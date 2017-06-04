P&B Streaker Southern Area Series at Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club

P&B Southern Area Series at Island Barn © Elizabeth Simmons P&B Southern Area Series at Island Barn © Elizabeth Simmons

by Alan Simmons today at 11:13 am

Blue cloudless skies, and an almost flat calm greeted the six entrants for this the first Streaker Open - part of the P&B Southern Area Series - to be held at Island Barn Sailing Club.

Rupert Smith (Newhaven & Seaford) found the breeze and shot away from the fleet. Chris Smith (Island Barn) moved up to second place with Alan Simmons (Lancing) lying third. Alan and Chris continued to vie for second place with Alan taking the second gun at the end of the race.

The second race was held back-to-back over the same basic course Alex got away first, holding on for the first lap. Alan also got a good start and held second place with Peter taking third spot. There were no place changes at the end of each subsequent lap but the fleet was fairly tightly bunched throughout the race – only 20 seconds between first and second place and a further 32 seconds to third spot.

After a lunch break the breeze was still rather fitful but the direction it was coming from had changed by 180 degrees and so a new course had to be set. This time at the start it was Alan who got away cleanly into first position At the end of the third lap windward leg Peter and Alex had overtaken Alan but headed off on the downwind leg instead of the reach.

On the last lap, up the windward leg, the breeze was extremely fickle but Alan managed to hang on to his lead and win the race ahead of Alex with Peter third.

The overall win went to Alan, on equal points with Alex, but with the better last race position. Rupert was awarded third place with Peter fourth, Chris fifth and Phil sixth.

Overall Results:

Posn Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Points 1 1700 Alan Simmons Lancing 2 ‑2 1 3 2 1953 Alex Reindorp Chipstead ‑6 1 2 3 3 1681 Rupert Smith Newhaven 1 ‑6 4 5 4 1929 Peter Withrington Burghfield ‑4 3 3 6 5 1844 Chris Smith Island Barn 3 4 ‑6 7 6 1905 Phil Haldron Downs 5 ‑6 6 10