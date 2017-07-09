Wayfarer L'Escargot Trophy at Aldeburgh Yacht Club

by Olivia and Ben Davies today at 9:19 pm

Mediterranean skies and force 3-4 winds proved the forecasters wrong for the crews who battled it out for L'Escargot trophy at Aldeburgh Yacht Club. This event was started in 1969 and this year formed part of the National Circuit Series.

It is a unique event in which a snail is awarded for the slowest boat that completes all four races. AYC were delighted to welcome visitors from Datchet, Shoreham and Swarkestone who bravely camped out with marvellous views of the Alde.

A hard fought battle on day one left Rupert and Eileen Sydenham in QED and Andrew and Tom Wilson in Reckless level pegging on points with a win each, and Jamie and Hector Wheatley snapping at their heels in third.

The AYC provided a well-supported dinner on the Saturday night, giving crews and shore support the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful pink sunset from the new Riverview development.

Heavier winds from the south on day two made for excellent windward/ leeward racing with a long hard beat against a strong tide, and tested the hiking prowess of the crews. Following a strong lead set by Bill and Lisa Whitney in Big Dipper, Restless played a tactical blinder up the west bank and pulled ahead, storming through to win the day. Overall QED clung onto second with Big Dipper in third.

Other than one spectacular capsize by Mark Loeffler and Tracey Blanchette in Fiasco and an unfortunate collision with a moored boat by Luke and Nic Andrews in Lammergeier IV, all boats returned safely in time for refreshment at the bar and ready to fight another day.

L'Escargot trophy was awarded to Peter and Jannette Redshaw in Caire Vie who were presented with a fine ceramic snail, and in recognition of good sportsmanship on and off the water a second Escargot was awarded to Nigel and Belinda O'Donnell in Guinness.

After a successful weekend with great results for the visitors we hope to welcome plenty of Wayfarers back to the AYC Regatta on 20th – 25th August.

Overall results:

1st Restless, Andrew and Tom Wilson, Datchet

2nd QED, Rupert and Eileen Sydenham, AYC

3rd Big Dipper, Bill and Lisa Whitney, Shoreham

4th Hitch-Hiker, Jamie and Hector Wheatley, AYC

5th Second Chance, Ben and Olivia Davies, AYC

6th No Strings Attached, Jonathan Christie, AYC

7th Guinness, Nigel and Belinda O'Donnell, AYC

8th Cair Vie, Peter and Jannette Redshaw, AYC

9th Fiasco, Mark Loeffler and Tracey Blanchette, AYC

10th Lammergeier IV, Luke and Nic Andrews, AYC

