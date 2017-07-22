Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Product Feature
Navigation, Strategy & Tactics by Stuart Quarrie
Navigation, Strategy & Tactics by Stuart Quarrie

Salcombe Yacht Club Summer Series - Race 7

by Malcolm Mackley today at 10:13 am 22 July 2017

A feisty wind, low cloud, rain squalls and a strong flooding tide made for challenging sailing in the penultimate Summer Series race 7. Add to that a main fleet course that had some competitors having to do a three mile beat from Gerston to Blackstone twice and it was understandable that competitor numbers were down.

Only the brave ventured out and congratulations to the brothers George and James Alexander who battled round and finished in the junior fleet. It was a very well sailed father and son team of Andrew and Lewis Groves that mastered the conditions to win the medium handicap in their RS Feva and another family affair with the son and father team of Tristrum and Andrew Squire who secured the fast handicap.

The fast handicap fleet was subjected to a "Full Monty" course involving two rounds of the monster beat in force 4 winds and against a strong incoming tide. Each of these legs can involve at least 30 tacks as it is essential when beating against the tide to hug either estuary shore if you want to end up in the leading pack.

The Solo fleet was keenly contested with 18 starters, plenty of drama, capsizes and place changing. By not invoking the Fairway rule the race Officer Graham Pike, opened up interesting first beat options of starting on the Salcombe or Portlemouth shore. The fleet split and it was the Portlemouth starter Graham Cranford Smith who led around the windward Blackstone mark.

There then followed a speedy with the tide run and reach to the Gerston mark where a tight group of six Solos converged together. Iain McGregor, Graham Cranford Smith and Simon Dobson were all in the leading pack with "Yotter" Simon Yates and David Greening just behind. The long Gerston to Blackstone beat followed and after battling through the Bag in tough conditions Yotter Yates elected to work the Salcombe side to Blackstone whilst the leaders stayed as a group on the Portlemouth side where there was fun and games with capsizes and 360 degree penalties being exercised.

Yotter Yates held the advantage at Blackstone mark and with a vicious line squall passing through the estuary, the OOD wisely shortened the course to finish the Solos on the run back through the line with Yates taking the winning bell from Dobson and McGregor. The Solo race was also notable for strong performances from the ever improving Mike Knowles who has his own dinghy park and slipway on the Portlemouth shore and also that two ladies, Jayne Morris and Liz Stephens both finished the race in fine style in the very demanding conditions.

The Yawl fleet was dominated by Paul Ellis and Martin Beck with Andrew Wood and Tim Petit securing second on handicap from the Dan Bridger Yawl. The Yawls also had the benefit of shortening course which left the unfortunate fast handicap fleet as the only class to have to do the epic two hour plus Full Monty course.

Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 7 - photo © Margaret Mackley
Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 7 - photo © Margaret Mackley

Juniors:

1st Tera 2741, George Alexander
2nd Tera 2136, James Alexander

Medium Handicap:

1st Feva 4186, Andrew and Lewis Groves
2nd Laser Radial 1559, A brave young laser sailor

Fast handicap:

1st Merlin Rocket 3725, Tristrum and Andrew Squire
2nd National 12 3534, Charlie and Helen Lloyd
3rd RS400 1421, John and Annie Mclaren

Solos:

1st 5601, Simon Yates
2nd 5676, Simon Dobson
3rd 5744, Iain McGregor

Salcombe Yawls:

1st 181, Paul Ellis and Martin Beck
2nd 67, Andrew Wood and Tim Petit
3rd 159, Dan Bridger and crew

Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 7 - photo © Margaret Mackley
Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 7 - photo © Margaret Mackley
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 6
You would have thought that enough was enough You would have thought that enough was enough, really. Many of the resident Salcombe Solo fleet had lately returned from a week of the annual ritual humiliation that is 'The Solo Nationals' at Royal Torbay Yacht Club. Posted on 17 Jul Noble Marine Solo Nationals overall
Charlie Cumbley wins again Thanks to Noble Marine, Rooster Sailing, Allen, Lennon RaceWear, HISC, P&B, Milanes Foils, Harken, Super Series sponsor North Sails, Magic Marine who support the hidden classes and Royal Torbay Yacht Club who put on a great event. Posted on 15 Jul Noble Marine Solo Nationals day 5
Report plus video interview with Olly Wells Race day sponsor was P&B who generously provided kit bags, rash vests, water bottles and 40% off a brand new P&B mainsail. Posted on 14 Jul Noble Marine Solo Nationals day 4
Racing sponsored by Allen Today's racing was sponsored by Allen Brothers. 22 sailors received a fabulous sun visor, courtesy of Allen and, with sunshine forecast for the rest of the regatta, they will be most welcome. Posted on 13 Jul Noble Marine Solo Nationals day 3
Charlie Cumbley secures another first place Race Day sponsor is Milanes Foils who have donated a beautiful new centreboard which will be won by one lucky competitor tonight. This event forms part of the Super Series, sponsored by North Sails. Posted on 11 Jul Noble Marine Solo Nationals day 2
Lucky sailors enjoy the English Riviera at its best Day 2's racing was sponsored by Lennon Racewear. Here is a video report from sunny Torquay, including on-the-water commentary, and interviews in the boat park afterwards. Posted on 10 Jul Noble Marine Solo Nationals day 1
Video report from sunny Torquay Day 1's racing was sponsored by Rooster. Here is a video report from sunny Torquay thanks to class chairman Will Loy. There's on-the-water commentary, and interviews in the boat park afterwards. Posted on 10 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 6
Further wall to wall sunshine for the conclusion The final day brought further wall to wall sunshine with a force three Westerly that was due to swing to the SW for the afternoon. Posted on 7 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 5
One of the most exciting races for spectators Thursday is moving day at any championships, when the leading contenders either step up for the final challenge or fall by the wayside. The conditions for the morning race contrived to provide one of the most exciting races for spectators. Posted on 6 Jul Noble Marine Solo Nationals preview
89 helms set for the English Riviera Royal Torbay Yacht Club, fair breezes forecast and 89 pre entries for the 2017 Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship, what else is there to say? I gave some of the competitors a chance to share their championship preparation and views on the venue. Posted on 6 Jul

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy