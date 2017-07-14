Please select your home edition
Musto launches official 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race collection and reveals sustainability plans

by Musto today at 5:02 pm 14 July 2017
Vestas 11th Hour Racing in training with the new Musto collection © Will Suto / Volvo Ocean Race

MUSTO LAUNCHES OFFICIAL 2017/18 VOLVO OCEAN RACE COLLECTION AND REVEALS MARKET LEADING INNOVATION IN SUSTAINABILITY

Musto, the world's leading Sailing, Country and Adventure brand, today unveils the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection, using imagery captured in partnership with Vestas 11th Hour Racing and leading team members Charlie Enright & Mark Towill.

The release of the new range also marks a major milestone for the Musto business, as the brand continues to make major innovations to drive greater sustainability in its global business operations.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing challenged Musto to reduce the environmental impact of the plastic packaging used to deliver garments. Volvo Ocean Race veteran Bouwe Bekking, set to take on his eighth race as skipper of Team Brunel, has talked extensively of the environmental impact of plastic polluting our oceans and Musto recently committed to finding a more sustainable packaging alternative.

Musto made this commitment in spite of the considerable operational challenges it posed. The brand committed to exploring ways of making savings without jeopardising the quality of goods that customers receive.

Working with Vestas 11th Hour Racing and the sustainability team at the Volvo Ocean Race, Musto identified that 'pre-consumer waste' was an area in which efficiencies could be made. This is waste generated in a manufacturing plant through the production of carrier bags, such as punch out holes and trimmings from measuring out plastic.

This is normally sent to waste, but after thorough investigation, it was found that this plastic could be used as part of garment bags for delivery. This now means all Musto garment bags are 100% recyclable and are made from 30% recycled material.

In addition, and after an extensive feasibility study, the manufacturing team also discovered that by adding a single fold to the garment delivery bags, the size could be reduced by 40% without any impact on product quality. These two initiatives will reduce the weight of plastic used in the manufacture, packaging and delivery of Musto goods by 70%.

Musto has committed to rolling out these innovations for packaging on all product ranges in 2018. This will save 11 tons of plastic a year, the equivalent of over 61,000 plastic bottles, from 2018 and Musto have appointed an Acting Sustainability Officer, Annaleigh Hockaday, to oversee the process and drive for further developments in this area.

Petra Carran, Head of Marketing at Musto comments, "We are excited to partner with the Volvo Ocean Race in producing the most innovative and sustainable collection to date and hope our range will help raise awareness of ocean health. We are proud of the sustainability innovations we have made in the past six months and remain committed to further exploring this area in the future."

Mark Turner, CEO of the Volvo Ocean Race commented, "Volvo Ocean Race has always been the ultimate test of a team in professional sport and partnering with Musto to make these changes reflects our commitment to sustainability, particularly, plastic pollution and out programme to help 'Turn the Tide on Plastic'."

www.musto.com

Vestas 11th Hour Racing in training with the new Musto collection - photo © Will Suto / Volvo Ocean Race
Vestas 11th Hour Racing in training with the new Musto collection - photo © Will Suto / Volvo Ocean Race

