireland
|7
|5
|6
|12
|7
|5
|5
|9
|8
|7
|9
|9
|6
|EST 1781
|HAAVEL Ants
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|12
|17
|SCP
|7
|9
|7
|7
|7
|9
|4
|6
|7
|7
|GBR 2147
|WARBUTON John
|CHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain
|6
|8
|5
|14
|12
|8
|11
|5
|11
|8
|7
|6
|8
|EST 1871
|OUNAP Kristo
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|8
|UFD
|10
|8
|10
|15
|10
|10
|13
|5
|3
|8
|9
|GER 1723
|WALTHER Marcus
|DSCL FRANKFURT ‑ Germany
|4
|7
|4
|10
|3
|4
|9
|3
|3
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|10
|GBR 2346
|ROLFE Ben
|BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|5
|5
|9
|4
|4
|5
|11
|4
|4
|11
|GBR 1093
|SMITH Cameron
|CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain
|10
|11
|12
|13
|16
|16
|8
|19
|10
|10
|16
|11
|12
|GBR 1817
|JONES Chris
|SUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain
|13
|16
|35
|11
|8
|11
|17
|12
|17
|12
|12
|10
|13
|AUS 2380
|STEPHINSON II Peter
|MIDDLE HARBOUR ASC ‑ Australia
|14
|6
|11
|15
|13
|18
|6
|13
|29
|16
|13
|20
|14
|EST 1867
|OUNAP Martin
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|11
|13
|17
|16
|11
|22
|13
|14
|16
|13
|8
|15
|15
|GBR 2157
|ROLFE Nigel
|BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain
|9
|9
|13
|20
|15
|12
|14
|16
|20
|14
|11
|17
|16
|GBR 2146
|CLAPHAM James
|ROYAL TORBAY YC ‑ Great Britain
|16
|19
|7
|6
|19
|10
|28
|11
|28
|15
|17
|12
|17
|GBR 2148
|GRIFFITHS Gareth
|ISLAND BARN RES SC ‑ Great Britain
|19
|14
|16
|4
|23
|23
|21
|23
|15
|6
|RDG
|RDG
|18
|GBR 1230
|REES Noah
|TORPOINT MOSQUITO SC ‑ Great Britain
|18
|10
|15
|21
|14
|14
|20
|26
|19
|22
|26
|13
|19
|FRA 2134
|WOODCOCK Timothy
|C V MULHOUSE ‑ France
|20
|20
|20
|25
|18
|19
|15
|17
|33
|31
|14
|14
|20
|EST 1873
|KOLK Liina
|SAAREMAA MS ‑ Estonia
|15
|15
|19
|18
|25
|25
|18
|15
|14
|24
|20
|35
|21
|USA 2379
|GLOSTER Yannick
|SANTA BARBARA YSF ‑ United States Of America
|26
|26
|21
|23
|17
|13
|19
|31
|12
|26
|15
|16
|22
|GER 1903
|BARTHEL Juliane
|SEGLER CLUB DUMMER ‑ Germany
|17
|21
|18
|22
|21
|29
|16
|18
|18
|17
|21
|21
|23
|GBR 2320
|COCKERILL Sarah
|STOKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain
|23
|UFD
|22
|31
|22
|26
|24
|24
|25
|19
|22
|19
|24
|GBR 2162
|CHAPLIN Peter
|BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|18
|25
|24
|30
|17
|31
|30
|31
|18
|19
|30
|25
|GBR 1715
|PECKHAM Jane
|GURNARD SC ‑ Great Britain
|31
|23
|34
|27
|24
|27
|26
|37
|22
|25
|18
|23
|26
|RUS 1877
|IVANOVSKIY Vladislav
|YC SANKT‑PETERSBURG ‑ Russia
|25
|34
|27
|32
|26
|21
|22
|27
|21
|21
|27
|DSQj
|27
|GBR 2104
|WILLOWS Richard
|ROADFORD LAKE SC ‑ Great Britain
|32
|25
|DNF
|19
|29
|DNF
|38
|20
|23
|SCP
|33
|28
|28
|GBR 2161
|ROBSON Paul
|READING SC ‑ Great Britain
|38
|33
|31
|17
|28
|37
|23
|25
|37
|27
|30
|18
|29
|GBR 1792
|HILL Andy
|HAYLING ISLAND SC ‑ Great Britain
|22
|UFD
|26
|38
|31
|31
|32
|29
|26
|23
|24
|25
|30
|USA 2385
|DUBOIS Doug
|US SAILING ‑ United States Of America
|28
|22
|24
|26
|27
|SCP
|29
|28
|42
|33
|25
|32
|31
|GBR 2101
|HOBDAY Chris
|GURNARD SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|30
|20
|24
|25
|22
|24
|34
|23
|27
|32
|UAE 2383
|HORNUNG Julius
|DUBAI OFFSHORE SC ‑ United Arab Emirates
|27
|32
|36
|33
|34
|30
|35
|21
|27
|32
|38
|26
|33
|GBR 1575
|CARLETON Mark
|PAPERCOURT SC ‑ Great Britain
|30
|30
|33
|29
|37
|33
|27
|32
|32
|28
|34
|33
|34
|GBR 1921
|CLAPHAM Charles
|CHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain
|29
|31
|32
|35
|41
|32
|33
|33
|30
|40
|29
|24
|35
|FRA 2300
|HONOR Nicolas
|YC LA GRANDE MOTTE ‑ France
|21
|12
|14
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|3
|6
|7
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|36
|GBR 1568
|ATKIN Caitlin
|WHITSTABLE YC ‑ Great Britain
|24
|29
|23
|34
|46
|35
|34
|40
|38
|30
|37
|34
|37
|GBR 1108
|PEARCE Charlie
|DABCHICKS SC ‑ Great Britain
|34
|28
|30
|37
|32
|34
|36
|36
|34
|29
|35
|29
|38
|GBR 1062
|PHILLIPS Dan
|RIPON SC ‑ Great Britain
|36
|24
|28
|36
|33
|20
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|36
|28
|22
|39
|GBR 1846
|FRASER Steve
|EAST LOTHIAN ‑ Great Britain
|33
|27
|29
|SCP
|36
|40
|45
|35
|35
|38
|32
|36
|40
|GER 1767
|BRUMMUNDT Sebastian
|FUERSTENBERGER YC E.V. ‑ Germany
|35
|38
|43
|41
|35
|DNF
|30
|34
|36
|35
|31
|37
|41
|GER 1902
|ROEHRSSEN Jens
|SEGELVEREIN WESER SVW ‑ Germany
|42
|36
|40
|39
|40
|SCP
|37
|41
|UFD
|37
|42
|SCP
|42
|GBR 1685
|GREENWOOD Lucy
|OXFORD SC ‑ Great Britain
|37
|37
|38
|42
|39
|36
|44
|45
|43
|45
|44
|41
|43
|GBR 1258
|CRAVEN Nick
|YORKSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great Britain
|45
|40
|37
|40
|44
|44
|42
|38
|44
|39
|36
|43
|44
|NED 2373
|ENDE Vincent
|ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The Netherlands
|SCP
|SCP
|SCP
|44
|45
|41
|39
|39
|40
|43
|43
|39
|45
|OMA 2384
|GRAMKOW Dirk
|RA AL HAMRA SC ‑ Oman
|DNF
|35
|SCP
|43
|43
|42
|43
|43
|41
|46
|47
|38
|46
|GBR 2057
|HILL Simon
|HAYLING ISLANG ISLANG SC ‑ Great Britain
|44
|42
|41
|46
|48
|DNF
|41
|44
|39
|48
|40
|42
|47
|NED 2189
|COLE Mark
|GWV DE VRIJBUITER ‑ The Netherlands
|40
|DNF
|DNF
|49
|42
|39
|SCP
|42
|45
|41
|39
|44
|48
|USA 2387
|SOLNICK David
|SEBAGO ‑ United States Of America
|43
|UFD
|39
|47
|47
|43
|40
|DNF
|DNF
|47
|41
|40
|49
|AUT 2389
|TSCHIDA Christian
|YC THERESIANISCHE MILAK ‑ Austria
|DNF
|43
|45
|52
|50
|DNF
|47
|46
|46
|51
|48
|45
|50
|GBR 1589
|HARRUP Chris
|BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain
|41
|DNF
|DNF
|45
|38
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|42
|45
|DNF
|51
|GBR 1594
|ARCHER Julie
|ULLSWATER YC ‑ Great Britain
|39
|39
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNF
|DNF
|44
|46
|DNF
|52
|CZE 1826
|BRYX Petr
|Czech Republic
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|48
|49
|DNF
|48
|DNF
|DNF
|49
|DNF
|DNF
|53
|GBR 2270
|PETTER Andrew
|LITTLETON SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|51
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|52
|49
|DNF
|54
|FRA 1755
|POURLIER Yannick
|Y C CARNAC ‑ France
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|50
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|SCP
|DNF
|DNF
|‑‑‑
|CZE 2056B
|BRIZA Petr
|YC PARDUBICE ‑ Czech Republic
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
|FRA 1266B
|LEBLIC Olivier
|CV ST AUBIN ELBEUF ‑ France
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNS
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
|FRA 1372A
|CLERGEAU Leon philippe
|NPB ‑ France
|UFD
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
|GBR 1428B
|TOWNEND Peter
|CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNS
|DNC
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
|GER 1909A
|DOMRES Jörn
|SEGERVEREIN HARLEBUCHT ‑ Germany
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
|GBR 1264A
|CRAVEN Jackie
|YORKSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
| 1408
|BOUGEARD Olivier
|C.N BERROIS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNF
|DNF
9 rig results after day 4:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Pts
|1
|USA 1818
|JACOBI Marc
|CEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|11
|2
|GBR 1551
|WILLIS Liam
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|SCP
|2
|2
|6
|6
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|20
|3
|GBR 1637
|BARTLETT Greg
|STARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|6
|3
|29
|4
|GBR 1744
|THURSFIELD Matt
|CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|4
|34
|5
|GBR 1489
|FREELAND Toby
|DOWNS SC ‑ Great Britain
|3
|5
|6
|4
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5
|5
|49
|6
|GBR 1171
|WRIGHT Ffinlo
|ISLE OF MAN YC ‑ Great Britain
|10
|6
|7
|5
|4
|4
|5
|7
|8
|10
|7
|7
|60
|7
|USA 2390
|THIRUMALAI Madhavan
|CEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America
|12
|8
|8
|DSQj
|7
|7
|9
|5
|5
|5
|4
|6
|64
|8
|EST 1086
|POOPUU Gert
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|13
|10
|10
|9
|9
|9
|8
|9
|10
|7
|13
|8
|89
|9
|SWE 2072
|BATH Christer
|ROYAL GOTHENBURG YC ‑ Sweden
|8
|11
|11
|8
|11
|12
|7
|15
|12
|9
|17
|16
|104
|10
|GBR 2318
|HOOD Jim
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|11
|14
|DNF
|12
|13
|8
|14
|8
|7
|14
|10
|9
|106
|11
|SWE 1438
|SANDSTRÖM Thomas
|SKARGARDSSTADS SEGELSALLSKAP ‑ Sweden
|9
|DNF
|9
|7
|8
|13
|10
|11
|14
|UFD
|15
|13
|109
|12
|NED 1869
|VOS Gerard
|WSV GIESBEEK ‑ The Netherlands
|14
|13
|12
|14
|12
|11
|12
|10
|13
|8
|9
|10
|110
|13
|AUS 2133
|REFFOLD Simon
|BALMORAL SC ‑ Australia
|16
|DNF
|DNF
|10
|10
|10
|13
|13
|11
|15
|8
|12
|118
|14
|GBR 2168
|BURDALL Oliver
|NORFOLK BROADS YC ‑ Great Britain
|19
|12
|DNF
|11
|14
|15
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|16
|14
|11
|156
|15
|SUI 1523
|GERSTER Andreas
|SC SCHLOSS GREINFENSEE ‑ Switzerland
|SCPj
|DNF
|DNF
|SCP
|15
|14
|15
|14
|15
|17
|18
|14
|156
|16
|GBR 2001
|WILLIS Keith
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|SCP
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|11
|12
|9
|12
|16
|15
|157
|17
|GBR 2321
|MORRISON Luke
|HILLHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain
|6
|9
|DNF
|15
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|13
|12
|DNF
|165
|18
|GBR 2346A
|ROLFE Ben
|RS SAILING ‑ Great Britain
|5
|7
|5
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|171
|19
|PAN 2135
|GASPERI Guillermo
|SEA MASTERS SAILING CENTER ‑ Panama
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DPI
|11
|DNF
|200
|20
|GBR 1555A
|WILDE Andrew
|BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain
|17
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|215
|‑‑‑
|FRA 1408B
|BOUGEARD Olivier
|C.N Berrois ‑ France
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|220
