Zhik RS Elite National Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club - Day 2

by Paul Fisk today at 1:47 pm 20-23 July 2017

No action today for the RS Elites at Hayling Island Sailing Club.

With a building wind forecast, wind over tide, 45 knots of breeze at St Catherine's Point and 58 knots off Portland Bill, the competitors briefly considered the option to race inside Chichester Harbour but unanimously agreed not to race today and aim to sail four races tomorrow.

After a brief protest hearing this morning, Legs Eleven (11 – Paul Fisk, Martin Grady, Pippa Jubb) has been awarded redress in the form of average points for races 2 and 3 to be calculated from the results for Races 1, 4 & 5.

After the Class Association Annual General Meeting this afternoon, tonight's action is a Curry & Comedy evening – a heady mix of a legendary HISC curry with a brilliant line up of comedians. Much fun will be had.

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1st76FoudafafaMichael McIntyreCaroline McIntyreSimon ChildsHayling Island SC1113
2nd20No Riff RaffTom HewitsonAndrew BonseyNigel BirdHayling Island SC3227
3rd55WombatRussell PetersGreg wellsMark darlingHayling Island SC29314
4th84AuroraDavid HitchcockMark AllerstonJill HitchcockHayling Island SC65516
5th40 Roddy BowermanHarry BowermanShaun HopkinsHayling Island SC531220
6th67More T VicarOssie StewartIan TilletTom StewartHayling Island SC481325
7th7Shaken Not StirredColin SmithPaul SmithAnna WellsHayling Island SC841527
8th19TuppenceBrian CorryPhil AndersonClive CorryStrandford Lough YC136928
9th61KINSimon BrienTiffany BrienOliver LougheadRoyal North of Ireland YC721432
10th12Dirty DozenTim PetersAndrew JamesonJames grantHayling Island SC1613635
11th37StormStephen PollyJohn GunningDavid KelsoRoyal Ulster YC1811736
12th33 Cam StewartMitch WebbElliott WellsHayling Island SC919836
13th65VagrantToby StraussRob CruickshankDave StoneHayling Island SC11121942
14th107Stone SCNeil FulcherNick Radley 12161442
15th66Lazy DaisyAndrew PartingtonGareth EdwardsKaren PartingtonHayling Island SC1472344
16th101CenturionRobert HolbrookAndrew ChristieLucy Benham 21151046
17th52b'HaveMark HunterIan HunterRory GrahamRoyal North of Ireland YC15201146
18th11Legs ElevenPaul FiskMartin GradyPippa JubbHayling Island SC1010DNC52
19th24 Nick PetersJohn Rees Hayling Island SC19171652
20th6Lite BlooAdrian WardHigh Ward Hayling Island SC22142258
21st46The DoctorPete CopseyAllison RogersTrevor SilvesterHayling Island SC20182159
22nd48oinksquealDavid WoodFrances WoodSteve CookeRoyal Burnham YC24241765
23rd92 James YearsleyJonny CWayne Rogers 17DNF1867
24th83Fullmarksmark Brienmark ennismark mcneillRoyal North of Ireland YC26232069
25th93MerlinAngus McRobertAlistair McRobertGraham CastellanoStrandford Lough YC23252573
26th50AnchormanJohn DriscollStephen CartwrightHal CatherwoodRoyal North of Ireland YC25262475
27th94Momentary Laps...John PattersonRobin FlanniganNeil O'HaganRoyal Ulster YC2722DNF81
28th1 Kate KeepingMark WhinneyDavid CharlesworthHayling Island SC28272681
29th25Freebie KnotAndrew ArchibaldPippa ArchibaldMaree WelchHayling Island SCDNCDNCDNC96
29th102AndurílAdrian OlsenMichael LovellTrevor GreenwayRoyal Burnham YCDNSDNCDNC96
29th68Serious MoonlightRichard BavinJoey ThompsonDuncan HaleyRoyal Burnham YCDNFDNCDNC96
