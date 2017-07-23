Zhik RS Elite National Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club - Day 2
by Paul Fisk today at 1:47 pm
20-23 July 2017
No action today for the RS Elites at Hayling Island Sailing Club.
With a building wind forecast, wind over tide, 45 knots of breeze at St Catherine's Point and 58 knots off Portland Bill, the competitors briefly considered the option to race inside Chichester Harbour but unanimously agreed not to race today and aim to sail four races tomorrow.
After a brief protest hearing this morning, Legs Eleven (11 – Paul Fisk, Martin Grady, Pippa Jubb) has been awarded redress in the form of average points for races 2 and 3 to be calculated from the results for Races 1, 4 & 5.
After the Class Association Annual General Meeting this afternoon, tonight's action is a Curry & Comedy evening – a heady mix of a legendary HISC curry with a brilliant line up of comedians. Much fun will be had.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|76
|Foudafafa
|Michael McIntyre
|Caroline McIntyre
|Simon Childs
|Hayling Island SC
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2nd
|20
|No Riff Raff
|Tom Hewitson
|Andrew Bonsey
|Nigel Bird
|Hayling Island SC
|3
|2
|2
|7
|3rd
|55
|Wombat
|Russell Peters
|Greg wells
|Mark darling
|Hayling Island SC
|2
|9
|3
|14
|4th
|84
|Aurora
|David Hitchcock
|Mark Allerston
|Jill Hitchcock
|Hayling Island SC
|6
|5
|5
|16
|5th
|40
|
|Roddy Bowerman
|Harry Bowerman
|Shaun Hopkins
|Hayling Island SC
|5
|3
|12
|20
|6th
|67
|More T Vicar
|Ossie Stewart
|Ian Tillet
|Tom Stewart
|Hayling Island SC
|4
|8
|13
|25
|7th
|7
|Shaken Not Stirred
|Colin Smith
|Paul Smith
|Anna Wells
|Hayling Island SC
|8
|4
|15
|27
|8th
|19
|Tuppence
|Brian Corry
|Phil Anderson
|Clive Corry
|Strandford Lough YC
|13
|6
|9
|28
|9th
|61
|KIN
|Simon Brien
|Tiffany Brien
|Oliver Loughead
|Royal North of Ireland YC
|7
|21
|4
|32
|10th
|12
|Dirty Dozen
|Tim Peters
|Andrew Jameson
|James grant
|Hayling Island SC
|16
|13
|6
|35
|11th
|37
|Storm
|Stephen Polly
|John Gunning
|David Kelso
|Royal Ulster YC
|18
|11
|7
|36
|12th
|33
|
|Cam Stewart
|Mitch Webb
|Elliott Wells
|Hayling Island SC
|9
|19
|8
|36
|13th
|65
|Vagrant
|Toby Strauss
|Rob Cruickshank
|Dave Stone
|Hayling Island SC
|11
|12
|19
|42
|14th
|107
|Stone SC
|Neil Fulcher
|Nick Radley
|
|
|12
|16
|14
|42
|15th
|66
|Lazy Daisy
|Andrew Partington
|Gareth Edwards
|Karen Partington
|Hayling Island SC
|14
|7
|23
|44
|16th
|101
|Centurion
|Robert Holbrook
|Andrew Christie
|Lucy Benham
|
|21
|15
|10
|46
|17th
|52
|b'Have
|Mark Hunter
|Ian Hunter
|Rory Graham
|Royal North of Ireland YC
|15
|20
|11
|46
|18th
|11
|Legs Eleven
|Paul Fisk
|Martin Grady
|Pippa Jubb
|Hayling Island SC
|10
|10
|DNC
|52
|19th
|24
|
|Nick Peters
|John Rees
|
|Hayling Island SC
|19
|17
|16
|52
|20th
|6
|Lite Bloo
|Adrian Ward
|High Ward
|
|Hayling Island SC
|22
|14
|22
|58
|21st
|46
|The Doctor
|Pete Copsey
|Allison Rogers
|Trevor Silvester
|Hayling Island SC
|20
|18
|21
|59
|22nd
|48
|oinksqueal
|David Wood
|Frances Wood
|Steve Cooke
|Royal Burnham YC
|24
|24
|17
|65
|23rd
|92
|
|James Yearsley
|Jonny C
|Wayne Rogers
|
|17
|DNF
|18
|67
|24th
|83
|Fullmarks
|mark Brien
|mark ennis
|mark mcneill
|Royal North of Ireland YC
|26
|23
|20
|69
|25th
|93
|Merlin
|Angus McRobert
|Alistair McRobert
|Graham Castellano
|Strandford Lough YC
|23
|25
|25
|73
|26th
|50
|Anchorman
|John Driscoll
|Stephen Cartwright
|Hal Catherwood
|Royal North of Ireland YC
|25
|26
|24
|75
|27th
|94
|Momentary Laps...
|John Patterson
|Robin Flannigan
|Neil O'Hagan
|Royal Ulster YC
|27
|22
|DNF
|81
|28th
|1
|
|Kate Keeping
|Mark Whinney
|David Charlesworth
|Hayling Island SC
|28
|27
|26
|81
|29th
|25
|Freebie Knot
|Andrew Archibald
|Pippa Archibald
|Maree Welch
|Hayling Island SC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|96
|29th
|102
|Anduríl
|Adrian Olsen
|Michael Lovell
|Trevor Greenway
|Royal Burnham YC
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|96
|29th
|68
|Serious Moonlight
|Richard Bavin
|Joey Thompson
|Duncan Haley
|Royal Burnham YC
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|96
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!