Zhik RS Elite National Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club - Day 2

by Paul Fisk today at 1:47 pm

No action today for the RS Elites at Hayling Island Sailing Club.

With a building wind forecast, wind over tide, 45 knots of breeze at St Catherine's Point and 58 knots off Portland Bill, the competitors briefly considered the option to race inside Chichester Harbour but unanimously agreed not to race today and aim to sail four races tomorrow.

After a brief protest hearing this morning, Legs Eleven (11 – Paul Fisk, Martin Grady, Pippa Jubb) has been awarded redress in the form of average points for races 2 and 3 to be calculated from the results for Races 1, 4 & 5.

After the Class Association Annual General Meeting this afternoon, tonight's action is a Curry & Comedy evening – a heady mix of a legendary HISC curry with a brilliant line up of comedians. Much fun will be had.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 76 Foudafafa Michael McIntyre Caroline McIntyre Simon Childs Hayling Island SC 1 1 1 3 2nd 20 No Riff Raff Tom Hewitson Andrew Bonsey Nigel Bird Hayling Island SC 3 2 2 7 3rd 55 Wombat Russell Peters Greg wells Mark darling Hayling Island SC 2 9 3 14 4th 84 Aurora David Hitchcock Mark Allerston Jill Hitchcock Hayling Island SC 6 5 5 16 5th 40 Roddy Bowerman Harry Bowerman Shaun Hopkins Hayling Island SC 5 3 12 20 6th 67 More T Vicar Ossie Stewart Ian Tillet Tom Stewart Hayling Island SC 4 8 13 25 7th 7 Shaken Not Stirred Colin Smith Paul Smith Anna Wells Hayling Island SC 8 4 15 27 8th 19 Tuppence Brian Corry Phil Anderson Clive Corry Strandford Lough YC 13 6 9 28 9th 61 KIN Simon Brien Tiffany Brien Oliver Loughead Royal North of Ireland YC 7 21 4 32 10th 12 Dirty Dozen Tim Peters Andrew Jameson James grant Hayling Island SC 16 13 6 35 11th 37 Storm Stephen Polly John Gunning David Kelso Royal Ulster YC 18 11 7 36 12th 33 Cam Stewart Mitch Webb Elliott Wells Hayling Island SC 9 19 8 36 13th 65 Vagrant Toby Strauss Rob Cruickshank Dave Stone Hayling Island SC 11 12 19 42 14th 107 Stone SC Neil Fulcher Nick Radley 12 16 14 42 15th 66 Lazy Daisy Andrew Partington Gareth Edwards Karen Partington Hayling Island SC 14 7 23 44 16th 101 Centurion Robert Holbrook Andrew Christie Lucy Benham 21 15 10 46 17th 52 b'Have Mark Hunter Ian Hunter Rory Graham Royal North of Ireland YC 15 20 11 46 18th 11 Legs Eleven Paul Fisk Martin Grady Pippa Jubb Hayling Island SC 10 10 DNC 52 19th 24 Nick Peters John Rees Hayling Island SC 19 17 16 52 20th 6 Lite Bloo Adrian Ward High Ward Hayling Island SC 22 14 22 58 21st 46 The Doctor Pete Copsey Allison Rogers Trevor Silvester Hayling Island SC 20 18 21 59 22nd 48 oinksqueal David Wood Frances Wood Steve Cooke Royal Burnham YC 24 24 17 65 23rd 92 James Yearsley Jonny C Wayne Rogers 17 DNF 18 67 24th 83 Fullmarks mark Brien mark ennis mark mcneill Royal North of Ireland YC 26 23 20 69 25th 93 Merlin Angus McRobert Alistair McRobert Graham Castellano Strandford Lough YC 23 25 25 73 26th 50 Anchorman John Driscoll Stephen Cartwright Hal Catherwood Royal North of Ireland YC 25 26 24 75 27th 94 Momentary Laps... John Patterson Robin Flannigan Neil O'Hagan Royal Ulster YC 27 22 DNF 81 28th 1 Kate Keeping Mark Whinney David Charlesworth Hayling Island SC 28 27 26 81 29th 25 Freebie Knot Andrew Archibald Pippa Archibald Maree Welch Hayling Island SC DNC DNC DNC 96 29th 102 Anduríl Adrian Olsen Michael Lovell Trevor Greenway Royal Burnham YC DNS DNC DNC 96 29th 68 Serious Moonlight Richard Bavin Joey Thompson Duncan Haley Royal Burnham YC DNF DNC DNC 96