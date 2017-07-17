Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Pro Lite Aquafleece Top - Ladies Cut
Pro Lite Aquafleece Top - Ladies Cut

Youth Olympic Games qualification window opens

by Daniel Smith, World Sailing today at 6:04 pm 17 July 2017
Techno 293 Plus Worlds fleet © Patrik Pollak

The qualification window for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) has opened after the Techno 293 Plus World Championships kicked off in Brittany, France this weekend.

More than 160 sailors from 31 countries have registered for the Techno 293 Plus Worlds as they bid to book their nations spot on the Men's and Women's Windsurfer start line at the 2018 YOG.

Follow the latest news from Brittany at worlds2017.plus.techno293.org.

The Buenos Aires 2018 YOG will feature exactly 100 sailors aged 15-18 sailing across five events from 1-13 October 2018.

The Men's and Women's Windsurfer, remains on the YOG programme after memorable competitions at the Singapore 2010 and Nanjing 2014 editions. However, for Buenos Aires the Techno 293 Plus is being used in place of the standard Techno 293. The Techno 293 Plus has a bigger rig that allows for the wider age range of sailors in Buenos Aires.

Buenos Aires will see the introduction of innovation within the sport with Men's and Women's Kiteboarding, IKA Twin Tip Racing and a Mixed Multihull, the Nacra 15, added to the programme of events to provide thrills and spills at YOG itself and qualification events.

At Buenos Aires 2018, the Windsurfer fleets will sail slalom and fleet racing courses whilst the Kiteboarding fleets will race on short track boarder cross with obstacles on the racing area. The Nacra 15 sailors will qualify for Buenos Aires 2018 on the standard boat however, a unique Flying Nacra 15 will be introduced for the YOG itself. The Nacra 15s will sail fleet racing courses close to the shore.

The Flying Nacra 15 will be a unique boat supplied at the YOG. The boat will not be a fully foiling Nacra 15 and will not be available for teams to train on before the YOG itself. The Flying Nacra 15 will slot between the standard boat and a fully foiling boat. Teams that qualify for the YOG will be able to train in the Flying Nacra 15, and receive coaching, in Buenos Aires between the opening of the YOG Athlete Village and the start of the competition.

Getting to YOG is an achievement in itself as sailors have to earn the right and qualify their country at key international regattas.

The first opportunity for the Techno 293 Plus sailors to qualify is at worlds where six of the 24 spots available in each of the Men's and Women's Techno 293 Plus fleets are on offer. The second opportunity falls at a sailor's continental qualification event.

The South American qualifier will take place in Peru later this year with the Oceanic following in Brisbane, Australia in January 2018. Mexico will play host to the North American qualifier in February 2018 with Japan hosting the Asian qualifier in March. European sailors will have the final qualification opportunity at a venue to be confirmed in April 2018.

The Kiteboarding qualification process will commence at the turn of 2018 with the North and South American qualifier taking place in Cabarete, Dominican Republic, 15-20 January 2018. The African and European qualification will follow in Dakhla, Morocco from 20-25 February 2018 with the Asian and Oceanic qualifier taking place from 12-18 March 2018 in Pranburi, Thailand. The 2018 World Championships will take place in Shanwei, China, 10-15 April 2018 and this will act as the final opportunity for the kiteboarding sailors.

African and European sailors will have the first opportunity to qualify for the Nacra 15 fleet at their qualification event in Medemblik, the Netherlands from 21-27 October 2017. The North and South American qualifier will follow in Miami, USA from 18-20 November. Queensland, Australia will welcome Oceanic and Asian hopefuls from 10-14 January before Barcelona, Spain hosts the 2018 World Championships from 22-28 April.

In total, there will be places for 88 sailors through the qualification system with the host country automatically qualifying six athletes, one in each boat. Six further Universality Places will be made available to eligible National Olympic Committees.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

U.S. Youth Sailing Championship
177 of America's top youth sailors in Texas The sun cascaded upon Corpus Christi Bay this morning for the fourth and final day of competition at the 2017 U.S. Youth Championships, hosted by Corpus Christi Yacht Club. Posted on 29 Jun Bytes at Haversham
Racing for 'grown-ups' It was racing for 'grown-ups' in the Haversham Byte open over the weekend of June 6/7 because the younger section of the fleet were away training at Bowmoor. There were also a few other notable absentees who had tendered their excuses. Posted on 12 May South East Zone triumphant
At RYA Eric Twiname Championships The South East Zone were victorious at the 2017 RYA 31st Eric Twiname Championships (6-7 May). Having last reigned triumphant in 2014, the South East Zone were crowned overall Eric Twiname Champions as well as winners of the Eric Twiname Dinghy Trophy. Posted on 7 May RYA Eric Twiname Championships day 1
Off to a flying start at Rutland Water Over 270 young sailors enjoyed 10-15 knots of breeze across six junior classes on day one of the 2017 RYA Eric Twiname Championships today (Saturday 6 May). Posted on 6 May RYA Eric Twiname Championships preview
'Battle of the Zones' at Rutland this weekend Young sailors are preparing for the annual 'Battle of the Zones' with the 31st RYA Eric Twiname Championships set for Rutland Sailing Club over the weekend (6-7 May). Posted on 4 May Welsh sailor Dan Whiteley crowned
At RYA Youth National Championships North Wales sailor Dan Whiteley was crowned Laser class UK champion after five days of challenging racing at the 2017 RYA Youth Nationals. Posted on 18 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling overall
Winners crowned After five days of challenging racing at the 2017 RYA Youth Nationals, champions have been crowned across 12 classes. Posted on 14 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 4
The race is on for the podium On arrival to Hayling Island Sailing Club, sailors were greeted with a two-hour postponement onshore before the expected breeze filled in to allow the full schedule of races to be completed on the penultimate day Posted on 13 Apr Bytes at West Oxfordshire
15 helms under blue skies, but with little wind The day dawned sunny with a clear blue sky, which was strange for the competitors setting off early from Manchester, where that never happens. Posted on 13 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 3
A blustery blast The third of day of the RYA Youth National Championships (8-14 April) brought it with it a change of pace as gusts reaching over 20 knots and choppy waves challenged the fleets. Posted on 12 Apr

Upcoming Events

Cowes Combined Clubs Flying Fifteen Cowes Classic Week for Flying Fifteen
Cowes Combined Clubs- 18 Jul to 21 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy