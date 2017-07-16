Merlin Rockets at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta

David Ellis - Merlin initiation during the Lymington Dinghy Regatta © Lou Johnson & Claire Sleigh David Ellis - Merlin initiation during the Lymington Dinghy Regatta © Lou Johnson & Claire Sleigh

by Lou Johnson & Karl Thorne today at 6:50 pm

Over the weekend twelve Merlin Rockets took to the water for the two days of the Lymington Dinghy Regatta that boasted nearly 140 other boats.

With our own class start the fleet included three visiting boats, who could be counted as some of the best Merlin sailors in the country - their titles include world and national championships, Silver Tiller and most importantly Salcombe Week wins. A great turnout of nine boats from the local emerging fleet were hoping to counter this extreme skill level with some Solent knowledge, but quietly knew they were probably in for some sailing lessons from the visitors...

Saturday arrived, and from the comfort of the Town clubhouse briefing it was set to be a good race around the Western Solent. The fleet were sailing on the eastern course, and with the first start scheduled for 1300, they were waiting in the wings in anticipation.

Uncannily for the Merlins, it was a clean start under the U flag for the first race (a trend which happily continued all weekend) and first to the windward mark, by quite a margin, were the Chrises (Kilsby & Gould) followed by the recently teamed up Simon Potts and Pip Taylor, then Will Warren and Sophie Mackley - who having extended their holiday in Salcombe popped in on the way home. By the time the fleet reached the run on the quadrilateral course, the building breeze and short Solent chop caused much entertainment and confusion for some, resulting in the first capsizes of the day. Eventually everyone got to grips with the conditions and the building breeze and tight course kept everyone on their toes right to the finish line. Race 1 was one for the visitors with the Chrises giving a superb boat speed and handling demonstration in full-on conditions, followed by Will and Sophie, then Simon and Pip.

With the wind reaching 26 knots, the tide starting to turn against the breeze and the rescue boats all being kept busy it was time for the crews to go ashore after the one race before the safety situation escalated with that many boats on the water. On returning, the legendary tea and dog-nuts were a welcome gift to all the competitors in return for remembering to sign-off.

Sunday dawned and the lighter breeze was welcomed following the night's entertainment of Paella at the Royal and core strength exercises and dancing on the ceiling in the LTSC Solent Room.

The three races for the day saw the Warren/Mackley team take three bullets. Second places went to the Potts/Taylor in the first two races, with the Chrises securing it in the third, and third places went to Chrises in the first two followed by #TeamLymo Sailors Tim Harridge and Lucy Burn in the third, the only local boat to touch the podium!

A great weekend was had by all on the water which included dodging the Tattinger Regatta IRC boats who rather liked the shallow area of the dinghy course. Plenty was taken away by the local boats, who had a superb opportunity to see how it should be done and get to know some of the top sailors who were more than happy to pass on some tips, encouragement, and even loan a spare mast. We'd like to think by the time of the September Silver Tiller Open, we'll try to put up more of a fight!

A big thank you to the huge number of volunteers both ashore and afloat, and to the Lymington Town Sailing Club and Royal Lymington Yacht Club for hosting another memorable dinghy regatta that seems to attract good numbers and talent across numerous classes and handicap fleets. A big thank you to the event sponsors Harken, Gill and Nick Cox Chandlery.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Name Sail No Helm Crew R1 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st Robert 3756 William Warren Sophie Mackley ‑2 1 1 1 3 2nd Peer Pressure 3778 Chris Gould Chris Kilsby 1 ‑3 3 2 6 3rd Mockingjay 3777 Simon Potts Pippa Taylor 3 2 2 ‑5 7 4th General Lee 3690 Tim Harridge Lucy Burn 4 5 ‑7 3 12 5th Strung Along 3784 Mark Barwell Louise Johnson ‑5 4 4 4 12 6th Fluffy 3719 Rob Martin Jan Martin 7 7 5 ‑8 19 7th 3780 David Ellis Karl Thorne 6 6 ‑8 7 19 8th NKS 3732 John Cooper Becci Wigley (DNF) DNC 6 6 25 9th She's A Cracker 3550 Robin Milledge Richard Lilley ‑9 8 9 9 26 10th White Tiger 3748 Nigel Brooke Suzie Brooke 8 (DNC) DNC DNC 34 11th Headcase 3650 Gareth Griffiths Clere Sleigh (DNF) 9 DNC DNC 35 12th The Dream Machine 3450 Ben Green Fi Edwards (DNF) 10 DNC DNC 36